Fantasy hockey rankings: Week 5 update

We focused on how to get some hits into your lineup last week, while not really touching on the category that is in the majority of fantasy leagues -- penalties in minutes. PIM isn't what it used to be with the 50% reduction in the number of fights during the past decade. But, it's still a category and still a commodity in fantasy. You just have to think about it differently.

Gone are the days when fantasy teams would team up a couple of goons with the rest of their roster, make sure they are in the lineup for rivalry games and rack up with ensuing PIM. Evgeni Malkin was 13th in the NHL with 89 penalty minutes last season. In 2010-11, 89 PIM would have ranked him 55th in the league.

The minor penalty reigns supreme now. And you want to get your PIM by having some players who pick them up, while also contributing in other categories.

So who are your main targets?

Among players who can contribute significantly in the other categories, Evander Kane, Alexander Radulov, Evgeni Malkin, Max Domi and Dylan Larkin are all top-12 in minor penalties since the start of the 2017-18 season (past two seasons, plus this one). All of those guys play on the top power-play units for their teams.

The problem, of course, is that such players are so good offensively, they are already in high esteem in the fantasy realm. You have to take a step down, to the more subtle penalty producers, before you can start finding some value.

Brayden McNabb, D, Vegas Golden Knights: With 58 minor penalties since the start of 2017-18 and already with 11 this season, McNabb somehow still manages to play almost 20 minutes a night for the Golden Knights, despite averaging more than 90 seconds per game in the box. He's top pairing with Shea Theodore, too.

Nikita Zadorov, D, Colorado Avalanche: The NHL leader in minor penalties during the past two seasons, Zadorov also chips in a fight or two per season. He plays more than 18 minutes per game and is already a plus-5 this season.

Mike Green, D, Detroit Red Wings: I want to highlight Green's eight minor penalties so far this season, not because it's part of his usual repertoire (in fact, he only had 14 in 43 games last season), but because he has potential to chip in to the other fantasy categories. If getting time in the box is part of Green;s game now, it makes him a viable fantasy start in leagues with PIM. He still takes shots, plays more than 21 minutes per game and is the team's second-best option on the power-play blue line.

Nick Ritchie, W, Anaheim Ducks: Ritchie has equaled McNabb with 58 minor penalties since the start of the 2017-18 season (tied for 12th in the NHL), but he'll also add to his total with the occasional misconduct. His 14 minutes per game are decent for a winger, especially one with OK hands, too. He cleared 30 points last season despite missing 22 games. He could score 50 if he stays healthy.

Forwards on the move

Andreas Johnsson, W, Toronto Maple Leafs (up 33 spots to No. 113): A winger to the stars. Johnsson has been locked down next to Auston Matthews all season long. Let's put it this way: Matthews has shared the ice more often this season with Johnsson than he has with Frederik Andersen. Yep. They are together off the power play, they are together on the power play. They are always together. As such, Johnsson is going to partner-in-crime his way to 60 points this season.

J.T. Miller, C/W, Vancouver Canucks (up 27 spots to No. 137): With Miller on a top line alongside Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson, the Canucks have collected 13 of a possible 16 points in the standings. The only game they didn't get a point in was a 1-0 loss. Not sure if this is correlation equals causation situation, but the Canucks did lose their first two games before putting the line together. Miller, for his part, has four goals and 11 points in 10 games.

Robert Thomas, C/W, St. Louis Blues (enters ranks at No. 199): An enormous blow to the Blues and fantasy managers alike, Vladimir Tarasenko is all but gone for the rest of the season. He is having surgery on his shoulder and will be re-evaluated in five months. In other words, they'll look at when he might come back again in late March. You can go ahead and drop him. Thomas, meantime, will get the first crack at filing in on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. He's worth a shot.

Defensemen on the move

Erik Karlsson, D, San Jose Sharks (down 17 spots to No. 52): Perhaps Karlsson just isn't great at not being the only cook in the kitchen. He's now played 64 games with the Sharks and has just four goals, 53 points and 191 shots. It's not a terrible total and by no means is he not a No. 1 fantasy defenseman, he's just nowhere close to being the No. 1 fantasy defenseman. His shooting percentage as a Shark is a woeful 2.1%. I'm still hopeful for a turnaround here, but until the Sharks shore up their defense, I'm backing off. A goal differential of minus-12 is not an indicator of an elite team.

Ryan Ellis, D, Nashville Predators (up 43 spots to No. 99): While I don't think Ellis is going to stay on pace for 97 points this season, he's definitely going to blow the doors of his career-high of 41. His defense partner, Roman Josi, is one of the best in the game, and Ellis is a veteran at 28 years old. It's a perfect combination for a fantasy breakout campaign. Ellis has scored 16 goals before, and he's had 34 assists before, he just needs to put the two together, fire more shots and take advantage of power-play time. He could be a top-10 defenseman for fantasy this season.

Goaltenders on the move

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (down 48 spots to No. 146): The mercurial nature of young goaltenders. Things looked fantastic after a couple of games for the 21-year-old, but he's now been given the hook in two of his past three games. He has the second-worst save percentage among goalies with at least five starts this season. Meanwhile, Brian Elliott has looked great in relief. At best for Hart, this is a timeshare. In reality, it's probably Elliott's crease for the immediate future.

New to rankings

Lars Eller, Alex Galchenyuk, Calle Jarnkrok, Alex Goligoski, Robert Thomas, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Little.

Just missed

Jake Gardiner, Colin Miller, Jared Spurgeon, Hampus Lindholm, Zeno Chara, Mike Green, Linus Ullmark, Alex Tuch, Jordan Eberle, Zach Hyman, Jared McCann, Joel Armia, Connor Brown, Derick Brassard.

Dropped out

Vladimir Tarasenko, Colin White, Vince Dunn, Dustin Byfuglien, Jack Campbell, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat.