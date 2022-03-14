Fantasy hockey waiver watch: Underrated linemates to pick up

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.

Forwards

Jack Roslovic, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (Rostered in 47.9% of ESPN.com leagues): I'm not necessarily suggesting you scramble to add the young center without a second thought, but if already rostering Roslovic to this point - and a good number of you are - may as well gauge how his new assignment pans out. Subbing in for an injured Boone Jenner, who's unfortunately out weeks with a back injury, the 25-year-old has the chance to pile up some points alongside top winger Patrik Laine at even-strength and with the extra skater. So far, so good, as he earned an assist in that position (on Laine's opening power-play goal in Sunday's 6-4 win over Vegas). Roslovic is also worth a flier for any manager more desperate for help up front.

Ryan Johansen, C, Nashville Predators (25.8%): After a modest January, and even quieter February, Johansen is back at it, potting two goals and six assists in seven contests. While others - Mikael Granlund, Tanner Jeannot etc. - have pitched in a fair share, the top unit of Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Johansen is the engine that's driving Nashville into the postseason, should it play out that way. That trio is the primary reason the Predators are back to winning more often than not. In the season's waning weeks, Johansen should be given a fantasy go in all but the shallowest of ESPN.com standard leagues.

Adam Henrique, C/LW, Anaheim Ducks (13.5%): Included in the "see also" section last week, Henrique has since scored in three of four games. That's in addition to the five goals potted the previous seven contests. Seeing heavy minutes on a top line and power play with Troy Terry, the veteran center is also shooting more often. Averaging 2.7 fantasy points/game since Feb. 17, Henrique should be included in a much greater percentage of ESPN.com standard fantasy leagues. Grab him while he's hot.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW/RW, New York Islanders (10.1%): The Islanders forward unit of Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Beauvillier is humming along nicely, with a combined 19(!) points in the club's four past games. While Lee, and his seven goals/one assist over that short stretch, would be your top free-agent choice, then Nelson, as the most consistent season-long asset of the three, both are rostered in the majority of ESPN.com leagues. That leaves Beauvillier, and his more-than-respectable average of 2.1 fantasy points/game through March. Off his productive pace of the previous two campaigns, the 24-year-old winger will be endeavouring to wrap up 2021-22 on a higher note. There's a role for him to play in deeper fantasy leagues.

Craig Smith, RW, Boston Bruins (5.3%): Anyone who's paid Smith any mind since 2011 can tell you the 32-year-old likes to score in fits and bursts. Which means this nice run of seven goals (one assist) in five games could come to a skidding halt at any moment. But, if saddled with a fantasy roster void or two, may as well take advantage of the goal-scorer's scoring when the scoring's good, right? The Bruins have needed secondary production in the worst way. They're getting some now from a third line consisting of Smith, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic.

Defenders

Ryan Suter, Dallas Stars (33.3%): First, check on the availability of John Klingberg, since he's the blueliner to benefit most from the absence of the club's top offensive-defenseman, Miro Heiskanen. Klingberg has a goal and four assists in his past three games alone. If spoken for, shift your attention to Suter, the next domino to see an increase in ice-time and opportunities to contribute, while skating on the club's top pair and secondary power play. Recovering from mononucleosis, Heiskanen could be out a while.

Goaltenders

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (2.3%): Coach Lindy Ruff: "We've allowed him to kind of take the ball and run with it." And why not, since the 21-year-old rookie is winning games? Eleven starts into his NHL career, and Daws is holding his own, with a 6-4-0 record, .916 SV% and 2.50 GAA. Not too shabby for playing on a team that loses more often than not altogether. With Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier shelved indefinitely, the Devils' netminder is offered the freedom to lay a foundation for his professional future without the added pressure of battling for a playoff berth. That could be worth a fantasy gamble for managers in the market for goaltending help.

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets (0.9%): If you look past (bear with me here) the four-straight losses spanning early November to the start of December, Comrie is a perfect 7-0 this season. Point is, when called upon, however rarely, he hasn't lost since Dec. 10. That's not nothing. Brimming with confidence after last week's dominating 33-save, 2-1 win over the Devils, the happiest goalie in the league (judging from his post-game interviews) should be looked to more often down the stretch. Connor Hellebuyck has played a lot and it shows. Don't be surprised if Comrie gets a few more opportunities, even beyond Winnipeg's several remaining back-to-back sets. I like the Jets' backup plenty as a Daily Fantasy or streaming option - at least until he loses.

Lowered expectations

Robin Lehner, G, Vegas Golden Knights (86.8%): After losing most of February to an upper-body injury, Lehner is sidelined once more; this time with an unrelated lower-body issue. And he's reportedly been spotted using crutches. Not good. While there's little harm in waiting a minute for an update and potential timeline for return, especially if armed with IR spots, Lehner's fantasy managers should at least start thinking about replacement options. At first blush, the 30-year-old's latest injury sounds somewhat serious.