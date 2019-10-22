Fantasy hockey rankings: Week 4 update

While penalty minutes remain the default for many fantasy hockey contests, including the standard game here at ESPN, hits are increasingly popular as a replacement as the NHL has moved into an era beyond the steady supply of pugilists.

The number of NHL games featuring a fight has dropped from about 40 percent in 2010-11 to fewer than 20 percent in 2018-19. That's more than 700 fights in a season to fewer than 300. With that, PIM has become a somewhat controversial statistic to include.

Hits, on the other hand, have been in steady supply. In that same range of seasons, the team with the most hits in a campaign has ranged from 2,169 (Montreal Canadiens in 2017-18) to 2,685 (New York Islanders in 2014-15).

If you are in such a league, you need to find a way to get your hits in without sacrificing your other statistics to a roster spot. Deeper leagues can call on the William Carrier and Ryan Reaves types, who play fewer than 10 minutes per game, but if you are in a regular-sized league, these guys will hurt your overall performance.

So who do you target? This is assuming players like Tom Wilson and Zack Kassian are long gone in your league.

Brandon Tanev, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (11.5 percent rostered in ESPN.com leagues): The Penguins led the NHL in hits last season, and Tanev is a new addition to the team. He threw the body around plenty for the Winnipeg Jets last season, while collecting almost 30 points in the process. Now he's on a checking line that also includes Zach Aston-Reese, and they are hitting everything that moves. The only linemates with more combined hits this season than this Penguins pair (69) is Carrier and Reaves (81). Tanev is playing almost 15 minutes per game and already has four points in his nine games, which is a pace closer to 40 points.

Marcus Foligno, W, Minnesota Wild (1.5 percent): While Foligno has been all over the depth chart on a Wild team that is struggling to find its footing this season, the hits keep coming. He's third in the league behind Reaves and Tanev so far, he has four points and he's topping 15 minutes per game. That checks all the boxes. What's more, as the Wild move around their skilled forwards to try to find a combination that works, Foligno is arguably in the mix to ultimately land a top-six role for stretches of the season.

Sammy Blais, W, St. Louis Blues (17.5 percent): While Foligno may occasionally get a top-six role, Blais has one nailed down already. He's tied for fourth in the league in hits, while playing close to 15 minutes per game on a line with David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly. As such, he has already potted five points in eight games.

Jordan Staal, C, Carolina Hurricanes (33.1 percent): While Staal is no longer the focal point of the Hurricanes offense with the ascension of Sebastian Aho, he still gets the job done offensively -- although in a muted way. Staal has four points and 19 shots on goal while spending most of his time with sophomore Andrei Svechnikov. His minutes are higher than most of the other guys listed here, topping out closer to 19 per game. His 27 hits are good for 15th in the league so far.

Forwards on the move

Mitch Marner, W, Toronto Maple Leafs (up four spots to No. 12): It looks like coach Mike Babcock will never leave Marner without a superstar pivot. With John Tavares sidelined for up to a month, William Nylander was bumped from Auston Matthews' side to make room for Marner. If Marner is going to be associated-injury proof this season, we should hold him in even higher regard.

Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings (up 17 spots to No. 84): Someone wants to put last season's pitiful showing behind him. It was Nov. 19 last season when Kopitar got his ninth point. This year, he's at three goals and nine points through eight games. Nothing has changed other than the coaching, as Kopitar is still lined up with veteran Dustin Brown and Alex Iafallo. But we'll take this resurgence from Kopitar, especially considering how lowly he was viewed coming into the season with an ADP of 139.

Tomas Tatar, W, Montreal Canadiens (up 18 spots to No. 116): The Habs already have nine power-play goals this season. That's third in the NHL at this stage. Considering they were dead last in the NHL last season with 31 power-play goals all of last season, this is a very positive sign. Max Domi, Jeff Petry and Tatar are driving the bus with four power-play points each at this stage. Tatar has another three points at even strength and has been a quiet source of fantasy stats across the board this season (26 shots, 12 PIM).

Defensemen on the move

Oscar Klefbom, D, Edmonton Oilers (up 25 spots to No. 70): James Neal has been getting the headlines, but Klefbom may be the bigger score in fantasy. He is playing on the top power-play unit and has collected a goal and eight helpers total (four points on the man advantage). Add in his 24:55 in ice time per game (ninth among defensemen) and 21 shots on goal (19th among defensemen), and you have a mighty fine recipe for success.

Matt Dumba, D, Minnesota Wild (down 30 spots to No. 111): The early returns suggest Dumba's success in a partial season last year was tied directly to the Wild as a whole having success. With the team floundering, Dumba has one goal, three points and a minus-10 rating in eight games. The way he coughed up the puck to Brendan Gallagher almost unprovoked this past Thursday for an embarrassing goal can be considered a microcosm for his season thus far. Things will improve, but the idea of Dumba as a preseason sleeper favorite appears to be losing some of its luster.

Goaltenders on the move

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights (up 22 spots to No. 34): I don't know how the Golden Knights can expect to keep working him like this, but so long as Fleury is the definition of a workhorse, he's going to be piling on the stats. He's played all but a single period of the Knights season thus far. Fleury leads all goalies in wins, shots, saves and time on ice.

New to rankings

Andre Burakovsky, Mackenzie Blackwood, Adam Henrique, Ilya Mikheyev, Petry, Neal Pionk, Corey Perry.

Just missed

Jake Gardiner, Evgeni Malkin, Alex Tuch, Jordan Eberle, Zach Hyman, Jonathan Bernier, Alexander Nylander, Jonathan Quick, Bryan Little, Colin Miller, Mike Green, Sam Montembeault.

Dropped out

Cory Schneider, Patrick Maroon, Alex Galchenyuk, Micheal Ferland, Luke Kunin, Richard Panik, Lars Eller.