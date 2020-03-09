Wyshynski's fantasy hockey playoff jumps and dumps

Parity in the NHL has its drawbacks, such as a gaggle of mediocre teams still being in the playoff mix despite their foibles. But when it comes to fantasy hockey playoff season, parity is a joyous thing.

Only one team, the Detroit Red Wings, has been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. While a few more in the Eastern Conference are teetering on the brink, the Western Conference has no fewer than 12 teams still in the playoff picture with about 13 games remaining. That means a lot of meaningful games vs. trying to figure out whose ice time and roles are going to change during late-season garbage time.

Based on recent trends and the road ahead, here are some jumps and dumps for your fantasy hockey playoff run:

Jumps

Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild (86.6% rostered on ESPN.com)

With 27 points in his past 21 games, there is absolutely no reason why he should still be available in your league. But let's say the rest of your managerial opponents have been spending more time on "The Masked Singer" Reddit scouring clues about the Banana's identity than exploring the waiver wire ... jump on Kevin Fiala. Like, yesterday. The Wild have been going for broke offensively since Dean Evason took over for Bruce Boudreau, and Fiala is on a heater. Seven of his 14 goals were scored on the power play. A must-jump if he's around. (Oh, and for the record: The Banana is totally Bret Michaels.)

ESPN On Ice Missed an episode of the ESPN On Ice podcast with Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan? Find all the episodes from the show's catalogue here. Listen »

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (80.3%)

The Flames have been lit offensively over the past 20 games, ranking second to the Flyers in team goals scored over that span. Backlund's line with Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane has fueled that fire. Backlund is actually 11th in points (23) over his past 21 games; for context's sake, that puts him in between Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand. Now, he's only a plus-4 during that run and most of that production is at even strength. But he does play on the Calgary penalty kill, in case your league dabbles in that shorthanded scoring wild card.

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks (49.8%)

A second straight "meh" season for the Swedish winger might have made him available in some leagues, and he's certainly worth a look for a stretch run. In the last 15 games of the previous three seasons, he's tied for seventh in goals scored with 22 tallies, with 45 points in 48 games. With five points in his past three games, the Duck might already be heating up.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (29.7%)

Pour a little out for Pekka Rinne, the best goalie in the franchise's history who many feel has finally passed the torch to Saros. The Predators are in the thick of a playoff race, and you can expect Saros to get the majority of starts, especially since the Preds have only four back-to-back games until the end of the season. He has a .931 save percentage and a 9-4-0 record in his past 15 appearances, facing an average of 29 shots per game.

Dumps

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

It's entirely possible Holtby snaps back into form in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he has in previous seasons. But with a 6-5-1 record and an .890 save percentage in his past 14 games, he's more likely to be an anchor dragging down your goaltending numbers than the difference-maker you need.

Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators

Maybe you're tempted to snag him off the waiver wire. Maybe you already have him taking up valuable roster space. Whatever the case, it's time to write off this season as a dud for last season's 34-goal guy, as he has six points in his past 21 games, scoring to a minus-7. He's no longer seeing time with either Filip Forsberg or Ryan Johansen on the Preds.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders

The Islanders might be in a spot of trouble -- as of Monday, they had a less than 50% chance of making the playoffs -- and their big trade deadline acquisition from Ottawa has been a little chilly lately, with two goals in his past eight games. The Isles are 29th in team offense (49 goals) in their past 19 games.