Fantasy hockey rankings update - Week 3

Clearly the New York Rangers have some things to figure out.

And I'm not even talking about the waiving of Tony DeAngelo, who finished 21st in the NHL last season among defensemen in fantasy points.

Mika Zibanejad has played between 13 and 35 minutes this season with four separate line combinations -- only one of which has a Corsi for percentage over 50. Eleven of the team's total 17 power-play points have been collected by just Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox. At 5-on-5, the Rangers have just 14 goals in nine games, the same as the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

Play Fantasy Hockey for Free Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Hockey game, and play your way with custom scoring and lineup features. Create or join a league today >>

But let's focus on Zibanejad, as he's the one being punished in the rankings this week, sliding from No. 9 to No. 21. In 185 minutes of ice time this season, Zibanejad has collected one goal and one assist. What were we thinking ranking him in the top 10?

Oh, he was there for a reason. During the past two seasons, Zibanejad has been one of the most effective players for fantasy in the NHL. The only forwards ahead of him in fantasy points per games played (FPPG) throughout all of 2018-19 and 2019-20 were: Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov.

I could have just said he was eighth among forwards over the past two seasons in FPPG, but I felt it was important to individually list the names ahead of him. That is some heady company.

So why the slide now? As ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported this past weekend, the Rangers were perhaps playing a bit over their heads last season and expectations have soared prematurely for the club as a whole.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch NHL games streaming live every night (and on replay) this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Is Zibanejad a top-10 fantasy player on a Rangers team competing for the playoffs? No doubt. But he probably isn't in that elusive top 10 if the club is experimenting with lines and trying to find a new power-play groove after waiving last year's quarterback.

When things get back on track, Zibanejad is a fantasy beast. But until they get back on track, I'm tempering expectations.

Forwards on the move

Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (down 13 spots to No. 57): Why beat around the bush: This is all about the Penguins power play. Malkin's value will ebb and flow with the success of the Pens power play. Right now they have a collective five power-play goals. What we need for Malkin to be a top-30 fantasy asset is for the Penguins to be among the teams already in the double digits. Of course, the look-ahead for that isn't exactly rosy with Kris Letang missing Monday's game.

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Washington Capitals (up 24 spots to No. 78): How much of Backstrom's scorching start is just him putting the team on his back while key teammates were out for COVID protocols? That's a fair question to ask. Admittedly, Backstrom's 8.50 fantasy points per 60 minutes (FPP60) is out of character, having turned in 5.88 last season. But I think Backstrom is a buy for fantasy. If the Caps power play is going to do that much damage without some key personnel (chiefly Alex Ovechkin), then some good times are ahead when they are back to full strength.

James van Riemsdyk, W, Philadelphia Flyers (enters rankings at No. 191): The Flyers have been a puzzle to solve for exactly who is driving this offense. Having Sean Couturier on the sidelines for much of the season hasn't helped shape the picture. Despite the team sitting fourth in even strength goals so far this season, only one line trio has scored more than two goals together (and, yes, van Riemsdyk is a part of it).

play 0:28 Hayes scores OT goal to get the win over the Islanders Philadelphia takes advantage of the power play and Kevin Hayes knocks in the game-winning overtime goal.

Most recently, van Riemsdyk has been with Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee on what you might even consider the team's third line, but the combo has been finding success. But what really has van Riemsdyk shining so far has been his work on the power play. Despite being a specialist in the role in his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, van Riemsdyk was largely left out of the Flyers man advantage last season. That looks like a mistake. He's already collected five power-play points as part of his 13 total points in 10 games. But, before he rockets up the rankings, does he get to stay there on the power play after Couturier returns? And, if so, who gets bumped?

Defensemen on the move

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (up 11 spots to No. 19): I use FPP60 so often to evaluate players now that ESPN.com has switched the default game to a points format, that I sometimes forget that it doesn't account for all things. Hedman is the prime example. His FPP60 so far this season is a modest 6.88. That's solid. It's tied for 79th among skaters with at least 35 minutes of ice time.

