Waiver watch: Ten players to help your fantasy hockey team this week

Forwards

Anthony Duclair, LW/RW, Ottawa Senators (Rostered in 27.6 percent of ESPN.com leagues): Making his second appearance in this space this season, the Senators winger is further hammering his worth home with eight goals in his five most recent games, including Saturday's hat-trick versus the Blue Jackets. Playing for his fifth NHL club, the still-only 24-year-old appears to have finally found his groove - although prone to produce in fits and bursts - running an impressive total of 18 goals and counting. Just be sure to stay patient during the cooler spells.

Jordan Eberle, RW, New York Islanders (14.8 percent): That's more like it. After a plodding, injury-interrupted start to the season, Eberle is back on track with three goals and four assists in seven games this December. Entrenched in the Islanders' top six and on the secondary power play, the 10-year vet has most recently competed alongside Derick Brassard and Anders Lee. The experienced winger is also an option aside center Mathew Barzal.

Joe Thornton, C, San Jose Sharks (3.6 percent): Need assists? Under new interim coach Bob Boughner, Thornton has two helpers to show for two games in centering a top-six line with Tomas Hertl - the key here, for me - and Kevin Labanc. The veteran forward is also back on the Sharks' power play, which helps. Thornton has more to offer than this year's current haul of 12 assists (zero goals) indicates, suggesting an upswing in production is in order. Repeating myself here, but I like the vet alongside Hertl a lot.

Filip Zadina, RW/LW, Detroit Red Wings (2.2 percent): According to the Red Wings, as long as the 20-year-old rookie continues to develop his game at the highest level, he's sticking in the NHL. Ten games in this season - a weighty milestone, contract-wise - the sixth-overall draft pick (2018) is making the most of this chance, amassing two goals and five assists in his most recent seven contests. Filling a top-six role alongside a now-healthy Anthony Mantha, Zadina could reward dynasty managers earlier than most of us had imagined.

Alexandre Texier, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (0.9 percent): File this young fella under "one-to-watch" within ESPN.com's fantasy dominion. Tapped as the center of the future by many in Columbus, Texier is already making a bit of noise with three goals and two assists in six games. He appeared his most dangerous on a newly configured line with Pierre-Luc Dubois versus the Senators on Saturday, scoring twice (Dubois responsible for both primary assists). So it will be interesting to see if coach John Tortorella sticks with this forward pairing, moving ahead. At minimum, Texier sports long-term dynasty-league appeal.

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, Vegas Golden Knights (0.2 percent): Stephenson already has as many points in his seven games with the Knights than in the previous 24 with the Capitals. Mind you, the 25-year-old wasn't centering a line with the likes of Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty back in Washington. Riding a three-game point streak, Stephenson is also competing with the man-advantage in Vegas, proving his worth with his first power-play assist in Sunday's win over the Canucks. At minimum, the former depth forward's new role - however temporary - should intrigue you wilder Daily Fantasy types.

Defenders

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (43.3 percent): Seizing the top power-play reigns from Josh Morrissey, Pionk has eight points in his past nine games, including six with the extra skater. He also leads the Jets' blue line in shots on goal with 73. The 24-year-old defenseman should be overwhelmingly spoken for in ESPN.com leagues, especially where special teams point count at a premium.

Brandon Montour, Buffalo Sabres (14.1 percent): After losing all of October to a hand injury, Montour appears to be settling into a productive rhythm in this, his first full season with the Sabres. Since mid-November, the former Ducks defenseman nine points in 14 games - hardly jaw-dropping numbers, but still useful in deeper leagues. An ongoing role on the secondary power play promises additional numbers with the man-advantage as the season wears on.

Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres (10.4%): On a roll since the last week of November, looking comfortable and confident, Ullmark is 6-3-1 with a .920 SV%. I still think Carter Hutton gets his act back together at some point - but we could be a while. For now, the Sabres are winning with Ullmark between the pipes and there's little point is disrupting that course. Plug him in if you need goaltending help.

James Reimer, Carolina Hurricanes (3.2%): Splitting the Hurricanes' workload with Petr Mrazek, Reimer has been outstanding since mid-November, winning five of six starts (including two shutouts), while boasting a .948 SV% and 1.67 GAA. While Mrazek - no slouch himself of late - is rostered in 89% of ESPN.com leagues, Carolina's other netminder in largely available. Exploit Reimer as a streaming and/or Daily Fantasy option before he fizzles out.

Lowered expectations

Martin Jones, G, San Jose Sharks (68.7%): The coaching change in San Jose hasn't yet done much to inspire better from the Sharks' No. 1 netminder. In his first game under Bob Boughner, Jones allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers. Backup Aaron Dell was much better, stopping all but two of 35 shots, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Considering Jones' inconsistent play all season, how much longer until Boughner offers Dell more regular opportunities? My guess is we're nearly there.