Fantasy hockey waiver watch: Grab these players before they cool down

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Kevin Fiala, C/LW/RW, Minnesota Wild (27.2%): Riding a four-game point streak - comprising of four goals and three assists on 20 shots - Fiala now finds himself on the Wild's top scoring line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. Seems fair. Managers in need of a warm, productive body at the wing position should take full advantage of this scoring flurry before it settles down. We could be a while, as the still-only 23-year-old fights to maintain that top-line role.

Pavel Buchnevich, RW/LW, New York Rangers (27.1%): Despite comparing his play to the ups and downs offered by an amusement park, Buchnevich's own head coach continues to offer the ever-developing young winger ample opportunities on the Rangers' top line. I love that approach. Whatever happens to current linemate Chris Kreider between now and the Feb. 24 trade deadline, Buchnevich should carry on to contribute - in volatile fashion - on a scoring unit with center Mika Zibanejad. The 24-year-old has four goals and two assists in his most recent seven contests. Deeper-league managers should be all over this guy in the season's final stretch.

Charlie Coyle, C/RW, Boston Bruins (17.4%): Outside of a dry two-week spell to start December, Coyle has served as a reliable contributor for the Bruins most of this season. Centering Boston's third line and secondary power play, his recent run of five goals and six assists points in 14 games isn't about to drop any jaws, but should still conjure up interest from managers in deeper leagues.

Joe Thornton, C, San Jose Sharks (4.1%): With both Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl out long-term, Jumbo Joe finds himself cemented in as a top-six center with the Sharks and skater on the No. 1 power play. Five assists - including his 1,500th career point - in four games suggests the 40-year-old veteran might have a bit left to offer before all is said and done. The situation becomes even more interesting if he's dealt to a contender in the coming days. There's still a place for Thornton is deeper fantasy leagues that reward helpers.

Liam Foudy, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (0.2%): While most re-draft managers would best file Foudy away as a future fantasy prospect, it's still interesting to gauge how the Jackets utilize their 18th-overall draft selection (2018), beginning this week. An emergency recall from the OHL, the just-turned 20-year-old is projected to skate on the Jackets' second scoring line and secondary power play in his NHL debut versus the Lightning on Monday. The speedy forward has 20 goals and 23 assists through 32 games with the London Knights this season. There's certainly some DFS potential here for those who prefer the unpredictable route.

Defenders

Ryan Graves, Colorado Avalanche (36.6%): Would you believe Colorado's top defensive-defenseman leads the blue line in shots on net? Skating on the Avs' top pair aside Cale Makar, Graves also has seven points in his most recent nine games. Plus, there's the small matter of leading the entire league with a sparkling plus-39. Not competing on a club's power play often dissuades me from endorsing blue-line fantasy assets. Not in this case.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (13.0%): The considerable task of filling Mark Giordano's skates on the Flames' top power play goes to Hanifin for now. At minimum, I'd keep a view of what he makes of the role, assuming T.J. Brodie doesn't take over instead. I still think we're going to get more from the 2015 fifth-overall draft pick at some point - I just don't know when. But here's a real chance to make something of what's otherwise served as a disappointing season for the young defenseman.

Goaltenders

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (22.6%): Making a second appearance in this space in a matter of only two weeks, the Rangers' up-and-comer merits much more fantasy love than he's receiving. By far the better of New York's current trio, Shesterkin is projected to start his second-straight Tuesday after stopping 42 of 43 shots in Sunday's win over the Kings, earning the games first star. Go get him.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks (2.8%): Is it enough to suggest the veteran netminder appears to be having fun again? Maybe he wants a brief taste of playoff contention before his current contract expires in a few months. Whether he's shopping himself as a potential trade asset ahead of the deadline or not, Miller has been superb of late - dominating in three of four recent contests on the road (losing the fourth to Toronto in OT). Right now I like him a lot as a DFS asset when the match-up makes sense.

Lowered expectations

Martin Jones, G, San Jose Sharks (51.1%): Aaron Dell is the present-day starting netminder for the Sharks. Jones has played only once - a losing effort to the Canucks two weeks ago - since mid-January. Even if/when Dell is dealt in the next couple of weeks, there are other, better, fantasy options available ahead of the 30-year-old San Jose veteran.