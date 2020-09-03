Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, non-PPR

After the most bizarre offseason in NFL history, the fantasy football season is set to kick off next week, which means we're heading into the biggest fantasy football draft weekend of the year. With that in mind, our experts gathered for one final mock draft in a 10-team, non-PPR format.
We've been chipping away at mock drafts all offseason, hitting on all of the most popular formats, be it PPR, non-PPR, 10-team, 12-team or two-QB leagues, so we have a little something for everyone. You can check out the results of this 10-team, non-PPR mock draft below and compare it to the other formats here:
And though we've said this all summer, it can't hurt to say it one more time: You should do a couple of mock drafts yourself. They are simple, quick and pressure-free -- but most importantly, they give you a chance to get used to the draft software, figure out when players you like are being taken, and make mistakes when they don't count for real.
The participants, in order of draft position, included: Daniel Dopp, Cameron Wolfe, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Field Yates and Tom Carpenter.
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Dopp
2. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Wolfe
3. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Soppe
4. Dalvin Cook Min (RB4) -- Karabell
5. Alvin Kamara NO (RB5) -- Clay
6. Derrick Henry Ten (RB6) -- Bowen
7. Josh Jacobs LV (RB7) -- Cockcroft
8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB8) -- Triplett
9. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Yates
10. Miles Sanders Phi (RB10) -- Carpenter
Round 2
11. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Carpenter
12. Aaron Jones GB (RB11) -- Yates
13. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Triplett
14. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB13) -- Cockcroft
15. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen
16. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB14) -- Clay
17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Karabell
18. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Soppe
19. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Wolfe
20. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Dopp
Round 3
21. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Dopp
22. Mike Evans TB (WR6) -- Wolfe
23. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Soppe
24. Chris Godwin TB (WR7) -- Karabell
25. Kenny Golladay Det (WR8) -- Clay
26. Courtland Sutton Den (WR9) -- Bowen
27. Amari Cooper Dal (WR10) -- Cockcroft
28. DJ Moore Car (WR11) -- Triplett
29. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR12) -- Yates
30. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB16) -- Carpenter
Round 4
31. Mark Andrews Bal (TE3) -- Carpenter
32. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR13) -- Yates
33. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Triplett
34. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB2) -- Cockcroft
35. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Bowen
36. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR15) -- Clay
37. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Karabell
38. David Johnson Hou (RB17) -- Soppe
39. Zach Ertz Phi (TE4) -- Wolfe
40. Melvin Gordon Den (RB18) -- Dopp
Round 5
41. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR17) -- Dopp
42. James Conner Pit (RB19) -- Wolfe
43. Cam Akers LAR (RB20) -- Soppe
44. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB21) -- Karabell
45. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR18) -- Clay
46. Raheem Mostert SF (RB22) -- Bowen
47. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB23) -- Cockcroft
48. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Triplett
49. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR20) -- Yates
50. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Carpenter
Round 6
51. David Montgomery Chi (RB24) -- Carpenter
52. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB25) -- Yates
53. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Triplett
54. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR22) -- Cockcroft
55. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Bowen
56. Robert Woods LAR (WR23) -- Clay
57. Devin Singletary Buf (RB27) -- Karabell
58. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR24) -- Soppe
59. Keenan Allen LAC (WR25) -- Wolfe
60. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR26) -- Dopp
Round 7
61. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Dopp
62. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe
63. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Soppe
64. D'Andre Swift Det (RB28) -- Karabell
65. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Clay
66. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB29) -- Bowen
67. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR28) -- Cockcroft
68. Will Fuller V Hou (WR29) -- Triplett
69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB30) -- Yates
70. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Carpenter
Round 8
71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR30) -- Carpenter
72. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Yates
73. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett
74. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB31) -- Cockcroft
75. Marquise Brown Bal (WR32) -- Bowen
76. DeVante Parker Mia (WR33) -- Clay
77. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Karabell
78. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Soppe
79. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB32) -- Wolfe
80. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR35) -- Dopp
Round 9
81. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR36) -- Dopp
82. Jordan Howard Mia (RB33) -- Wolfe
83. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB34) -- Soppe
84. Christian Kirk Ari (WR37) -- Karabell
85. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay
86. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Bowen
87. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR39) -- Cockcroft
88. Matt Breida Mia (RB36) -- Triplett
89. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates
90. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Carpenter
Round 10
91. Mecole Hardman KC (WR40) -- Carpenter
92. Julian Edelman NE (WR41) -- Yates
93. Latavius Murray NO (RB38) -- Triplett
94. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Cockcroft
95. Alexander Mattison Min (RB39) -- Bowen
96. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Clay
97. Tevin Coleman SF (RB40) -- Karabell
98. Darius Slayton NYG (WR43) -- Soppe
99. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR44) -- Wolfe
100. Tony Pollard Dal (RB41) -- Dopp
Round 11
101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR45) -- Dopp
102. Robby Anderson Car (WR46) -- Wolfe
103. Matt Ryan Atl (QB7) -- Soppe
104. Mike Williams LAC (WR47) -- Karabell
105. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Clay
106. Jared Cook NO (TE10) -- Bowen
107. Hayden Hurst Atl (TE11) -- Cockcroft
108. Marlon Mack Ind (RB42) -- Triplett
109. Drew Brees NO (QB9) -- Yates
110. Ryquell Armstead Jax (RB43) -- Carpenter
Round 12
111. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR48) -- Carpenter
112. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR49) -- Yates
113. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR50) -- Triplett
114. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB44) -- Cockcroft
115. DeSean Jackson Phi (WR51) -- Bowen
116. James White NE (RB45) -- Clay
117. Carson Wentz Phi (QB10) -- Karabell
118. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB46) -- Soppe
119. John Brown Buf (WR52) -- Wolfe
120. N'Keal Harry NE (WR53) -- Dopp
Round 13
121. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Dopp
122. Josh Allen Buf (QB11) -- Wolfe
123. Chris Thompson Jax (RB47) -- Soppe
124. Matthew Stafford Det (QB12) -- Karabell
125. Golden Tate NYG (WR54) -- Clay
126. Anthony Miller Chi (WR55) -- Bowen
127. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Cockcroft
128. Darrel Williams KC (RB48) -- Triplett
129. Antonio Brown FA (WR56) -- Yates
130. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR57) -- Carpenter
Round 14
131. Boston Scott Phi (RB49) -- Carpenter
132. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE13) -- Yates
133. Chris Herndon NYJ (TE14) -- Triplett
134. Allen Lazard GB (WR58) -- Cockcroft
135. Devine Ozigbo Jax (RB50) -- Bowen
136. Parris Campbell Ind (WR59) -- Clay
137. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Karabell
138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
139. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE15) -- Wolfe
140. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB51) -- Dopp
Round 15
141. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Dopp
142. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Wolfe
143. Colts D/ST (D/ST4) -- Soppe
144. Justin Jefferson Min (WR60) -- Karabell
145. Ravens D/ST (D/ST5) -- Clay
146. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Bowen
147. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Cockcroft
148. Patriots D/ST (D/ST7) -- Triplett
149. Vikings D/ST (D/ST8) -- Yates
150. Saints D/ST (D/ST9) -- Carpenter
Round 16
151. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Carpenter
152. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Yates
153. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Triplett
154. Buccaneers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Cockcroft
155. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Bowen
156. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Clay
157. Matt Gay TB (K8) -- Karabell
158. Daniel Jones NYG (QB14) -- Soppe
159. Jake Elliott Phi (K9) -- Wolfe
160. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Dopp