But, as a direct comparison, Hedman is tied with Brock Boeser at 6.88 FPP60. One of them has been played more than 26 minutes per game, while the other has averaged 18:43. See how FPP60 fails to account for the fact that Hedman plays almost 1.5 times the minutes of Boeser? Hedman is playing monster minutes for the Lightning so far and he is just piling up the points. Based on the early returns, I expect Hedman and John Carlson to be standing alone in their own tier by the end of the campaign.

NHL.TV is back for 2021! NHL hockey is back! Get the 2021 All-Access Pass to stream out-of-market games for only $99.99. Click here to learn more »

John Klingberg, D, Dallas Stars (up 44 spots to No. 104): Not so fast, Miro Heiskanen. Klingberg, apparently, isn't going to go quietly into the night. He's stormed back into the Stars power-play quarterbacking role and has been en fuego to start the campaign. It was more than fair to have them reversed on your cheat sheets coming into the season. Heiskanen had usurped the role by the end of last season and even collected more power-play points than Klingberg during their run to the Stanley Cup final. But the Stars are back to all-in on Klingberg so far.

Goaltenders on the move

For the second week in a row, I'm choosing not to highlight any individuals here, but instead talk overall strategy. While it's still too soon to make any harsh decisions about any one goaltender, it's also been enough time to start slipping some of the up-and-comers onto your bench. Those two statements may seem to be mutually exclusive, but it's just a delicate balance.

You don't want to pitch players like Igor Shesterkin or Ilya Samsonov overboard yet, as there is still plenty of time for them to earn your draft capital. But you also can't sit on yours hands on a Chris Driedger or Kevin Lankinen or James Reimer (especially with Petr Mrazek possibly out for a while). You need to find the balance on your individual fantasy roster to do some goaltender speculation, while also hanging on to the goalies with the upside to be among the best.

Admittedly, I wish I had a better answer. But I can't in good conscience suggest pitching aside many of the goaltenders that we invested in at the draft after just a couple of weeks. Team defense can get better. Scoring can get better. The balance between the two can bring wins, which will bring fantasy points quickly to the right goaltender in the right place.

So, hang in there, use your injured reserve to free up a spot for an extra goalie and just have some patience.

Unless you have Tristan Jarry. You can pitch him.

New to rankings

James van Riemsdyk (No. 191), Denis Gurianov (209), Jordan Kyrou (210), Kevin Lankinen (211), Chris Driedger (218), Joel Eriksson Ek (237), Calvin Peterson (240), Devon Toews (242), Brian Elliott (248), Carter Verhaege (249), Tyler Motte (250).

Just missed

Paul Stastny, Ty Smith, Connor Murphy, Noah Dobson, Hampus Lindholm, Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith, Alex Tuch, Jordan Greenway.

Dropped out

Dylan Strome, Derek Stepan, Nico Hischier, Robert Thomas, Tony DeAngelo, Kevin Shattenkirk, Noah Hanifin, P.K. Subban, Linus Ullmark, Matt Murray, Reilly Smith, Maxime Comtois, Alex Iafallo, Christian Dvorak.

Fantasy hockey top-250 rankings

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (C1)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (C2)

3. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (RW1)

4. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (LW1)

5. Jack Eichel, C, Buf (C3)

6. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (C4)

7. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (C5)

8. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (LW2)

9. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (RW2)

10. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D1)

11. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G1)

12. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (LW3)

13. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G2)

14. Patrick Kane, RW, Chi (RW3)

15. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (C6)

16. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Fla (LW4)

17. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (LW5)

18. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (C7)

19. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D2)

20. Brent Burns, D, SJ (D3)

21. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (C8)

22. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (C9)

23. John Tavares, C, Tor (C10)

24. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (RW4)

25. Blake Wheeler, RW, Wpg (RW5)

26. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (LW6)

27. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgs (D4)

28. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D5)

29. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (C11)

30. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bos (C12)

31. Tuukka Rask, G, Bos (G3)

32. Taylor Hall, LW, Buf (LW7)

33. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (LW8)

34. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (RW6)

35. Brayden Point, C, TB (C13)

36. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (C14)

37. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D6)

38. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (C15)

39. Mark Stone, RW, Vgs (RW7)

40. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (RW8)

41. Cale Makar, D, Col (D7)

42. Jeff Petry, D, Mon (D8)

43. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (LW9)

44. J.T. Miller, C, Van (C16)

45. Jordan Binnington, G, StL (G4)

46. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G5)

47. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (C17)

48. Frederik Andersen, G, Tor (G6)

49. Philipp Grubauer, G, Col (G7)

50. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Col (LW10)

51. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D9)

52. Dougie Hamilton, D, Car (D10)

53. Carey Price, G, Mon (G8)

54. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D11)

55. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D12)

56. Bo Horvat, C, Van (C18)

57. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (C19)

58. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G9)

59. Anton Khudobin, G, Dal (G10)

60. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D13)

61. Robin Lehner, G, Vgs (G11)

62. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D14)

63. Semyon Varlamov, G, NYI (G12)

64. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D15)

65. Seth Jones, D, Cls (D16)

66. Sean Couturier, C, Phi (C20)

67. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G13)

68. Jamie Benn, LW, Dal (LW11)

69. Logan Couture, C, SJ (C21)

70. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D17)

71. Tyson Barrie, D, Edm (D18)

72. Max Pacioretty, LW, Vgs (LW12)

73. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G14)

74. Ilya Samsonov, G, Wsh (G15)

75. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (C22)

76. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (C23)

77. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (C24)

78. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Wsh (C25)

79. T.J. Oshie, RW, Wsh (RW9)

80. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D19)

81. Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Edm (RW10)

82. Shea Weber, D, Mon (D20)

83. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (LW13)

84. Ryan Ellis, D, Nsh (D21)

85. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Cgy (LW14)

86. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (RW11)

87. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cgy (LW15)

88. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (RW12)

89. William Nylander, RW, Tor (RW13)

90. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (C26)

91. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D22)

92. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (LW16)

93. Evander Kane, LW, SJ (LW17)

94. Darcy Kuemper, G, Ari (G16)

95. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Chi (LW18)

96. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (LW19)

97. Anthony Mantha, RW, Det (RW14)

98. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (C27)

99. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (RW15)

100. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D23)

101. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vgs (G17)

102. Bryan Rust, RW, Pit (RW16)

103. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Cls (RW17)

104. John Klingberg, D, Dal (D24)

105. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G18)

106. Ryan O'Reilly, C, StL (C28)

107. Jake Muzzin, D, Tor (D25)

108. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dal (RW18)

109. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D26)

110. Claude Giroux, LW, Phi (LW20)

111. Zach Parise, LW, Min (LW21)

112. Joonas Korpisalo, G, Cls (G19)

113. Ryan Suter, D, Min (D27)

114. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D28)

115. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (LW22)

116. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D29)

117. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (C29)

118. Timo Meier, RW, SJ (RW19)

119. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, NJ (G20)

120. Alexander Edler, D, Van (D30)

121. Shea Theodore, D, Vgs (D31)

122. Ondrej Palat, LW, TB (LW23)

123. Zach Werenski, D, Cls (D32)

124. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Buf (D33)

125. Sam Reinhart, RW, Buf (RW20)

126. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D34)

127. Patric Hornqvist, RW, Fla (RW21)

128. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D35)

129. Keith Yandle, D, Fla (D36)

130. David Perron, RW, StL (RW22)

131. Tom Wilson, RW, Wsh (RW23)

132. Sean Monahan, C, Cgy (C30)

133. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (LW24)

134. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D37)

135. Mikko Koskinen, G, Edm (G21)

136. Torey Krug, D, StL (D38)

137. Cam Talbot, G, Min (G22)

138. Victor Olofsson, RW, Buf (RW24)

139. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D39)

140. Tomas Tatar, LW, Mon (LW25)

141. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ari (D40)

142. Elvis Merzlikins, G, Cls (G23)

143. Mike Hoffman, LW, StL (LW26)

144. John Gibson, G, Ana (G24)

145. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR (LW27)

146. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Ari (D41)

147. Matt Dumba, D, Min (D42)

148. Kevin Fiala, C, Min (C31)

149. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D43)

150. Max Domi, C, Cls (C32)

151. Tanner Pearson, LW, Van (LW28)

152. Brendan Gallagher, RW, Mon (RW25)

153. Cam Atkinson, RW, Cls (RW26)

154. Nazem Kadri, C, Col (C33)

155. Jakub Vrana, C, Wsh (C34)

156. William Karlsson, C, Vgs (C35)

157. Mark Giordano, D, Cgy (D44)

158. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Wsh (C36)

