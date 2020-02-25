Waiver watch: Goalie opportunities and trade deadline pickups

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Andreas Athanasiou, LW/C, Edmonton Oilers (59.3%): My favorite deadline-day transaction as viewed through a fantasy lens, the deal sending Athanasiou to the Oilers hums with great potential. Should the speedy forward land on Connor McDavid's wing - and why shouldn't he, particularly with Sam Gagner going the other way? - the resulting forward pairing could prove difficult to catch. While an impressive percentage of ESPN.com's fantasy hockey horde wisely leapt on Athanasiou shortly after the trade went down, he might still be available in your own league.

Pavel Buchnevich, RW/LW, New York Rangers (27.8%): Armed with an extension, Chris Kreider isn't going any where. Which means one of the league's hottest forwards - who was rumored out the Rangers' door for months now - is positioned to remain on a dynamite top line with Mika Zibanejad and Buchnevich. Fortunately, the latter isn't expected to miss much, if any, time after his involvement, along with goalie Igor Shesterkin, in a car accident this past weekend. Buchnevich has seven goals and five assists on 43 shots through 14 recent games.

Ondrej Kase, RW, Boston Bruins (12.4%): His fragile reputation is a concern, to be sure. But the opportunity to skate on a Bruins' scoring line with play-making center David Krejci shines a brightly tempting light on the former Duck. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues could do worse than rolling the dice on Kase, once he's over this fluey thing sidelining him until Thursday.

Andrew Mangiapane, LW/C, Calgary Flames (6.6%): Five goals, plus one assist, in three games is too many to ignore. Plus, he's comfortably entrenched on a Flames' scoring line with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund. At minimum, I like Mangiapane as an off-the-beaten-path asset in Daily Fantasy play. Until he perceivably cools off.

Defenders

Mike Green, Edmonton Oilers (11.6%): Two reasons to consider investing in the veteran puck-moving defenseman, at least temporarily: He's expected to fill in on the Oilers' power play while Oscar Klefbom sits out another couple of weeks with a shoulder injury. And the 34-year-old appears in good health at present - not to be taken for granted considering his injury struggles these past three seasons. Hey, Green can contribute, as proven by the 501 points accrued through a career regular-season 878 games. I'm intrigued to see what he accomplishes the last 20 games out west.

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (40.0%): It largely depends on how badly Elvis Merzlikins is hurt after taking Anthony Duclair's knee to the head during Monday's 4-3 OT win over the Senators. Subbing in for Merzlikins mid-game, Korpisalo held his own in his first appearance since Dec. 29, allowing just one goal on 15 shots. Remember, Columbus' No. 1 to start the year was consistently impressive, pre-knee injury, through November and December. If Merzlikins is to miss significant time, Korpisalo will get the chance to pick up where he left off.

Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils (40.8%): New Jersey's young netminder is enjoying one heckuva February, winning six straight - including two shutouts - while boasting a .970 SV%. If swingable on your own fantasy roster, why not hang on for the ride until the balloon deflates? Blackwood shows zero signs of letting out air anytime soon.

Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks (17.9%): The deadline-day move sending Robin Lehner to Vegas means more playing time for Crawford in Chicago. While Lehner and Crawford competed as a legit tandem for the Blackhawks, Malcolm Subban - jetting the Golden Knights as part of the deal - is anticipated to fill a lesser role. He'll probably play more than he did in Sin City, but a 50/50 split likely isn't in the cards. Also, Crawford has been outstanding his last three starts, rocking a .947 SV%. Unless wins carry ultra-heavy weight in your deeper league, Chicago's clear No. 1 presents as an appealing fantasy option.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (17.8%): With Igor Shesterkin (ribs) sidelined weeks following a weekend car crash - and thank goodness it's no worse than that - the Rangers will look to Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist to manager matters in a fresh push to the playoffs. Of the two, the 24-year-old third-year player is expected to shoulder greater weight. Georgiev was impressive his last two outings, versus the Bruins and Blue Jackets, mid-month.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (13.6%): Suffering a knee injury, Jacob Markstrom could be out weeks, leaving the starting job to the Canucks' backup. Which poses the question to every fantasy manager in need of netminding help: How much do you trust Vancouver's No. 2? The 24-year-old has been both solid and very much the opposite at different points this campaign. My advice is to keep a close eye on how he manages in Montreal Tuesday, and go from there.

Lowered expectations

Thomas Greiss, G, New York Islanders (62.3%): Looking to start Tuesday, and making his eighth appearance in as many games, Semyon Varlamov is the current go-to netminder for the Islanders. Meanwhile, Greiss was yanked during his last opportunity, Feb. 13, after giving up three goals on eight shots. Varlamov is playing too well right now to suggest the pendulum could soon swing the other way. Droppable in all re-draft leagues: Dustin Byfuglien, D, Winnipeg Jets; Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks