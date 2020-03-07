Fantasy hockey: Forecaster for the week of March 9-15

Three of the 15 five-point games we've had from players this season have come in the past week. Looks like even the NHLers know it's fantasy playoff time.

Interestingly, of those 15 five-point individual performances this season, 11 of them have come from the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins or New York Rangers. Connor McDavid (3) and Leon Draisaitl (2) account for one-third of the big games, with McDavid the only player to reach six points. And, of course, they each achieved the feat in the same game on two occasions.

Conversely, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Tony DeAngelo each have five points in a game once this season, and all three occasions were different games for the Rangers.

Brad Marchand (2) and David Pastrnak are the two Bruins who account for such games, with both of them getting five points on Oct. 27.

The other five-point games belong to Sebastian Aho, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Evgeni Malkin.

There were 19 times last season when a player score five points in a game. Stone and Pastrnak are the only players to have one in each of the past two seasons.

All of this is to say that Zibanejad's five-goal game, as well as McDavid and Draisaitl blowing up on the Predators this past week, aren't a super common occurrence. So if you making and missing the playoffs in head-to-head was decided by one of these games, don't blame yourself. (Blame Pekka Rinne?).

Some teams only play another 13 games this season, so make them count.

Fantasy Forecaster: March 9 to March 15

With 53 games this coming week, the schedule is made heavier by the addition of the makeup game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, which was postponed on Feb. 11 after Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench.

The game will be a 60-minute affair, but start with a 1-1 score. The goals and assists from Feb. 11 will count in this game for fantasy, so take note of them (Adam Henrique from Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson, and Ivan Barbashev from Jordan Kyrou).

Fifteen teams get the advantage of a four-game week, so the market is a bit flooded with games played next week. That said, only two teams get the limited, two-game schedule, so you may want to consider carefully whether to start your Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Look to the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers when trying to maximize your games played in H2H leagues. The four-game schedule for the Avs, Blues and Oilers fits like a jigsaw puzzle with any team that is playing three games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.

3/15 4 5 6 OFF OTT 5 5 STL 3 5 OFF OFF @LA 2 6 MTL 7 6 3 6 5 @WPG 4 6 OFF OFF VAN 8 5 OFF NYR 8 6 OFF 3 4 5 OFF @PHI 3 5 OFF OFF @BUF 5 7 TOR 7 6 OFF 4 7 9 WSH 5 8 OFF OFF @MTL 8 7 BOS 4 6 OFF CAR 6 8 2 2 3 OFF OFF OFF NYI 7 6 OFF WPG 3 4 OFF 4 4 7 OFF @DET 6 8 OFF @NJ 3 6 OFF PIT 3 3 @BUF 3 6 3 4 5 OFF OFF SJ 3 6 OFF OTT 7 5 @WSH 5 8 OFF 4 8 7 @LA 6 7 OFF NYR 9 5 OFF VAN 9 4 OFF VGS 7 6 2 2 1 OFF OFF OFF PIT 4 1 OFF NSH 5 4 OFF 3 4 6 OFF NYR 6 5 OFF FLA 5 8 OFF SJ 2 7 OFF 3 2 4 OFF CAR 4 5 OFF @WSH 3 5 OFF @TB 3 4 OFF 4 6 6 VGS 6 5 OFF WPG 4 4 OFF NYI 7 6 OFF @PHI 3 4 3 1 4 @STL 3 4 OFF OFF @DAL 2 6 OFF NJ 2 5 OFF 3 4 5 COL 3 5 OFF OTT 6 6 OFF OFF ANA 5 8 OFF 3 4 4 OFF OFF OFF VGS 5 4 OFF @PHI 2 4 NSH 5 6 3 3 3 OFF NSH 4 3 OFF BUF 4 4 OFF OFF @ANA 4 4 4 7 6 OFF @MTL 8 6 OFF @TOR 6 5 OFF @CLS 6 6 @MIN 5 5 4 7 8 OFF PIT 5 3 OFF CAR 6 8 OFF @FLA 7 8 @TB 5 6 4 6 3 OFF @VAN 7 2 OFF @CGY 5 5 @EDM 5 4 OFF @PIT 4 2 3 5 2 OFF @DAL 6 5 @COL 6 2 OFF OFF @ARI 4 3 OFF 4 6 5 OFF @ANA 6 5 @LA 5 4 OFF @CHI 5 4 OFF @STL 5 3 4 8 10 OFF BOS 7 8 OFF @TB 7 8 OFF MIN 8 8 EDM 7 7 4 10 9 OFF @NJ 8 7 OFF @CLS 10 7 OFF @CAR 10 8 NYI 10 7 3 4 8 OFF OFF @CHI 5 8 OFF @STL 5 7 @DAL 4 9 OFF 4 7 9 FLA 8 8 OFF @ANA 6 8 OFF SJ 4 7 OFF OTT 8 6 4 7 8 OFF @TOR 7 6 OFF PHI 3 5 OFF DET 9 8 NJ 5 6 3 6 4 OFF TB 6 4 OFF NSH 6 5 OFF @BOS 5 5 OFF 4 8 3 OFF NYI 10 4 OFF @ARI 6 3 @COL 8 2 OFF WPG 6 2 3 6 4 @EDM 6 5 OFF OFF @MIN 7 5 OFF OFF @COL 5 4 3 4 7 @BUF 3 7 OFF OFF DET 7 8 OFF CHI 4 6 OFF 4 8 8 ARI 5 7 OFF @EDM 7 7 OFF OFF @CGY 8 7 @VAN 9 4

