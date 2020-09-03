        <
          Mock fantasy football draft: 10-team, non-PPR

          Is Davante Adams a first-round fantasy pick? (1:49)

          Matthew Berry ranks Davante Adams outside his top 10 but still thinks he is valuable to fantasy managers. (1:49)

          2:05 PM ET

          After the most bizarre offseason in NFL history, the fantasy football season is set to kick off next week, which means we're heading into the biggest fantasy football draft weekend of the year. With that in mind, our experts gathered for one final mock draft in a 10-team, non-PPR format.

          We've been chipping away at mock drafts all offseason, hitting on all of the most popular formats, be it PPR, non-PPR, 10-team, 12-team or two-QB leagues, so we have a little something for everyone. You can check out the results of this 10-team, non-PPR mock draft below and compare it to the other formats here:

          12-team, PPR (Aug. 27) | 10-team, 2-QB PPR | 10-team, PPR (Aug. 14) | 12-team, non-PPR (Aug. 7) | 10-team, non-PPR (July 30) | 12-team, PPR (July 23) | 10-team, PPR (June 22) | 12-team, PPR (May 8)

          And though we've said this all summer, it can't hurt to say it one more time: You should do a couple of mock drafts yourself. They are simple, quick and pressure-free -- but most importantly, they give you a chance to get used to the draft software, figure out when players you like are being taken, and make mistakes when they don't count for real.

          The participants, in order of draft position, included: Daniel Dopp, Cameron Wolfe, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Field Yates and Tom Carpenter.

          Round 1

          1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Dopp
          2. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Wolfe
          3. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Soppe
          4. Dalvin Cook Min (RB4) -- Karabell
          5. Alvin Kamara NO (RB5) -- Clay
          6. Derrick Henry Ten (RB6) -- Bowen
          7. Josh Jacobs LV (RB7) -- Cockcroft
          8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB8) -- Triplett
          9. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Yates
          10. Miles Sanders Phi (RB10) -- Carpenter

          Round 2

          11. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Carpenter
          12. Aaron Jones GB (RB11) -- Yates
          13. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Triplett
          14. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB13) -- Cockcroft
          15. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen
          16. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB14) -- Clay
          17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Karabell
          18. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Soppe
          19. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Wolfe
          20. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Dopp

          Round 3

          21. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Dopp
          22. Mike Evans TB (WR6) -- Wolfe
          23. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Soppe
          24. Chris Godwin TB (WR7) -- Karabell
          25. Kenny Golladay Det (WR8) -- Clay
          26. Courtland Sutton Den (WR9) -- Bowen
          27. Amari Cooper Dal (WR10) -- Cockcroft
          28. DJ Moore Car (WR11) -- Triplett
          29. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR12) -- Yates
          30. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB16) -- Carpenter

          Round 4

          31. Mark Andrews Bal (TE3) -- Carpenter
          32. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR13) -- Yates
          33. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Triplett
          34. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB2) -- Cockcroft
          35. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Bowen
          36. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR15) -- Clay
          37. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Karabell
          38. David Johnson Hou (RB17) -- Soppe
          39. Zach Ertz Phi (TE4) -- Wolfe
          40. Melvin Gordon Den (RB18) -- Dopp

          Round 5

          41. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR17) -- Dopp
          42. James Conner Pit (RB19) -- Wolfe
          43. Cam Akers LAR (RB20) -- Soppe
          44. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB21) -- Karabell
          45. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR18) -- Clay
          46. Raheem Mostert SF (RB22) -- Bowen
          47. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB23) -- Cockcroft
          48. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Triplett
          49. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR20) -- Yates
          50. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Carpenter

          Round 6

          51. David Montgomery Chi (RB24) -- Carpenter
          52. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB25) -- Yates
          53. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Triplett
          54. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR22) -- Cockcroft
          55. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Bowen
          56. Robert Woods LAR (WR23) -- Clay
          57. Devin Singletary Buf (RB27) -- Karabell
          58. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR24) -- Soppe
          59. Keenan Allen LAC (WR25) -- Wolfe
          60. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR26) -- Dopp

          Round 7

          61. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Dopp
          62. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe
          63. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Soppe
          64. D'Andre Swift Det (RB28) -- Karabell
          65. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Clay
          66. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB29) -- Bowen
          67. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR28) -- Cockcroft
          68. Will Fuller V Hou (WR29) -- Triplett
          69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB30) -- Yates
          70. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Carpenter

