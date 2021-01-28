Fantasy hockey stock watch - top five defensemen on the rise

As mentioned repeatedly in our pre-season content, defenders matter more than ever in ESPN's new standard fantasy game. Any manager who doesn't take great care in overseeing their blue line is almost guaranteed to fall short of victory by the conclusion of this truncated, bizarre season.

Play Fantasy Hockey for Free Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Hockey game, and play your way with custom scoring and lineup features. Create or join a league today >>

The ongoing challenge of juggling bodies in the face of postponed games, COVID-related absences, and more commonplace injuries sustained through this ultra-dense campaign only inflates the importance of ongoing blue-line finessing.

In that view, here's a look at several defenders who are trending upwards in the early stages of 2020-21, and the uglier flip-side of some prominent fantasy figures heading in the opposite direction.

Rising

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Rostered in 78.8% of ESPN.com leagues): With Oliver Ekman-Larsson shelved week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Chychrun is tasked with even greater responsibility, including the job of anchoring the Coyotes' top power play. To date, the (still only!) 22-year-old has five points on 18 shots through seven games, including two assists with the extra skater. Chychrun has consistently increased his rate of production every season since joining the league in 2016. This campaign should prove no exception.

Alec Martinez, Vegas Golden Knights (54.1%): Only Adam Larsson (28) of the Edmonton Oilers has more blocked shots than Martinez (25) to launch 2020-21, and the Vegas defender has one fewer game under his socks. Then there's the five assists earned alongside top-four role partner Shea Theodore and occasional tour on the Knights' secondary power play. Remember, the veteran blueliner scored eight points in his 10 games post-trade from the Kings last year. Underrated in too many fantasy circles, Martinez presents as the full package.

Confession: I picked him up as a free agent in two of my own leagues this week.

NHL.TV is back for 2021! NHL hockey is back! Get the 2021 All-Access Pass to stream out-of-market games for only $99.99. Click here to learn more »

Ty Smith, New Jersey Devils (22.3%): Highlighted in this week's Waiver Watch, Smith is quickly gaining popularity among the fantasy set. One goal and five helpers through six games has earned the 20-year-old rookie a role on the Devils' power play and increase in minutes overall. He played 20:53 against the Flyers on Tuesday. Smith is still figuring things out, but coach Lindy Ruff appears willing to allow his young charge the freedom to make mistakes. A keeper/dynasty gem, the 17th overall pick (2018) should take up space in many re-draft leagues too.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (16.0%): Dobson - not Ryan Pulock - has thus far made the productive most of his gig on the Islanders' No. 1 power play, earning two assists with the extra skater. After registering only seven points in 34 games his rookie season, the just-turned 21-year-old already has four in six contests his Sophomore turn.

I truly think this kid is going to develop into a star, sooner rather than later. While continuing to compete on that top special teams' unit, Dobson is destined to serve as a top-four blueliner before this compact campaign is over.

Justin Schultz, Washington Capitals (12.2%): The new gig is going well. After taking a week to warm up in his fresh digs, Schultz now has two goals and two assists (plus-three) on nine shots to show for his past two contests. The role on Washington's top power play won't last once Alex Ovechkin returns from his COVID-related suspension, but the top-four assignment alongside Zdeno Chara will. And Schultz will still benefit from seeing some quality minutes with the extra skater. Here's predicting the former Penguin/Oiler is in for a bounce back season after last year's injury-riddled campaign in Pittsburgh. Schultz should be rostered in deeper leagues across the board.

play 0:43 Schultz scores go-ahead goal for Caps in win Justin Schultz scores the Capitals' third goal as Washington never looks back on their way to a 3-2 win.

See also: John Klingberg, Dallas Stars; Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues

Falling

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (94.8%): One pressing concern is that he's no longer competing on the Blue Jackets' top power play. That role has recently fallen to his defensive partner, Zach Werenski. Plus, Columbus doesn't score a ton altogether. While there's no question that Jones - one of the league's top defensemen overall - is always going to play heavy minutes and serve in a prominent role, fantasy managers in points-driven leagues might temper their expectations until the 26-year-old busts out of this early-season slump.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (88.4%): It hasn't been a great start for the 20-year-old defenseman. One assist and a minus-seven rating through seven games isn't going to cut it after last year's standout Sophomore campaign and his previous quality showing as a rookie. Dahlin is frustrated and floundering defensively. He played only 10 minutes versus the Capitals a few days ago. Until the young blueliner snaps out of it - which he will - Dahlin merits benching in light of other options.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch NHL games streaming live every night (and on replay) this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (81.1%): Toronto Maple Leafs fans can't be faulted for wondering if maybe it wasn't the extra pressure of playing in their market after all. Failing to register a point in five-straight, Barrie was recently knocked off the Oilers' top power play, replaced by Darnell Nurse. He skated only 14 minutes in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Winnipeg. I'm benching this guy until he shows signs of getting it together with his second new squad in as many years.

Ryan Graves, Colorado Avalanche (79.0%): He's not the same player of 2019-20 - coach Jared Bednar publicly said so himself. Graves is only one assist to the good, already sitting out one game as a healthy scratch. He only played 15 minutes during Colorado's 7-3 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday. Leading the league at plus-40 this past season, the 25-year-old currently sits minus-four on a team with a collective plus-seven goal differential. Perhaps the largest blue-line fantasy dud of this fresh campaign, Graves may soon deserve releasing outright on many rosters.

Tony DeAngelo, New York Rangers (56.5%): Last week's benching hasn't exactly provided DeAngelo with the wake-up call of which the Rangers had hoped. In the three games since sitting as a healthy scratch for two consecutive contests, DeAngelo has averaged a smidge more than 18 minutes of ice-time, registering zero points and a rating of minus-four. There are more appealing options on New York's blue line. With Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba (24 hits) leading the fantasy way, rookie K'Andre Miller also merits consideration in deeper, keeper leagues. The rookie has a goal and assist (plus-three) in his past three games.