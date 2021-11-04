Jack Eichel fantasy hockey trade reaction and more

It's over. The relationship between the Sabres and their former captain, the wondering where one of the game's best centers might land, the question of whether a certain type of surgery will be undertaken - it's all over. Jack Eichel is a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Tuch and rookie Peyton Krebs are moving to Buffalo, and GM Kevyn Adams has an extra pick to play with next July (couple of 2023 selections also getting exchanged). Now the real waiting game, for fantasy managers and hockey fans alike, begins.

Best-case scenario, Eichel undergoes successful neck surgery - his preferred procedure reportedly getting the thumbs-up from the Golden Knights - and fully recovers by spring. Then we all get to watch the elite center do his thing, likely on a line with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, during a potential playoff run and seasons beyond. Again, best-case scenario. There's no predicting how Eichel will truly feel until after recovery. But invested dynasty managers can't break up with him now. Not with an actual schedule in place, and knowing the light at tunnel's end could involve competing with two of the most dangerous wingers in the game. The only other consideration to take, and this applies to those in serious win-now mode, is to ask for a hefty return in trading Eichel to a rebuilding keeper squad. Which could serve as a win-win for both fantasy managers.

Back in Buffalo, Tuch is certain to slide into the Sabres' top six, once recovered from his own shoulder season. January is the apparent target. Still only 25 years old, the forward sports true productive potential surrounded by the right talent. I would check on his availability in deeper leagues, closer to the projected January return. Rookie Peyton Krebs still needs to develop at the NHL level, but could be worth thinking about in deeper dynasty leagues. Goodness knows, the 20-year-old has the scoring chops.

But, again, we're in wait-and-see mode. In the meanwhile, here's a handful of under-performing fantasy assets to potentially cut loose, or not, in the here and now.

Max Comtois, LW, Anaheim Ducks (57.6%): This was supposed to be the year. After flirting with more notable numbers this past season, Comtois was projected to finally break out as one of the Ducks' top assets up front. The physical winger, skating on Anaheim's No. 1 line, was expected to check an array of fantasy boxes, ranging from scoring to contributions more of the rough-and-tumble type. To date, it hasn't worked out that way.

Nine games in, zero points and a minus-eight later, and Comtois isn't even playing after tumbling down the lineup. Coach Dallas Eakins calls it a "rut", insisting the club is still (rationally and reasonably) fully invested in the 22-year-old. But fantasy managers in redraft leagues with limited bench spots shouldn't feel as devoted. It could be a while before Comtois finds his groove, and the Ducks are winning without him. There are likely other options available, perhaps even red-hot teammate Troy Terry, to put up numbers in the here and now.

Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders (77.4%): My guess is he's still getting his rhythm back after last March's nasty ACL injury. An early-season illness, severe enough to cost him a game, is likely another factor. Plus, Lee's played only six contests, amassing to a smaller sample compared to others on this list. The winger is still skating on the Islanders' top line and power play alongside Mathew Barzal. In fact, if your league is deep-ish, give a thought to talking trade with the fantasy manager who might feel prematurely frustrated with the one-time 40-goal scorer. Lee's exchange price could be minimal.

Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens (46.1%): The demotion itself isn't nearly as concerning as not knowing how long this AHL stint is meant to last. Couple of weeks? No big deal. But what if the preseason Calder favorite needs a longer stay? Neither the Habs nor the Rocket are offering a tentative timeline. Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme recently compared Caulfield's relegation to Brad Marchand's early seasoning in the minors. Marchand played more than half of 2009-10 in Providence, and that was after a full campaign the previous season. That's my worry. Still, Caulfield is too promising an asset - we're talking redraft leagues here, there's no move to make in dynasty competition - to not wait out a week or two. The Rocket play four games between Saturday and next Friday. Give it that, at least.

Jeff Petry, D, Montreal Canadiens (90.1%): As for underachieving defenseman Jeff Petry, I don't love his recent admission about feeling the added pressure of having to elevate his game in Shea Weber's absence. Speaks to confidence issues. I'm also disenchanted with the recent injury and exclusion from the top power play. But there's too rich a resume in place to kick Petry to the fantasy curb right yet. Plus, every member of the Habs should feel a boost in hearing Carey Price might not be too long for returning. Montreal's star netminder is reportedly exiting the league's player assistance program Nov. 6. That hardly means he's back between the pipes anytime soon - Price's mental health is the clear and obvious priority over playing a game - but it's a somewhat promising step.

Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars (87.4%): A case of bad early-season puck luck, I promise. Reassembled following Jason Robertson's return last week, the Robertson/Hintz/Joe Pavelski scoring line appears as dangerous as ever. And the numbers reflecting scoring chances and time-of-possession back up that visual. Give it a minute. This trio is going to start putting up good stats in a hurry. A fair number of fantasy managers have already jettisoned Hintz in light of his one assist - zero goals on 23 shots - through nine games. That's a mistake.

Pavel Buchnevich, RW, St. Louis Blues (78.3%): The head butt-inspired suspension seems to have rattled the new Blues winger, at least with a view to recent box scores. Since sitting out two full games, Buchnevich has zero points on 10 shots through four contests. But that's skating with center Tyler Bozak. Once Ryan O'Reilly returns from his COVID-19 shelving, the re-shuffle should see the former Ranger in a different, more potent spot. I also generally feel more patient with players adjusting to fresh roles with new teammates, particularly to start a campaign. Buchnevich racked up 20 goals and 28 points though 56 games with New York in 2020-21. Entering his prime, he's worth sticking with a while longer in most fantasy competition.

Jakob Chychrun, D, Arizona Coyotes (89.8%): As discussed with a fantasy manager on twitter this week, Chychrun is an excellent defenseman stuck in an unpleasant situation in Arizona. The Coyotes can't score (1.30 goals/game). They don't defend well either (4.10 against/game). Chychrun is minus-16 with zero points through 10 contests and isn't skating on the club's top power play (that would be Shayne Gostisbehere). Of course the defender's numbers will improve, but by how much? Unless you have an excess of bench spots, I would consider moving on from the 2016 first round draft pick. Particularly in redraft leagues that count plus/minus.

Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vegas Golden Knights (82.4%): The recent loss of linemate William Karlsson to a broken foot is certainly troubling, as is the enduring absences of Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. With the club's two top wingers out, Marchessault's unit is attracting more attention than ever from the opposition's finest. There's a perceptible lack of scoring depth in Vegas at present, which speaks to why the Golden Knights rank 29th overall with only 2.22 goals/game.

But there's hope on the horizon. Mark Stone is skating again. Pacioretty could be back as soon as later this month. Karlsson by Christmas. Also, don't underestimate the positive jolt this club will feel in corralling Jack Eichel, even though the center's presence won't be a factor on-ice for some time. Outside of the shallowest leagues, Marchessault merits ongoing fantasy investment for a bit. Especially over the next six days, when the Knights face the Senators, Canadiens, Red Wings, and Kraken, four of the leagues more generous teams on the onset.