          Round 8

          71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR30) -- Carpenter
          72. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Yates
          73. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett
          74. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB31) -- Cockcroft
          75. Marquise Brown Bal (WR32) -- Bowen
          76. DeVante Parker Mia (WR33) -- Clay
          77. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Karabell
          78. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Soppe
          79. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB32) -- Wolfe
          80. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR35) -- Dopp

          Round 9

          81. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR36) -- Dopp
          82. Jordan Howard Mia (RB33) -- Wolfe
          83. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB34) -- Soppe
          84. Christian Kirk Ari (WR37) -- Karabell
          85. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay
          86. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Bowen
          87. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR39) -- Cockcroft
          88. Matt Breida Mia (RB36) -- Triplett
          89. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates
          90. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Carpenter

          Round 10

          91. Mecole Hardman KC (WR40) -- Carpenter
          92. Julian Edelman NE (WR41) -- Yates
          93. Latavius Murray NO (RB38) -- Triplett
          94. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Cockcroft
          95. Alexander Mattison Min (RB39) -- Bowen
          96. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Clay
          97. Tevin Coleman SF (RB40) -- Karabell
          98. Darius Slayton NYG (WR43) -- Soppe
          99. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR44) -- Wolfe
          100. Tony Pollard Dal (RB41) -- Dopp

          Round 11

          101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR45) -- Dopp
          102. Robby Anderson Car (WR46) -- Wolfe
          103. Matt Ryan Atl (QB7) -- Soppe
          104. Mike Williams LAC (WR47) -- Karabell
          105. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Clay
          106. Jared Cook NO (TE10) -- Bowen
          107. Hayden Hurst Atl (TE11) -- Cockcroft
          108. Marlon Mack Ind (RB42) -- Triplett
          109. Drew Brees NO (QB9) -- Yates
          110. Ryquell Armstead Jax (RB43) -- Carpenter

          Round 12

          111. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR48) -- Carpenter
          112. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR49) -- Yates
          113. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR50) -- Triplett
          114. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB44) -- Cockcroft
          115. DeSean Jackson Phi (WR51) -- Bowen
          116. James White NE (RB45) -- Clay
          117. Carson Wentz Phi (QB10) -- Karabell
          118. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB46) -- Soppe
          119. John Brown Buf (WR52) -- Wolfe
          120. N'Keal Harry NE (WR53) -- Dopp

          Round 13

          121. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Dopp
          122. Josh Allen Buf (QB11) -- Wolfe
          123. Chris Thompson Jax (RB47) -- Soppe
          124. Matthew Stafford Det (QB12) -- Karabell
          125. Golden Tate NYG (WR54) -- Clay
          126. Anthony Miller Chi (WR55) -- Bowen
          127. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Cockcroft
          128. Darrel Williams KC (RB48) -- Triplett
          129. Antonio Brown FA (WR56) -- Yates
          130. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR57) -- Carpenter

          Round 14

          131. Boston Scott Phi (RB49) -- Carpenter
          132. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE13) -- Yates
          133. Chris Herndon NYJ (TE14) -- Triplett
          134. Allen Lazard GB (WR58) -- Cockcroft
          135. Devine Ozigbo Jax (RB50) -- Bowen
          136. Parris Campbell Ind (WR59) -- Clay
          137. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Karabell
          138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
          139. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE15) -- Wolfe
          140. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB51) -- Dopp

          Round 15

          141. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Dopp
          142. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Wolfe
          143. Colts D/ST (D/ST4) -- Soppe
          144. Justin Jefferson Min (WR60) -- Karabell
          145. Ravens D/ST (D/ST5) -- Clay
          146. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Bowen
          147. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Cockcroft
          148. Patriots D/ST (D/ST7) -- Triplett
          149. Vikings D/ST (D/ST8) -- Yates
          150. Saints D/ST (D/ST9) -- Carpenter

          Round 16

          151. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Carpenter
          152. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Yates
          153. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Triplett
          154. Buccaneers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Cockcroft
          155. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Bowen
          156. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Clay
          157. Matt Gay TB (K8) -- Karabell
          158. Daniel Jones NYG (QB14) -- Soppe
          159. Jake Elliott Phi (K9) -- Wolfe
          160. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Dopp