Waiver watch: Ryan Johansen and Jeff Skinner turn back the calendar

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for less-rostered players to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy players who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Nino Niederreiter, RW/LW, Carolina Hurricanes (Rostered in 52.5% of ESPN.com leagues): On a tear since November's end, the versatile forward is riding along at a point-per-game clip with seven goals and six assists in 13 contests. There's also plenty to like about Niederreiter's current gig on the Hurricanes' top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. A role on Carolina's No. 1 power play could also be in the offing, if the winger keeps up his current pace. Following this week's postponed play, the Canes are scheduled to be back at it Friday versus the Flames, before hosting the Panthers Tuesday. Niederreiter should provide your squad with some productive fantasy punch at that point.

play 0:48 Nino Niederreiter puts the Hurricanes up 2-0 vs. the Oilers The Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter scores vs. the Oilers to put Carolina up 2-0.

Ryan Johansen, C, Nashville Predators (31.1%): My only explanation for Johansen's lack of popularity amongst the fantasy crowd is his dismal dive in production since collecting 64 points in 80 games back in 2018-19. Admittedly, the last two seasons have been a bit lean. I get it. But today, centering a scoring line with Eeli Tolvanen and Luke Kunin and skating on the Preds' No. 1 power play, Johansen has 27 points in 30 contests, including four goals and four assists in his last six games. It's time to forgive, forget, and reembrace the Predators' centerman in deeper ESPN leagues.

J.T. Compher, RW/C, Colorado Avalanche (16.8%): The 26-year-old has value in deeper leagues as long as he sticks on a scoring line with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky -- which could be largely dependent on how long Valeri Nichushkin remains sidelined with an upper-body ailment. This Avalanche club is pegged to be relatively busy in the coming days, scheduled to compete in four games over a stretch of seven. I like Compher as a substitute bonus presence on fantasy rosters beat up by injury or missing bodies because of the league's COVID-19 protocol (especially if Kadri continues to roll as he has to date).

Paul Stastny, C/LW, Winnipeg Jets (6.4%): With Blake Wheeler out "weeks" with a knee injury, the 36-year-old is essentially cemented on a Jets' scoring line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. A gig that has proven fruitful for Stastny thus far, to the tune of three goals and an assist in his past couple of games. A fantasy heavyweight in years gone by, the veteran forward can still be counted on to produce, in fits and bursts, in this latter stage of his prolific career. Like now, for instance.

Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabres (4.9%): No question, Skinner has been a colossal disappointment for Sabres fans and fantasy managers alike since potting 40 goals in his post-Carolina debut campaign in Buffalo back in 2018-19. Feels like forever ago, doesn't it? But while we aren't likely to see such an impressive haul from the 29-year-old again, this campaign feels more inspired than the previous couple. With 10 goals, the winger is already bettering last winter's (admittedly measly) sum by three, and trails only teammate Tage Thompson in total shots despite playing two fewer games. But I'm most intrigued with the $9 million skater's present-day role on a top scoring line with Thompson and former Golden Knight Alex Tuch. Together for the first time on New Year's Day, they combined for a pair of goals and three helpers in a 4-3 loss to Boston. Alongside Thompson and Tuch, Skinner could be worth a flier in deeper ESPN scoring leagues.

Henrik Borgstrom, C/LW, Chicago Blackhawks (0.1%): My Daily Fantasy outlier of the week is centering a Chicago top scoring line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. Consider enlisting the big Finn as a dark-horse fantasy player when the Blackhawks host the Avs Tuesday or visit the Coyotes Thursday.

Defenders

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (22.0%): Like Johansen in Nashville, the young defender has become somewhat of a regular in this space. Anchoring the Islanders' top power play, Dobson has five goals and five assists, along with 28 shots, in 11 games since Dec. 2. He also leads his squad in blocked shots. It all works out to an average of 2.9 fantasy points/game in the last month (2.2 on the year). So why is the 21-year-old blueliner still unaccounted for in more than 75% of ESPN.com leagues?

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (20.2%): There isn't a hockey fan on the planet who isn't crossing their fingers for this gifted young player, in his return from (another) head injury. If he can remain healthy -- and again, we're all rooting hard -- Byram should serve as a formidable blue-line presence for the Avs and a valuable fantasy player for years to come. Selected fourth overall in 2019, the rookie has four goals and five assists in 14 healthy games this campaign.

See also: Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (7.7%)

Goaltenders

Laurent Brossoit, Vegas Golden Knights (5.6%): The Golden Knights' backup has some fantasy use while Robin Lehner continues to recuperate from a lower-body issue. There's little point in rushing Lehner back, as long as Brossoit is able to adequately hold down the fort, which he did against the Kings and Ducks recently before struggling versus the Jets. Solid more often than not this campaign, with an 8-3-1 record and 2.78 GAA, Vegas' No. 2 could give your roster a boost, if needed, in the short term.

Lowered expectations

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (64.1%): While there's some disagreement amongst the hockey punditry about who's actually to blame for Grubauer's demise in Seattle -- the player himself, others or a combined group effort -- there's no arguing it's been ugly for the former reliable netminder. Fact is, fantasy managers would have been better off rostering no one instead of Grubauer, who has averaged -0.2 fantasy points/game. Minus. And there's no glimmer of hope for a turnaround in immediate sight. Let him go.