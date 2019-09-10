Top-300 player rankings for the 2019-20 fantasy hockey season

Here are our top 300 players for the standard ESPN fantasy hockey leagues this season. Last season's Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov slides in at the top, just ahead of Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Some other notes from around the list:

Dylan Larkin slides in at 23, but will a bereft Detroit Red Wings lineup leave him struggling, or can he carry the load?

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson slots into the late third round, but no defenseman played more time on the power play than Carlson.

The New York Islanders held opponents to the fewest goals against in the NHL, but will see a change in net, signing Semyon Varlamov. Can he maintain the Isles stout defensive play, as he ranks as our sixth highest ranked goalie on the list.

For those of you in dynasty leagues, be sure to check out Sean Allen's five-year outlooks.