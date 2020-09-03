Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, non-PPR

After the most bizarre offseason in NFL history, the fantasy football season is set to kick off next week, which means we're heading into the biggest fantasy football draft weekend of the year. With that in mind, our experts gathered for one final mock draft in a 10-team, non-PPR format.

We've been chipping away at mock drafts all offseason, hitting on all of the most popular formats, be it PPR, non-PPR, 10-team, 12-team or two-QB leagues, so we have a little something for everyone. You can check out the results of this 10-team, non-PPR mock draft below and compare it to the other formats here:

12-team, PPR (Aug. 27) | 10-team, 2-QB PPR | 10-team, PPR (Aug. 14) | 12-team, non-PPR (Aug. 7) | 10-team, non-PPR (July 30) | 12-team, PPR (July 23) | 10-team, PPR (June 22) | 12-team, PPR (May 8)

And though we've said this all summer, it can't hurt to say it one more time: You should do a couple of mock drafts yourself. They are simple, quick and pressure-free -- but most importantly, they give you a chance to get used to the draft software, figure out when players you like are being taken, and make mistakes when they don't count for real.

The participants, in order of draft position, included: Daniel Dopp, Cameron Wolfe, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Field Yates and Tom Carpenter.

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Dopp

2. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Wolfe

3. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Soppe

4. Dalvin Cook Min (RB4) -- Karabell

5. Alvin Kamara NO (RB5) -- Clay

6. Derrick Henry Ten (RB6) -- Bowen

7. Josh Jacobs LV (RB7) -- Cockcroft

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB8) -- Triplett

9. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Yates

10. Miles Sanders Phi (RB10) -- Carpenter

Round 2

11. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Carpenter

12. Aaron Jones GB (RB11) -- Yates

13. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Triplett

14. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB13) -- Cockcroft

15. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen

16. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB14) -- Clay

17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Karabell

18. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Soppe

19. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Wolfe

20. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Dopp

Round 3

21. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Dopp

22. Mike Evans TB (WR6) -- Wolfe

23. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Soppe

24. Chris Godwin TB (WR7) -- Karabell

25. Kenny Golladay Det (WR8) -- Clay

26. Courtland Sutton Den (WR9) -- Bowen

27. Amari Cooper Dal (WR10) -- Cockcroft

28. DJ Moore Car (WR11) -- Triplett

29. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR12) -- Yates

30. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB16) -- Carpenter

Round 4

31. Mark Andrews Bal (TE3) -- Carpenter

32. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR13) -- Yates

33. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Triplett

34. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB2) -- Cockcroft

35. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Bowen

36. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR15) -- Clay

37. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Karabell

38. David Johnson Hou (RB17) -- Soppe

39. Zach Ertz Phi (TE4) -- Wolfe

40. Melvin Gordon Den (RB18) -- Dopp

Round 5

41. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR17) -- Dopp

42. James Conner Pit (RB19) -- Wolfe

43. Cam Akers LAR (RB20) -- Soppe

44. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB21) -- Karabell

45. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR18) -- Clay

46. Raheem Mostert SF (RB22) -- Bowen

47. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB23) -- Cockcroft

48. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Triplett

49. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR20) -- Yates

50. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Carpenter

Round 6

51. David Montgomery Chi (RB24) -- Carpenter

52. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB25) -- Yates

53. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Triplett

54. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR22) -- Cockcroft

55. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Bowen

56. Robert Woods LAR (WR23) -- Clay

57. Devin Singletary Buf (RB27) -- Karabell

58. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR24) -- Soppe

59. Keenan Allen LAC (WR25) -- Wolfe

60. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR26) -- Dopp

Round 7

61. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Dopp

62. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe

63. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Soppe

64. D'Andre Swift Det (RB28) -- Karabell

65. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Clay

66. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB29) -- Bowen

67. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR28) -- Cockcroft

68. Will Fuller V Hou (WR29) -- Triplett

69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB30) -- Yates

70. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Carpenter

Round 8

71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR30) -- Carpenter

72. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Yates

73. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett

74. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB31) -- Cockcroft

75. Marquise Brown Bal (WR32) -- Bowen

76. DeVante Parker Mia (WR33) -- Clay

77. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Karabell

78. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Soppe

79. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB32) -- Wolfe

80. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR35) -- Dopp

Round 9

81. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR36) -- Dopp

82. Jordan Howard Mia (RB33) -- Wolfe

83. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB34) -- Soppe

84. Christian Kirk Ari (WR37) -- Karabell

85. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay

86. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Bowen

87. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR39) -- Cockcroft

88. Matt Breida Mia (RB36) -- Triplett

89. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates

90. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Carpenter

Round 10

91. Mecole Hardman KC (WR40) -- Carpenter

92. Julian Edelman NE (WR41) -- Yates

93. Latavius Murray NO (RB38) -- Triplett

94. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Cockcroft

95. Alexander Mattison Min (RB39) -- Bowen

96. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Clay

97. Tevin Coleman SF (RB40) -- Karabell

98. Darius Slayton NYG (WR43) -- Soppe

99. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR44) -- Wolfe

100. Tony Pollard Dal (RB41) -- Dopp

Round 11

101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR45) -- Dopp

102. Robby Anderson Car (WR46) -- Wolfe

103. Matt Ryan Atl (QB7) -- Soppe

104. Mike Williams LAC (WR47) -- Karabell

105. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Clay

106. Jared Cook NO (TE10) -- Bowen

107. Hayden Hurst Atl (TE11) -- Cockcroft

108. Marlon Mack Ind (RB42) -- Triplett

109. Drew Brees NO (QB9) -- Yates

110. Ryquell Armstead Jax (RB43) -- Carpenter

Round 12

111. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR48) -- Carpenter

112. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR49) -- Yates

113. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR50) -- Triplett

114. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB44) -- Cockcroft

115. DeSean Jackson Phi (WR51) -- Bowen

116. James White NE (RB45) -- Clay

117. Carson Wentz Phi (QB10) -- Karabell

118. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB46) -- Soppe

119. John Brown Buf (WR52) -- Wolfe

120. N'Keal Harry NE (WR53) -- Dopp

Round 13

121. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Dopp

122. Josh Allen Buf (QB11) -- Wolfe

123. Chris Thompson Jax (RB47) -- Soppe

124. Matthew Stafford Det (QB12) -- Karabell

125. Golden Tate NYG (WR54) -- Clay

126. Anthony Miller Chi (WR55) -- Bowen

127. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Cockcroft

128. Darrel Williams KC (RB48) -- Triplett

129. Antonio Brown FA (WR56) -- Yates

130. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR57) -- Carpenter

Round 14

131. Boston Scott Phi (RB49) -- Carpenter

132. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE13) -- Yates

133. Chris Herndon NYJ (TE14) -- Triplett

134. Allen Lazard GB (WR58) -- Cockcroft

135. Devine Ozigbo Jax (RB50) -- Bowen

136. Parris Campbell Ind (WR59) -- Clay

137. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Karabell

138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe

139. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE15) -- Wolfe

140. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB51) -- Dopp

Round 15

141. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Dopp

142. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Wolfe

143. Colts D/ST (D/ST4) -- Soppe

144. Justin Jefferson Min (WR60) -- Karabell

145. Ravens D/ST (D/ST5) -- Clay

146. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Bowen

147. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Cockcroft

148. Patriots D/ST (D/ST7) -- Triplett

149. Vikings D/ST (D/ST8) -- Yates

150. Saints D/ST (D/ST9) -- Carpenter

Round 16

151. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Carpenter

152. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Yates

153. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Triplett

154. Buccaneers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Cockcroft

155. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Bowen

156. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Clay

157. Matt Gay TB (K8) -- Karabell

158. Daniel Jones NYG (QB14) -- Soppe

159. Jake Elliott Phi (K9) -- Wolfe

160. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Dopp