Fantasy hockey waiver watch: Recent surprise scorers to add

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe, C/RW, Florida Panthers (47.2%): Whether the disrespect stems from playing in Florida, or that he hasn't presented as a fantasy factor before this season, but Verhaeghe should still be rostered in a greater number of ESPN.com leagues. Consistent most of 2020-21, he's been at his best of late, scoring four goals and four assists in seven contests. And what's not to like about the 25-year-old competing regularly alongside "Mr. Underrated" himself, Aleksander Barkov? That Verhaeghe can be slotted in as a center or winger is another bonus.

Tournament Challenge Second Chance Complete your bracket by selecting the winner in each of the games in the NCAA tournament from the Sweet 16 to the championship. Tournament Challenge Second Chance

Jaden Schwartz, LW, St. Louis Blues (40.2%): He's back after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, and not a moment too soon for the banged-up Blues. Before beating the Sharks in two-straight, St. Louis had lost five in a row. Having Schwartz united with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn on the team's top line should help in winning more games and widening the gap between themselves and the Kings for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West. Now that No. 1 forward unit has to get going. (Getting a healthy Colton Parayko back on their blue line will provide the Blues with another big boost.)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C, Los Angeles Kings (5.7%): The 21-year-old likes to throw his body around, without question. Anderson-Dolan has nine hits in his three games back on the ice after losing a month to an upper-body injury. Despite skating in the Kings' bottom-six, he also has three goals and four assists in nine contests total. As long as he sticks in L.A.'s lineup, Anderson-Dolan could be useful in deeper fantasy leagues that reward physical play.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Nashville Predators (5.6%): If the 21-year-old's skill and talent doesn't appeal to your fantasy-invested senses, his current role on the Predators' top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen should. Tolvanen collected a goal and two assists in near 18 minutes of ice-time from that very spot in Dallas on Sunday. This young forward is going to be a star. Perhaps sooner rather than later.

Jared McCann, LW/C, Pittsburgh Penguins (2.9%): The Penguins will need more offense from McCann now that Evgeni Malkin is listed as week-to-week with a suspected knee injury. After losing two weeks to an upper-body issue, McCann filled in at left wing on Pittsburgh's second line in back-to-back games with the Devils over the weekend. The versatile forward is expected to take over at center once Brandon Tanev recovers from his own current undisclosed injury. Before falling hurt, McCann collected a wholly respectable three goals and two assists (plus-seven) in a string of six contests. The Pens had better hope the 24-year-old, alongside winger Kasperi Kapanen, is capable of mimicking that pace, going forward. Sidney Crosby's top unit can only be asked to do so much.

See also: Joel Eriksson Ek, C/RW, Minnesota Wild (37.4%)

Defenders

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (10.3%): You probably won't find the sixth-year defender complaining much about the recent coaching change in Calgary. Since Geoff Ward's dismissal, Hanifin has potted three goals and two assists, hammering out an average of 2.03 fantasy points per game. New bench boss Darryl Sutter also has the 24-year-old playing on the Flames' top power play, which is significant. And he's shooting more. Fantasy managers in need of an upgrade on their blue line might give Hanifin some thought.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (7.9%): The 18-year-old put on quite a show in his NHL debut versus the Coyotes on Thursday, potting a goal, earning an assist, and looking good doing it. A no-brain addition in any dynasty or deep keeper league, the sixth-overall draft selection (2020) is worth monitoring in larger re-draft assemblies as well. Drysdale scored four goals and six assists in 14 games with the San Diego Gulls before joining the Ducks this past week.

Goaltenders

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins (12.8%): He's playing well and stealing starts from Tristan Jarry. Sitting an uncomfortable third in the East, the Penguins will run out whoever gives them the best shot at victory - be it Jarry or DeSmith. At present, both are performing competently and could continue to divvy up appearances rather evenly, beginning with this week's back-to-back set against Buffalo. If nothing else, DeSmith makes for an attractive DFS asset at present.

NHL.TV is back for 2021! Price drop! The NHL.TV All-Access Pass to stream out-of-market games is now only $69.99. Click here to learn more »

See also: Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (41.6%), Calvin Petersen, Los Angeles Kings (15.3%)

Lowered expectations

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (92.1%): Ask any hockey fan even faintly familiar with the Toronto Maple Leafs and you'll likely be told that Jack Campbell is the club's new undisputed No. 1 netminder. Never mind that the injury-badgered goalie has played a grand total of four (4) games this season. However, it's true, Andersen hasn't looked his best self - even when the Leafs were largely winning - and Campbell appears a-glow with confidence after pitching a 31-save shutout against the Flames on Saturday. So, for the time being, Toronto's net probably does belong to former King. (That Andersen is dealing with a lower-body injury of his own eases the drama in making that decision for the foreseeable future.) Rostered in 17.5% of ESPN.com leagues, Campbell's numbers have indeed been outstanding when he has performed. Let's see how he manages against the Senators Thursday. And, more pressingly, if he can stay healthy.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (98.5%): It appears to be "tandem-time" again in Vegas. After playing all but one game since the first week of February - and dominating more often than not - Fleury finds himself back in a projected timeshare with the Knights' other top-tier netminder. Robin Lehner looked A-okay in his first game back after recovering from a concussion, stopping all but two of 25 shots in Friday's win over the Kings. Following Fleury's loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, Lehner is loosely expected back between the pipes versus the Blues on Monday. Sitting third in total fantasy points for goaltenders after the season's first half, Fleury will undoubtedly continue to perform at a high level - just not as often. Not if the Knights' other goalie remains healthy.