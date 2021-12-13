Fantasy hockey waiver watch: Foligno, Larsson, Reimer trending up

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Marcus Foligno, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild (Rostered in 36.6% of ESPN.com leagues): Skating on a scoring line with Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek, Foligno has eight goals in his most recent dozen games. Only one assist, mind you, but still, package up those goals with a team-leading 79 hits and other contributions, and the feisty 30-year-old has been rewarding his managers with an average of 2.6 fantasy points/game since Nov. 20. That payoff is worth investment in most ESPN.com leagues, at least until the veteran winger cools off.

Ryan Johansen, C, Nashville Predators (31.7%): Added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list over the weekend, Johansen was forced to miss Sunday's tilt with the Rangers. While it's not clear when the Predators' center will be eligible to return (at the time of this writing), he still merits investment in all but the shallowest of ESPN.com fantasy leagues. Sizzling since late November, and competing on a scoring line with Luke Kunin and Eeli Tolvanen - no scoring slouch himself of late - Johansen has three goals and 12 assists in 11 games. That's no fluke. The 29-year-old once again resembles the highly-valued fantasy asset we grew to appreciate from 2013 through 2019. He won't be available in nearly 70 percent of leagues for long.

Jesper Bratt, RW, New Jersey Devils (22.4%): Making his second appearance in the waiver watch space, New Jersey's most productive forward remains ridiculously under-rostered as a fantasy asset. Competing most often on a scoring line with Dawson Mercer and Andreas Johnsson, Bratt has failed to register a single point in only three games in six weeks. He has eight goals and 16 assists in 21 contests since Oct. 30. Yet somehow Tomas Tatar - averaging 1.2 fantasy points/game - is rostered in 10% more ESPN.com leagues than the Devils' most consistent producer. Makes little sense.

Ondrej Kase, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (4.1%): Slotted alongside center Auston Matthews, Kase is my favorite free-agent add of the week. Even before subbing in for an injured Mitchell Marner, the former Duck/Bruin had shown signs of warming up with this new club, collecting seven goals and four assists altogether in the 13 games since Nov. 10. But now, on a scoring line with one the league's elite centers, Kase is essentially a must-stream asset. Dealing with a shoulder injury, Marner is expected out until late December at the soonest.

Taylor Raddysh, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (0.3%): The 23-year-old rookie is having a fine time of it of late, earning opportunities on a top scoring line with Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat. Three goals and an assist in five contests suggests he might stick there a while yet. If so, Raddysh presents as an intriguing, outside-the-box asset in Daily Fantasy competition. Check to see where he lines up against the Kings on Tuesday and Senators Thursday.

See also: Tim Stutzle LW, Ottawa Senators (46.6%); Ivan Barbashev, C/RW, St. Louis (15.7%); Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, New York Islanders (4.9%)

Defenders

Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken (18.6%): Leading the Kraken in blocked-shots with 54, Larsson also has 69 hits and 40 shots on goal to show for his first 27 games in Seattle. Toss in his two goals and six assists, and the 29-year-old defender has been satisfying his fantasy managers to the tune of 1.8 points/game thus far. Larsson should be rostered just about any ESPN.com league that rewards more than scoring.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (9.0%): Three goals and one assist in five contests, including a pair of points on the power play, are reason enough to give the young defender a fresh look in most fantasy forums. Dobson is also shooting the puck more, which speaks to a surge in confidence. Then there's the distinct escalation in on-ice minutes to consider. The combination of skill and increased swagger - at both ends of the ice - suggest the 12th overall draft selection (2018) is ready to take his next large step in the big leagues. This 21-year-old only getting started.

See also: Nate Schmidt, Winnipeg Jets (28.1%)

Goaltenders

James Reimer, San Jose Sharks (37.7%): The Sharks' No. 1 netminder appears back in form after sitting out a recent stretch of 10 days. Stopping all but one of 35 shots faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars - his 400th career game - the 33-year-old looks ready to resume shouldering the bulk of the load for San Jose in the coming weeks. Rocking a 2.03 GAA and .937 SV%, Reimer is one of the reasons the Sharks have a winning record and lie within striking distance of a playoff spot. Any fantasy manager with goaltending issues should give him a long, hard look.

Charlie Lindgren, St. Louis Blues (2.8%): With both Jordan Binnington (COVID-19 protocol) and Ville Husso (lower-body) sidelined, Lindgren has allowed only three total goals in two straight wins. Not too shabby. The AHL regular merits streaming as an injury replacement until Binnington and/or Husso return. The Blues face the slumping Stars - who have scored just once in their past two contents - twice this week before visiting the Jets on Sunday.

See also: Anthony Stolarz, Anaheim Ducks (7.3%)

Lowered expectations

Taylor Hall, LW, Boston Bruins (88.0%): Eight even-strength points through 24 games isn't going to cut it. Not in light of how much more we expected of Hall in his first full turn as a Bruin. The three assists (zero goals) in eight recent contests is also concerning. But perhaps what's most worrisome is Hall's decrease in ice-time - about 13 minutes per game this past week - in that it speaks to coach Bruce Cassidy's lack of confidence in the former Hart Trophy winner. Boston will need more secondary scoring if they're to truly contend in a tough Atlantic division. Right now, Hall and Co. aren't pitching in enough.

In other fantasy-related news: Shelve your favourite Flames this week as the entire squad is off until Dec. 18 - at the earliest - in line with the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. ... Unfortunately, Ben Bishop's career is reportedly over. According to Stars GM Jim Nill, the veteran netminder isn't able to return from a torn meniscus - a degenerative injury - that cost him all of last season. That leaves Braden Holtby (21.5%) and Jake Oettinger (29.7%) to split duties in Dallas' crease, while - breaking news - Anton Khudobin has been placed on waivers. Depending on where he lands, Khudobin could enjoy a fresh, if limited, fantasy slate elsewhere.