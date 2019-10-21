Waiver watch: Mikheyev, Johansson benefit from top scoring lines

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Ilya Mikheyev, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (Rostered in 33.8 percent of ESPN.com leagues): The latest body to rotate through the Leafs' top six in replacement of Zach Hyman played more than 18 minutes in Saturday's OT win over the Boston Bruins. The ex-KHLer also has two goals and two assists on 15 shots in his last four games. Utilize Mikheyev as a stream option before Hyman returns - no earlier than Oct. 26.

Jakob Silfverberg, RW/LW, Anaheim Ducks (31.2 percent): Openly excited this preseason about playing for new head coach Dallas Eakins, Silfverberg is effectively backing up that enthusiasm with five goals and three assists in seven recent games. He's also averaging near 19 minutes a game on an impressive scoring line with Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique. Don't be surprised if the 29-year-old collects 30 goals for the first time in his career. Scoop him up before a fantasy league mate beats you to it.

Phillip Danault, C/LW, Montreal Canadiens (18.1 percent): Somehow or another, the Canadiens' top center remains widely available in ESPN.com leagues. Averaging nearly 18 minutes per game, Danault already has four goals and three assists through nine contests. While not on par with some other top centers - McDavid, Crosby etc - the 26-year-old is still a threat to collect 60 points by the time we're through.

Marcus Johansson, LW, Buffalo Sabres (11.1 percent): Competing on a Sabres' scoring line with Jeff Skinner, the 29-year-old veteran already has seven points this season, including four goals (plus-six). By no means the flashiest of fantasy assets, Johansson scored 24 goals and 34 assists with the Capitals only four years ago. As long as he sticks by Skinner's side in Buffalo, the versatile forward could match, or even better, both those marks this season. He has a place in deeper leagues.

Brett Connolly, RW, Florida Panthers (4.6 percent): The only member of the Panthers' top-six largely available in ESPN.com leagues, Connolly is more than holding his own of late, potting four goals on 11 shots in a string of three games. As long as he remains on a scoring line with Vincent Trocheck and Mike Hoffman, the 27-year-old winger sports value in the majority of fantasy play.

Vladislav Namestnikov, C/LW, Ottawa Senators (4.2 percent): If there's ever a time to roster a member of the Senators not named Thomas Chabot or Brady Tkachuk , it's this week. Ottawa plays four games between Monday and Sunday - versus the Stars, Red Wings, Islanders and Sharks - with a day off between each. Competing on a scoring line with Colin White and top power play, Namestnikov has three goals in four games.

Defenders

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (12.6 percent): Assuming Kris Letang and Justin Schultz are spoken for, Pettersson merits consideration in deeper leagues as the Penguins' No. 3 fantasy defenseman. Seeing top-four minutes and anchoring the secondary power play, the 23-year-old has five points in nine games, including an assist with the extra skater. Yet to play a full NHL season, the 2014 second-round draft pick has 40-point potential.

Mackenzie Weegar, Florida Panthers (2.4 percent): Earning top-pair minutes alongside Aaron Ekblad, the 25-year-old has four points in his most recent stretch of four games. While he isn't going to consistently put up Ekblad or Keith Yandle numbers, Weegar has use as a blue-line plug in deeper fantasy leagues. At least when he's tuned in, like at present.

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (12.1 percent): While his first two games were a bit rocky, Korpisalo has been solid since, boasting a .926 SV% through four appearances, two of them victories. And since backup Elvis Merzlikins hasn't been nearly as strong, the Jackets' No. 1 will earn the nod more often than not. Beyond deep ESPN.com leagues, Korpisalo also has value as an inexpensive DFS asset when the matchup proves favorable.

Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils (5.5 percent): Cory Schneider's managers won't appreciate this, but two straight wins, including a shutout over the Canucks, and Blackwood is building a strong case for himself to tend Jersey's net more often. While the team only plays once before Oct. 30, vigilant fantasy managers may want to jump on the Devils' other goalie before he strings together a couple more impressive performances. Especially managers with issues in their crease.

Lowered expectations

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Philadelphia Flyers (50.9 percent): Perhaps he's simply "double clutching" as coach Alain Vigneault suggests, it's nonetheless hard to ignore the zero points on 14 shots through six games from Philadelphia's alleged top offensive-defenseman. A participant - for now - on the Flyers' top power play, Gostisbehere is bound to break out eventually. Maybe next game. Maybe next week. Bench him until then.