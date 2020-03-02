Waiver watch: Playoff push pickups

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Nikita Gusev, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils (38.8%): Underappreciated all season long, the KHL export is on another tear, accumulating nine points in six recent contests, including half a dozen with the extra skater. If Gusev is spoken for, linemate Jesper Bratt (7%) - enjoying his own heater with four goals and three helpers in six games - also merits fantasy consideration. Even with the Devils out of it, these two appear stirred to go down swinging in playing the spoiler role.

Scott Laughton, C, Philadelphia Flyers (27.8%): He's providing more than just a treasured physical presence for the red-hot Flyers these days. Skating on a scoring line with Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes, Laughton has 13 points in 15 games, including two goals and four assists in his past four. The 25-year-old is also good for a couple of hits every contest, averaging 2.24 each outing. And unlike Konecny and Hayes, he's widely available.

Denis Gurianov, LW/RW, Dallas Stars (7.4%): I really like this young forward a lot. Not only does Gurianov cut a speedy and imposing figure on the ice, he can score as well. Skating on a forward unit with Roope Hintz and Jason Dickinson - one of my favorite underrated lines this campaign - the 22-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 13 games, including five power-play points. And to little fanfare. Drafted 12th overall in 2015, Gurianov has just now managed to secure a full-time NHL gig, rewarding the Stars for practicing patience. He won't remain an unknown commodity for long.

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, Vegas Golden Knights (3.5%): An injury to Mark Stone cracks open a void on a forward line aside Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson, one that Stephenson must be more than happy to fill. Managers in deeper leagues should keep a view of how the 25-year-old former Capital contributes versus the visiting Devils on Tuesday, before the Knights pack up for their upcoming five-game road trip. Stephenson has already proven to pitch in when given the riper opportunity, and Stone is expected to miss weeks with a lower-body injury.

Sonny Milano, LW, Anaheim Ducks (2.9%): Never dismiss the potential fantasy value provided by an up-and-comer offered a fresh chance with a new club, particularly when free of the pressure of competing for a playoff spot. Enter Sonny Milano, who has two goals and an assist in his three games since joining the Ducks just ahead of the trade deadline. Oh, and he's skating on Anaheim's top line and power play with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell. The Blue Jackets drafted Milano 16th overall in 2014 - just because he didn't flourish in Columbus doesn't mean he can't elsewhere. Managers with holes up front in deeper leagues - both re-draft and keeper - may want to roll the dice, now, on the 23-year-old.

Defenders

Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks (33.2%): Harkening back to his fruitful days of yore, the former prolific producer has a goal and six assists in six recent games, including five points on the man-advantage. He's also playing a ton of minutes - even more than usual. Exploit the stuffing out of this memory lane re-enactment before the pathway crumbles. Anchoring the Blackhawks' top power play, Keith is really feeling it a the moment.

Goaltenders

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (25.5%): While Pekka Rinne has played well these past three weeks, he hasn't played much. Twice, to be precise. Saros, on the other hand, is playing both well and a lot. And, unlike the veteran keen on staying fresh for the postseason, the younger 'tender is available in nearly 75% of ESPN.com leagues.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (27.3%): Good news - the rookie netminder appears poised to return sooner than the Rangers initially "envisioned" after suffering a fractured rib Feb. 23. He's already back to participating in practice, although in a limited capacity. Shesterkin was sizzling before sustaining the injury in a car accident, just ahead of the trade deadline. Battling for a playoff spot, the Rangers will want him back at it in tandem with Alexandar Georgiev, at least to start, as soon as he's able.

Lowered expectations

Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild (49.3%): It's all about Alex Stalock theses days, as the former backup has started all but two of Minnesota's past 10 games. The 32-year-old was nearly lights out all February, losing only once in regulation while posting a .932 SV% and earning two shutouts. The Wild should continue to ride him as they claw and scrap through their final 17 games before likely falling just a hair short of a playoff spot. Meaning Dubnyk shouldn't be terribly busy. Oh, and Stalock is available in more than 84% of ESPN.com leagues.

Droppable in all re-draft leagues: Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning