Fantasy hockey stock watch: Ten players to move on from

They've had a good run. Or, they've warranted a spot on your fantasy roster by promising, if not necessarily delivering, just enough. But now, for one reason or another, it's time to move on. The immediate future, as we head into the season's final quarter, appears bleaker for the following assets. Meaning they may deserve a push out the door, either via trade, or through outright abandonment. It's not you, it's them.

For fun, I've also included the Goals Saved Above Average and Goals Saved Above Expected measurements, as provided by Evolving Hockey, for those who qualify on this goalie-heavy list.

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets (Rostered in 99.0%): Outrageous, right? Who would possibly suggest parting ways with one of the best in the biz, the Vezina winner of only two years ago? Me, as it happens, at least in redraft fantasy leagues. The Jets' No. 1 is letting in buckets of goals these days, and he isn't looking good doing it. Too many saveable shots aren't being saved. Now, Winnipeg still fancies itself a playoff contender, which means GM Kevin Cheveldayoff could look to bolster the club's defense (another legit issue) ahead of the Mar. 21 trade deadline. Which would help. But if not, the final few weeks of the regular season could prove a bit bumpy for one of the game's better netminders. And for his loyal fantasy managers. (-0.36 GSAA/4.1 GSAx)

Jack Campbell, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (98.9%): He's officially hurt. Shelved for at least two weeks with a rib injury, Campbell now has plenty of time to figure out how/why his season is on the downslope. Consistently shaky since New Year's, the Maple Leafs' starter has allowed a minimum of four goals in his past five appearances alone, four of them losses. Instead of relying on a tandem comprising of Petr Mrazek and Joseph Woll/Erik Kallgren (zero NHL experience), the club might very well deal for an experienced netminder before Mar. 21. And if a figure like Marc-Andre Fleury waltzes into town, there would be little impetus to rush back Campbell until he's fit, both physically and mentally. By all means, toss the netminder on IR if that's a reasonable option. If not, prepare to cut fantasy ties before it's too late. (4.88 GSAA/-6.65 GSAx)

Linus Ullmark, G, Boston Bruins (79.0%): Boston's two netminders have performed near opposite ends of the success spectrum for nearly two months now. Since Jan. 25, Jeremy Swayman is 7-1-1, with a .941 SV% and 1.65 GAA. Ullmark? He's 3-4-2, sporting a .892 SV% and 3.41 GAA. Guess who's getting tapped to start more often than not? Rostered in only 48.8% of ESPN.com leagues, Swayman is averaging 6.2 fantasy points/game this past month. A much glossier rate than Ullmark's -0.8, no? While essentially entrenched in a playoff spot in the Atlantic, the Bruins would still like to pile up some wins in hope of moving up from fourth. Their rookie netminder gives them the better shot at those precious victories, night in and out. (-1.12 GSAA/-10.41 GSAx)

Ilya Samsonov, G, Washington Capitals (70.3%): It would've been tough to convince me at season's start that Vitek Vanecek (36.6%), and not Samsonov, would become the Capitals' go-to in their late charge to the postseason. Yet here we are. Samsonov hasn't secured a victory since Feb. 17, while Washington's current No. 1 has won three straight. This trend keeps up and we may not see as much of the 25-year-old goaltender between now and Apr. 29, outside of scheduled back-to-back sets. (-6.33 GSAA/-3.81 GSAx)

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (59.2%): The Kraken aren't getting any better, you know. Not this season. In fact, with a look to building for next year and beyond, the club is likely to move one or more of their more quality players. Defenseman Mark Giordano, for one, is as good as gone.

So Seattle, a team with all of 17 wins to date, could conceivably get worse before we call it a campaign. If that's not reason enough to break up with Grubauer, consider his -1.4 fantasy points averaged in the past 30 days. You would've been better off forgetting to start him altogether. Oh, and Seattle's No. 1 is dead last in the league, by a deplorably large margin, with a jarring -22.13 GSAA/-29.23 GSAx. Yikes.

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (58.5%): That backup Anthony Stolarz is currently the better netminder for a team that isn't winning a ton at present speaks volumes here. When given the chance to play in 2022, Gibson has been generally lousy, sporting a 6-8-2 record, .893 SV% and 3.54 GAA. And that's including a decent enough January. Since Feb. 1, the Ducks' No. 1 is 2-6-0 with a .829 SV% and 5.69 GAA. He's hemorrhaged fantasy points in all but one outing in that span. Dump Gibson and check if Vanecek, Swayman, Jake Oettinger or almost anyone else is available. (-0.58 GSAA/-1.25 GSAx)

Filip Hronek, D, Detroit Red Wings (60.6%): Outside of one blistering performance against the Maple Leafs on Feb. 26, Hronek has averaged only 0.8 fantasy points/game since Jan. 28. That's not going to cut it.

With rookie Moritz Seider doing most of the heavy lifting as Detroit's top blue-line asset, the fourth-year defenseman is largely replaceable at this stage of the season. Hronek doesn't score, or hit, or block shots, or anything else enough. Not compared to other, more available assets. Have a gander at your wire for who might be pitching in at a much greater pace.

Frank Vatrano, LW/RW, Florida Panthers (54.0%): He doesn't skate in Florida's top-six or on the power play and somehow Vatrano is rostered in more ESPN.com leagues that teammates Anthony Duclair and Mason Marchment. Makes zero sense. I guarantee there's a fantasy forward available who will offer better returns than a part-time winger averaging barely 12 minutes/game (minus-five). The Panthers boast a good number of rich fantasy assets from the net on out. Vatrano isn't one of them.

Chandler Stephenson, C/RW, Vegas Golden Knights (53.8%): Replaced by Nicolas Roy on Vegas's top line with Jack Eichel and Max Pacioretty, Stephenson has a singular assist in his past five games. Skating on a third unit with Michael Amadio clearly isn't the same gig. Even before the demotion, Stephenson had been rather quiet on the scoring front since the calendar flipped. Eight points in 22 games isn't going to cut it in most competitive fantasy leagues.

Sean Monahan, C, Calgary Flames (49.6%): Even playing with former junior buddy Tyler Toffoli, who himself is scoring plenty in his new Calgary digs, wasn't enough to bust Monahan out of his seasons-long slump. So now the center is back on the Flames' fourth line, putting in minutes in the single digits. He skated 8:48 (minus-two) in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Washington. The former prolific center has one goal and two assists in his past 19 games. As a fantasy manager, you can undoubtedly improve upon that output. To start, check on Toffoli's availability (37.3%) if flexible at the forward position. Otherwise, there are plenty of underappreciated centers floating about as well.