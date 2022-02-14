Waiver watch: Tyler Toffoli fantasy hockey trade reaction and more

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli, LW/RW, Calgary Flames (Rostered in 25.3% of ESPN.com leagues ): Reunited with coach Darryl Sutter, the newest member of the Flames stands to benefit handsomely from his new lease on 2021-22. As does his fantasy managers. Traded to Calgary from the Canadiens in exchange for a package including picks, a prospect, and Tyler Pitlick, Toffoli is destined to be offered ample opportunities to contribute at even-strength and with the extra skater. Since the scoring line of Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman is humming along nicely of late, the 29-year-old winger could first suit up on a third unit alongside center Sean Monahan. But don't be too surprised if he soon subs in for Coleman in that top-six role. A prominent position on the Flames' power play is also a given. The organization isn't shipping such a significant package Montreal's way only to play their new forward 13 minutes/night.

The element of familiarity is also a plus here. Toffoli enjoyed several productive seasons under Sutter's tutelage in Los Angeles, scoring a career-best 31 goals in 2015-16. He'll know exactly what to expect from his new-again bench boss in Calgary. Hooking back up with good pal Milan Lucic will make the transition all the more seamless. Then there's the happy factor of competing for a playoff-bound club (probably) over one that very much is not.

Only a handful of days ago I was touting Toffoli as a blossoming asset under Montreal's new head coach, Martin St. Louis. Already on a recent scoring upswing, the top-line winger stood to benefit from a fresh voice alongside No. 1 center Nick Suzuki. Never mind that now. The situation in Calgary is much better. Pick him up.

Valeri Nichushkin, LW/RW, Colorado Avalanche (31.4%): Even with his recent run on the Avalanche's top line coming to an end, the 26-year-old power forward remains an appreciated commodity in the majority of ESPN.com leagues. Back to skating on a scoring unit with Nazem Kadri (62 points) and Andre Burakovsky can hardly be considered a significant demotion. Since emerging from the league's COVID-19 protocol Jan. 22, Nichushkin has three goals and five assists on 30 shots through eight games.

Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabres (11.8%): Sunday's four-goal/one-assist performance is hardly a turnoff, to be sure. But Skinner's solid fantasy value stems from more than just one game. As discussed in this space earlier, the Sabres' top line - also including Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch - has been their most productive since the ex-Vegas skater made his Buffalo debut just before New Year's. Most productive by a lot. While the Sabres will lose more games than they win down the stretch, this unit is still going to score. Skinner, and Thompson (18.4%), for that matter, should be accounted for in a much larger fraction of ESPN.com leagues.

See also: Viktor Arvidsson, RW/LW, Los Angeles Kings (22.3%); Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edmonton Oilers (44.1%)

Defenders

Calvin de Haan, Chicago Blackhawks (8.9%): Only four defenders have averaged more fantasy points/game than de Haan in ESPN's default contest this past month, and good luck with snagging Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, Kris Letang or Victor Hedman as a free agent. Ranking third in the league in blocked shots (117) on the season - having played fewer games than leaders Brayden McNabb and teammate Connor Murphy - the Chicago blueliner is also good for a solid number of hits and the odd scoring stat. But blocked shots is this asset's fantasy bread and butter. If your league rewards that defensive category, give de Haan a good, long look.

See also: Oliver Kylington, Calgary Flames (10.6%)

Goaltenders

Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues (40.4%): The Blues' current No. 1 is one of the league's hottest goaltenders this calendar year. Boasting a .954 SV% and 1.33 GAA, Husso is 7-1-0 since the launch of 2022. Providing stark contrast, St. Louis' other netminder is 2-4-0 with .862 SV% and 5.03 GAA over the same period. No wonder coach Craig Berube is opting to run with the club's perceived backup over Jordan Binnington, more often than not. Only seven points ahead of the Dallas Stars in the Central Division, the fourth-place Blues have little choice but to lean on their $750,000/year bargain (a pending UFA, to boot). If interested in a goalie who's earning an average of 6.1 fantasy points/game wince New Year's, give Husso a whirl.

Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild (19.6%): Minnesota's backup is presently working in tandem with Cam Talbot, splitting starts rather evenly. Hardly shocking, considering both netminders are performing well for the red-hot Wild. But unlike Talbot, Kahkonen isn't spoken for in 90% of ESPN.com leagues. If in the market for a high-performing part-timer, Minnesota's current 1B serves as an excellent candidate. Since Jan. 1 (when Talbot fell hurt/now recovered), Kahkonen is 6-1-1 with .937 SV% and 2.19 GAA. He's starting again versus the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

See also: Petr Mrazek, Toronto Maple Leafs (17.1%); Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (30.8%)

Lowered expectations

Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (94.4%): His chronic back issue is becoming an ever-growing concern. After returning for a stretch of five games in late January, Stone is sidelined once more. In all, he's only managed 28 contests to date. Then there's the chatter about the possibility of the winger going on LTIR until the postseason, in helping to clear salary cap space for Jack Eichel's upcoming inclusion. Still only rumor, but worth planning for if you have the popular forward on your own roster.