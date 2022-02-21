Fantasy hockey waiver watch: Forward values and streaking goalies

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Chandler Stephenson, C, Vegas Golden Knights (Rostered in 57.7% of ESPN.com leagues): Skating on the right side of Jack Eichel and Max Pacioretty, the versatile forward contributed an assist and empty-net goal (plus-three) in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Sharks. Still getting to know one another, this new trio is only going to become more dangerous. With Mark Stone on LTIR, Stephenson is in position to wrap up 2021-22 with a productive bang alongside a sniper like Pacioretty and one of the game's best centers. Already boasting 40 points in 48 contests, the 27-year-old is easily poised for his most productive season yet. He should be accounted for in all but the shallowest of ESPN.com scoring leagues.

Phillip Danault, C, Los Angeles Kings (48.6%): More often valued for his two-way play, Danault is on somewhat of an uncharacteristic scoring tear at present. Competing on a top-six line with Viktor Arvidsson - another underappreciated fantasy favorite of mine in 2021-22 - the former Canadiens center has four goals and an assist in his past four games. While Arvidsson (25.2%) remains my top fantasy target of the two, particularly in leagues that reward shots on net, Danault's play is one reason the Kings have lost only once in regulation since Jan. 20. Pick him up if you need a scoring boost in the short term.

play 0:38 Phillip Danault with the top-shelf goal to tie it up Phillip Danault with the top-shelf goal to tie it up

Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens (37.6%): Do you think the rookie is having a bit more fun following the coaching change in Montreal? The collection of four goals and one assist in five games suggests that is, in fact, the case. As speculated when Martin St. Louis took over Montreal's bench, Caufield is blossoming under his new mentor. He's also now skating on a top line and No. 1 power play with Nick Suzuki. The 21-year-old future star won't be available in a third of ESPN.com leagues for long.

Anton Lundell, C, Florida Panthers (16.3%): Centering a line with Mason Marchment (21.4%) and Sam Reinhart, the 20-year-old rookie has two goals and nine assists (plus-15!) in his past eight games. That works out to am impressive 2.4 fantasy points/contest in stride with ESPN.com's standard scoring. A solid enough asset in redraft leagues, Lundell is a must-roster in any and all dynasty/keeper competition. Drafted 12th overall in 2020, this talented young skater is just getting started.

Alexander Barabanov, LW/RW, San Jose Sharks (1.2%): In his first full NHL season, the former KHL skater is visibly adapting to the game in North America. A role on a scoring line with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier is only helping to showcase the 27-year-old's talent for putting points on the board. Deserving of a look in deeper ESPN.com leagues, Barabanov has the potential to serve as a sneaky, under-radar fantasy asset in the season's waning months.

Defenders

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (54.6%): Anchoring the Flames' top power play, Andersson has two goals and nine assists on 37 shots, including four points with the extra skater, in 14 games since Jan. 18. His 76 blocked-shots on the season rank second only to teammate Christopher Tanev (79). After a more sluggish stretch spanning November to mid-January, Andersson has seemingly rediscovered his productive groove of late. Grab him up if your blue line needs a boost.

Goaltenders

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (40.0%): The Stars' best netminder is 6-2-0 since Jan. 24, posting a .947 SV% and 1.87 GAA. Only Calgary's Jacob Markstrom has more wins over that same period. Chasing the Predators for fourth place in the Central Division, Dallas will rely on Oettinger more often than not in the coming weeks. The team's current No. 1 should be spoken for in a much greater percentage of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (24.6%): From playing in Providence to serving as the NHL club's No. 1 goalie, it's been a rather eventful 2022 for the 23-year-old netminder. Tapped to start against the Avalanche Monday - his fourth appearance in Boston's most recent five contests - Swayman appears coach Bruce Cassidy's obvious top choice in the push to the postseason. With Tuukka Rask retired and Linus Ullmark struggling, that decision makes sound sense. Especially since Swayman has been pretty great of late.

Lowered expectations

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (68.9%): After an inspired first half, this young Ducks squad is, not all that surprisingly, starting to sputter. Before Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Canucks, Anaheim had lost four-straight, including tilts with non-playoff teams from Detroit and Seattle. That doesn't portend well for the club's No. 1 netminder, who has allowed a total of 19 goals in his past four contests. In fact, Gibson has served as a full-blown fantasy liability, averaging negative-4.05 points, since the end of January. Not helpful.