Fantasy hockey: What to watch for as the NHL trade deadline nears

Whether they're dealt in the next couple of days, or mere minutes before 3 p.m. ET strikes on Feb. 24, the following potential trade targets are likely to see a flux -- major or minor -- in their respective fantasy stock upon being moved. Here's a speculative look at 10 such figures, plus, where relevant, the projected fantasy shift on the rosters left behind.

Chris Kreider, LW, New York Rangers (rostered in 78.4% of ESPN.com leagues): Considering he's the perceived prize of this pre-trade-deadline batch, it might be less exhaustive to list playoff contenders that don't have designs on the pending unrestricted free agent. Running hot since the second week of December, Kreider has 13 goals and 11 assists in his last 23 games. And it isn't like the 28-year-old won't be given every opportunity to crack the top-six wherever he ends up -- not with what he'll command for the Rangers in exchange. Boston maybe? Again, there's a good crowd of interested parties. I'm all over grabbing this underrated fantasy asset wherever available.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, Ottawa Senators (76.7%): Pageau, along with his 20 goals, inflated 17.2 shooting%, and expiring contract, is due for a dip in production just about anywhere off Ottawa's top line. Fantasy managers wanting more of the same from the rental better hope he lands in a top-six role with a contender, and not as a third-line center, as anticipated. Better yet, that he isn't traded at all.

Jason Zucker, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild (58.2%): Goodness gracious, if the Penguins and Wild finally manage to work out a deal sending the speedster to Pittsburgh - look out. Zucker on Sidney Crosby's wing? Yes please. Skating alongside a center not named Crosby, the former 30-plus goal scorer still has 14 goals and 15 assists to show for 42 games (losing 10 to injury). Fact is, I like Zucker as an underrated asset for the duration of 2019-20 whether he joins the Pens, another club, or even if he remains in Minnesota. But I adore him most in Pittsburgh.

Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (48.4%): Since neither former Kings' winger Kyle Clifford (Cliffy, to teammates) or goalie Jack Campbell (Soupy) solves Toronto's issues on the blue line, Kapanen remains in play as a trade chip in the next week or two. And the 23-year-old stands a greater chance of carving out a top-six spot with most other squads - particularly non-contenders - than he does within the Maple Leafs' skill-riddled forward lineup. Playing fewer than 15 minutes per game on Pierre Engvall's wing isn't doing Kapanen any great favors, production-wise. (The same can also be said for Andreas Johnsson.) Invested fantasy managers in deeper leagues might hope GM Kyle Dubas draws up a deal here.

Ilya Kovalchuk, LW/RW, Montreal Canadiens (38.7%): Hey, the hockey fan in me wants nothing more than to watch Kovalchuk - designated irrelevant a few short weeks ago - join a contender for a possibly long and successful postseason run. But my day job as fantasy analyst requires issuing the sober reminder that any legit competitor won't be counting on too much from the 36-year-old veteran. A little extra pop from the bottom-six and power play, is my guess. Hardly fantasy fireworks.

Tyler Toffoli, RW/LW, Los Angeles Kings (11.1%): A team desiring a top-six winger - one that doesn't land Chris Kreider - could trade for the pending unrestricted free agent before all is said/done. Or perhaps a playoff contender in want of a third-liner who can pitch in on the power play. Where Toffoli isn't likely to play beyond Feb. 24 is on Anze Kopitar's wing - specifically, on a top forward unit, enjoying top-line minutes, alongside a top-notch center - as he has for most this season. So unless he clicks on some other level with new linemates elsewhere, which isn't unheard of, fantasy managers can likely anticipate a similar, if not dip, in Toffoli's current pace of production. Every season I'm hopeful this guy finds another scoring gear and he just doesn't.

Jeff Petry, D, Montreal Canadiens (93.5%): Already enjoying a fine season despite playing second-fiddle to Shea Weber, Petry stands to steadily add to his current haul of 33 points in filling an equally, if not more, prominent role elsewhere. Say, Winnipeg. But the offensive-defenseman's fantasy managers should also be wary that a lesser role - third-pairing, perhaps, with limited power-play opportunities - could be in the offing. Where Petry lands, if in fact dealt by Montreal, will factor largely into his fantasy value moving forward.

Sami Vatanen, D, New Jersey Devils (22.6%): He won't anchor the No. 1 power play in Tampa, I'll tell you that much. As with Petry, for where Vatanen departs New Jersey matters a great deal in assessing his fantasy value in the season's waning weeks. A prolific position with the Jets or Golden Knights - where he might anchor the top power play - trumps a more supportive role elsewhere. But if your fantasy blue line isn't up to par, the veteran offensive-defenseman probably merits the gamble. As long as his current lower-body injury, considered altogether minor, doesn't evolve into something more serious. And should a Vatanen trade happen, those clinging to hope that P.K. Subban might still make something of this season will be heartened to see him back on the Devils No. 1 power play.

Alexandar Georgiev, G, New York Rangers (12.3%): The general consensus amidst NHL punditry submits, of New York's three netminders, Georgiev is most likely to move ahead of Feb. 24. If that's how indeed the puck bounces, the question of where the 23-year-old soon-to-be RFA settles looms large. A role in San Jose or New Jersey promises regular action, if not many victories. Suggesting Georgiev may present as a more valuable fantasy asset for the future. In there here and now, I'm more keen on Igor Shesterkin (16.9%) as the Rangers' fresh go-to back in the Big Apple. Sharing the net with Henrik Lundqvist, the 24-year-old will earn sufficient opportunities to prove his worth as up-and-comer. Even more if Lundqvist stumbles or falls injured. Shesterkin might be worth a flier now if your roster demands net help.

Craig Anderson, G, Ottawa Senators (2.7%): I'm only including the pending unrestricted free agent because a) there's always a market for rental goalies and b) he's coming off a "string" of two impressive performances. Otherwise, Anderson's sub-mediocre campaign isn't likely to attract many suitors. Still, there's no saying the veteran can't make something of 2019-20, if offered the opportunity, particularly in a fresh environment. In which case, he could sport some attraction as an outside-the-margins DFS play, when the match-up appears favorable. But that's