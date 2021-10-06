        <
          2021-22 ESPN Fantasy hockey draft kit

          Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning winds up for a shot, a familiar sight whenever the former Hart Trophy winner is on the ice. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire
          2:44 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Get ready for the biggest fantasy hockey ever! We're not kidding about that, as the league welcomes it's 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken. With the puck set to drop on the 2021-22 NHL season on October 12, you can get in on the action with ESPN's fun and free Fantasy Hockey game!

          Before you draft your team, check out all of our resources below to know everything about every player by draft day.

          Never played fantasy hockey before? It's easy!

          You pick the scoring system you like, whether that means categories or points. In a categories-based league, like H2H Categories or Roto, you strive to beat your opponent(s) in as many different categories, such as Goals, Assists, Goalie Wins, and more. In a Roto league, scoring is season-long, rather than facing a different opponent each week.

          In a points league, every action that a player does carries a worth, so whether they're scoring goals, blocking shots, or recording a shutout, you get points for it. This is the default ESPN league scoring system.

          Top 300 rankings

          Draft projections

          Fantasy goalie depth charts

          How to play, draft, and win your ESPN fantasy league like an expert

          Positional previews:

          Centers | Wingers | Defensemen | Goalies

          Dynasty rankings - the best players of 2026

          Fantasy impact of the Seattle Kraken

          Power play situations to watch

          Arda Ocal's best fantasy hockey team names

          The most consistent players, and why that matters

          The one-category stars for H2H Categories and Roto leagues

          Peripheral category picks in H2H points leagues

          Greg Wyshynski's plant my flag list

          Player news and injury updates

          From our friends at the NHL on ESPN:

          Goalie tandem rankings

          Breakout candidates for 2021-22

          How to watch the NHL on ESPN

          NHL Daily schedule