159. Ryan Strome, C, NYR (C37)

160. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, StL (RW27)

161. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Mon (RW28)

162. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, Nsh (RW29)

163. Braden Holtby, G, Van (G25)

164. Alexander Radulov, RW, Dal (RW30)

165. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G26)

166. Blake Coleman, LW, TB (LW29)

167. Ryan Graves, D, Col (D45)

168. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Ott (RW31)

169. Jaccob Slavin, D, Car (D46)

170. Adam Henrique, C, Ana (C38)

171. Esa Lindell, D, Dal (D47)

172. Alec Martinez, D, Vgs (D48)

173. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (C39)

174. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D49)

175. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (LW30)

176. Jaroslav Halak, G, Bos (G27)

177. Josh Norris, C, Ott (C40)

178. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, NYR (RW32)

179. Kyle Palmieri, RW, NJ (RW33)

180. Ryan McDonagh, D, TB (D50)

181. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (C41)

182. Jakub Voracek, RW, Phi (RW34)

183. Andre Burakovsky, LW, Col (LW31)

184. Duncan Keith, D, Chi (D51)

185. Matt Grzelcyk, D, Bos (D52)

186. Filip Hronek, D, Det (D53)

187. Samuel Girard, D, Col (D54)

188. Anthony Duclair, LW, Fla (LW32)

189. Jason Zucker, LW, Pit (LW33)

190. Nate Schmidt, D, Van (D55)

191. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Phi (LW34)

192. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D56)

193. Alex Killorn, LW, TB (LW35)

194. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D57)

195. Adam Boqvist, D, Chi (D58)

196. Nikita Gusev, LW, NJ (LW36)

197. Ryan Johansen, C, Nsh (C42)

198. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G28)

199. Petr Mrazek, G, Car (G29)

200. Phillip Danault, C, Mon (C43)

201. Jake Allen, G, Mon (G30)

202. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NYI (C44)

203. Phil Kessel, RW, Ari (RW35)

204. Eric Staal, C, Buf (C45)

205. Vincent Trocheck, C, Car (C46)

206. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (C47)

207. Pavel Francouz, G, Col (G31)

208. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Det (LW37)

209. Denis Gurianov, LW, Dal (LW38)

210. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (C48)

211. Kevin Lankinen, G, Chi (G32)

212. Antti Raanta, G, Ari (G33)

213. Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ana (C49)

214. Erik Gustafsson, D, Phi (D59)

215. Kevin Hayes, C, Phi (C50)

216. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (C51)

217. Pius Suter, C, Chi (C52)

218. Chris Driedger, G, Fla (G34)

219. Mattias Ekholm, D, Nsh (D60)

220. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vgs (LW39)

221. Mikael Granlund, LW, Nsh (LW40)

222. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (C53)

223. Nick Ritchie, LW, Bos (LW41)

224. Dominik Kubalik, LW, Chi (LW42)

225. Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Pit (RW36)

226. Pekka Rinne, G, Nsh (G35)

227. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (LW43)

228. Dustin Brown, RW, LA (RW37)

229. Tyler Myers, D, Van (D61)

230. Kaapo Kahkonen, G, Min (G36)

231. Jonathan Drouin, LW, Mon (LW44)

232. Charlie Coyle, C, Bos (C54)

233. Anthony Cirelli, C, TB (C55)

234. Jordan Eberle, RW, NYI (RW38)

235. Zach Hyman, LW, Tor (LW45)

236. Rickard Rakell, C, Ana (C56)

237. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (C57)

238. Vince Dunn, D, StL (D62)

239. Alexandar Georgiev, G, NYR (G37)

240. Calvin Petersen, G, LA (G38)

241. Jaden Schwartz, LW, StL (LW46)

242. Devon Toews, D, Col (D63)

243. Nolan Patrick, C, Phi (C58)

244. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edm (RW39)

245. Josh Anderson, RW, Mon (RW40)

246. Jakob Silfverberg, RW, Ana (RW41)

247. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (C59)

248. Brian Elliott, G, Phi (G39)

249. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (C60)

250. Tyler Motte, LW, Van (LW47)