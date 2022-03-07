Fantasy hockey waiver watch: How the schedule benefits Mrazek and Vladar

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Tanner Pearson, LW, Vancouver Canucks (Rostered in 27.7% of ESPN.com leagues): The Canucks winger is on a nice roll. Competing on a top line with J.T. Miller, Pearson has five goals and three assists in his most recent seven games. While you might consider enlisting the streaky producer when the going is good - as it is right now - don't expect much in the special team's department. Despite competing on the club's secondary power play, Pearson has only three points with the extra skater this season. But even-strength production? He's got you. For the moment.

play 0:49 Tanner Pearson tallies goal vs. Maple Leafs Tanner Pearson tallies goal vs. Maple Leafs

Valeri Nichushkin, RW/LW, Colorado Avalanche (27.0%): After sitting out two games with an upper-body injury, Nichushkin retuned to form with two assists, two shots, and a pair of blocked-shots in Saturday's OT loss to Calgary. As long as he sticks on a scoring line with Nazem Kadri - and now Gabriel Landeskog - this underappreciated asset will help your fantasy squad more nights than not.

Mason Marchment, LW/RW, Florida Panthers (21.5%): Currently competing on a top line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, and secondary power play, the elder rookie has two goals and a helper in his last two games. In fact, Marchment has managed to produce up and down the Panthers' lineup whenever active. Despite losing a chunk of the season to a wrist injury, then shelved under the league's COVID protocol, the 26-year-old has still managed to carve out 31 points through 30 games. Averaging 2.0 fantasy points/contest, he should be rostered in more than a fifth of ESPN.com leagues.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Arizona Coyotes (7.5%): Coach André Tourigny is right, we probably should talk about "Schmaltzy" after Saturday's seven-point performance against the Senators. Such blustery showings don't come around that often. But one game is still only one game, however explosive. What further bolsters Schmaltz's worth as an outlying fantasy asset is the seven goals and three assists collected in his previous eight contests. Such consistency suggests Clayton's Keller's linemate should be of use in deeper ESPN.com competition.

Dawson Mercer, C/RW, New Jersey Devils (4.1%): As discussed in last week's rookie report, Mercer is having a fine time if it, skating on a Devils' top line with center Jack Hughes. In fact, the 20-year-old was named the game's Second Star after scoring (assisted by Hughes) in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues. If Jesper Bratt (47.3%) - your top fantasy forward in New Jersey not named Hughes - is already rostered, Mercer merits a good, long look in deeper ESPN.com leagues.

See also: Tyler Toffoli, LW/RW, Calgary Flames (34.4%); Adam Henrique, LW/C, Anaheim Ducks (12.4%); Erik Haula, LW/C, Boston Bruins (2.3%)

Defenders

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (53.9%): A couple of weeks ago, coach Bob Boughner suggested that Karlsson should be back on competitive ice ahead of his projected mid-March return date. So, around now then. Before undergoing surgery to repair a muscle tear in his left arm, the Sharks defenseman performed as a solid asset, averaging 2.0 fantasy points/game. With eight goals and 18 assists on 83 shots though 33 games, Karlsson is particularly valuable in ESPN.com leagues that emphasize scoring. Don't be surprised if he's back for this week's home-and-home with the Kings.

See also: Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (49.9%)

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek, Toronto Maple Leafs (17.7%): Anyone who watched Saturday's tilt between the Maple Leafs and visiting Canucks could tell you Jack Campbell hasn't yet worked through whatever's ailed him of late. Whereas, before unravelling against the Sabres last week, Toronto's No. 2 was solid in his two previous starts, earning victories versus the Capitals and Wild. I like Mrazek's chances Monday in Columbus, and again Thursday against the visiting Coyotes (assuming Campbell starts Tuesday against the Kraken). He could be worth a flier as a temporary plug or Daily Fantasy asset, when the match-up makes sense.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (3.6%): Having started 43 of Calgary's 54 games to date, Jacob Markstrom would undoubtedly benefit from a little extra rest down the stretch. Enter Vladar, who's been reliable, more often than not, when called upon in 2021-22. He earned the OT victory in keeping the ever-dangerous Avalanche to three goals on 36 shots just this past Saturday. With four back-to-back sets remaining on the Flames' March calendar alone, the club's backup projects to be a little busier than usual in the next three weeks. Consider Vladar as a promising-enough streaming/Daily Fantasy option for the foreseeable future.

See also: Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes (5.3%)

Lowered expectations

Ryan Hartman, C, Minnesota Wild (67.3%): There's plenty of (quite reasonable) speculation that the Wild will trade for a prominent center ahead of the March 21st trade deadline. One that might very well supplant Hartman on the team's top scoring line. Truth is that Minnesota's current No. 1 center probably doesn't near 22 goals and 18 assists through 54 games without holding a prime position between two potent wingers like Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Hartman's career high is 31 points in 76 contests, and he's been around since 2015. The final quarter of 2021-22 could be quite a bit quieter for the feisty forward, if the Wild indeed pull the trigger on such a deal. Start investigating other options for your fantasy roster now.