Team notes

Anaheim Ducks: Adam Henrique anyone? You start with the week with a game against the Ottawa Senators and a goal already in your pocket due to the postponed Blues-Ducks game, and then finish with games against the Kings and Habs. That's more than enough to elevate Henrique to a lineup lock.

Given the decent schedule, that arguably makes Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg on the verge of being spot-starts as fellow members of what is clearly the top line for the Ducks these days. If you are truly desperate, Hampus Lindholm, Cam Fowler and Josh Manson have been missing time with injuries in recent days, leaving Michael Del Zotto as the team's top option for the power play on the blue line.

New Jersey Devils: Aside from the advice to continue considering the line of Pavel Zacha, Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt for your lineup, I can't keep ignoring the potential Cory Schneider storyline here. Since going down to the AHL in December and getting obliterated in his first few appearances, Schneider has actually looked pretty good. Over a stretch of 10 starts from Dec. 18 until his return to the NHL, Schneider posted a 7-3-0 record for the Binghamton Devils, with a 1.89 goals-against average for a team that has allowed more than three goals per game.

Then, since being called up after the trade deadline, Schneider has posted a 3-0-1 record with a .952 save percentage and 1.50 GAA. This isn't as simple as saying "consider Schneider," especially with Mackenzie Blackwood coming off a February as arguably the best goaltender in the NHL. But given the way the Devils defense has been performing, and how on-point Schneider has been since mid-December, I think he could play his way into some spot starts for fantasy.

Montreal Canadiens: While the schedule doesn't look too imposing at a glance, and while a lot can change in a week for the health of players, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher both being questionable is enough for me to avoid to Habs offense completely. With two-thirds of the top line potentially out, there just isn't enough to go around to be threatening.

Player notes

Cody Eakin, C, Winnipeg Jets: It was only a matter of time until Eakin was given some run in a scoring-line center role for the Jets. Playing with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers in recent contests, there is potential for Eakin to earn enough value for fantasy with this EEL line - slippery as it might be.

James Neal, W, Edmonton Oilers: He's been much cooler and in and out of the lineup more often as the season wanes, but Neal still needs attention when he's on the ice. He tends to find his way back to McDavid at even strength, and is lurking to steal Alex Chiasson's role as the fifth member of the top power-play unit (in the league).

Quick hits

Nicolas Roy is up from the AHL to fill in for an injured Mark Stone up front with Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson for the Golden Knights. He's a power-forward type, who started to put some points on the board in his third AHL season at the age of 23 this year. But more importantly, he's playing with Pacioretty.

It's time to check on Vladimir Tarasenko's availability in your league. He's back practising with the Blues and said to be fit enough to play; it's just a matter of making sure the shoulder is 100 percent. He'll be there in one-third of leagues and is worthy of burning a roster spot for another week to possibly have him for the last two.