Fantasy hockey: The "what have you done for me lately" rankings

As mentioned last Friday in the Fantasy Forecaster, we are really coming down to the final push. No team has more than 18 games remaining in the NHL season and some have as few as 14 left.

With that final push in mind, let's have a spin through the "what have you done for me lately?" file.

This is looking at fantasy points per game (FPPG) for the past three weeks and cross-referencing with availability in fantasy leagues.

Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders (3.2 FPPG in past three weeks; available in 21 percent of leagues): On a line with Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier as the Islanders play out the season, this trio has been very good at scoring goals. They haven't been as good at preventing them though. Per MoneyPuck.com, these three have played 165 minutes together at five-on-five, scoring 13 goals and allowing 12. That rate of scoring is sixth-best in the NHL for lines with at least 140 minutes together, but they also have the sixth-worst rate of allowing goals. But for the time being, they are being left as a unit. Maybe with the playoffs out of sight, coach Barry Trotz doesn't mind the goals against as much? Either way, Nelson has been a fantasy standout with this particular arrangement as the goals against don't hurt his production in our realm.

Kailer Yamamoto, W, Edmonton Oilers (3.0 FPPG; 84 percent): All the ingredients have been there for a while now: quality hands, speed and a scoring touch on the wing with some of the best centers in the NHL. But Yamamoto has failed to seize the opportunity presented to him. Until now. This month has been what will hopefully be his breakout: Eight goals and 14 points in 14 games.

Dylan Strome, C, Chicago Blackhawks (2.9 FPPG; 85 percent): This production from Strome shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. The best line in the NHL for goals per 60 minutes in 2018-19 was Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. They are back up to their old tricks again as the Hawks play out the string. This outburst from Strome has been going on a while, so it was a bit of a shock to see him so available. Don't hesitate any longer.

Evgenii Dadonov, W, Vegas Golden Knights (2.7 FPPG; 52 percent): What can we say? My colleague Victoria Matiash nailed when she described Dadonov as playing with perhaps the largest possible chip on his shoulder. Before the trade that was reversed he was doing OK and since the trade that was reversed he's been on beast mode. With Max Pacioretty hitting a setback in his recovery, this role with Jack Eichel's is Dadonov's for the foreseeable future.

Tanner Jeannot, W, Nashville Predators (2.4 FPPG; 65 percent): No, he's not on a scoring line. And no, he's not getting power-play looks. But by throwing out plenty of body checks and picking up a fair share of points, Jeannot is just getting it done from the third line.

Alexander Romanov, D, Montreal Canadiens (2.3 FPPG; 92 percent): His minutes have ticked up since Ben Chiarot was traded away, with Romanov cresting past 23 minutes on a regular basis now. The counting stats and opportunity for points have come with the added responsibility. He looks like a good bet to finish the season as a fantasy asset.

Jake Allen, G, Montreal Canadiens (3.99 fantasy points per 60 minutes; 93 percent): It's more of a long shot and Carey Price does appear to be flirting with a return, but Allen has some value in the here and now. Even his two loses since returning from injury haven't been a devastating negative impact and Allen has two big wins in a span that has included some formidable competition.

Forwards on the move

Drake Batherson, W, Ottawa Senators (up 103 spots to No. 91): Returning from his ankle injury a week ahead of schedule, Batherson was right back on the top line with Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris. While they won't have Thomas Chabot to help quarterback them on the power play, this line has been more than fine at five-on-five; They sit fifth in the NHL for goals per 60 minutes among lines with at least 200 minutes.

Frank Vatrano, W, New York Rangers (enters ranks at No. 201): It seems the Rangers are keen on enough on keeping Vatrano on a scoring line to bump Alexis Lafreniere off of one. After moving Andrew Copp onto the wing with Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin, Vatrano got to play with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. In 23 minutes together they've accrued three goals and allowed none.

Defensemen on the move

Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars (up 22 spots to No. 157): It sounds as though the Stars may have Heiskanen back from his bout with mono this week. His fantasy production was on a downswing before the illness, so I don't know that he's a roster lock upon return -- especially with John Klingberg playing better hockey of late.

Goaltenders on the move

Cam Talbot, G, Minnesota Wild (up 59 spots to No. 97): The first few games with Marc-Andre Fleury as his creasemate suggests two things: Both goaltenders will push each other to be better and they appear locked into a 50:50 split until one of them breaks. Both can have fantasy value as some of the top tier netminders will start to rest a little more down the stretch, making a split crease less of a problem for your fantasy team overall.

New to rankings

Frank Vatrano, Alexander Kerfoot, Daniel Sprong, James Reimer, Adam Boqvist, Adrian Kempe, Erik Haula, Jakub Voracek, Anton Forsberg, Alexander Romanov, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie Coyle, Matthew Beniers, Ilya Mikheyev, Gustav Nyquist, Evgenii Dadonov, Evan Rodrigues.

Just missed

Tyler Motte, Carter Hart, Barrett Hayton, Ryan Suter, Ryan Getzlaf, Spencer Knight, Max Domi, Owen Tippett, Derick Brassard, Erik Brannstrom.

Dropped out

Brayden McNabb, Nicklas Backstrom, Blake Coleman, Ryan Strome, Vitek Vanecek, Ondrej Palat, Andre Burakovsky, Reilly Smith, Scott Laughton, Tyler Myers, Drew Doughty, Conor Sheary, Nate Schmidt, Corey Perry, Filip Hronek, Dawson Mercer, Brandon Montour.

Top-250 rankings

1. Auston Matthews, F, TOR (F1)

2. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA (F2)

3. Roman Josi, D, NSH (D1)

4. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL (F3)

5. Connor McDavid, F, EDM (F4)

6. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G1)

7. Filip Forsberg, F, NSH (F5)

8. Jacob Markstrom, G, CGY (G2)

9. Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN (F6)

10. Cale Makar, D, COL (D2)

11. Mitch Marner, F, TOR (F7)

12. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM (F8)

13. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D3)

14. Nikita Kucherov, F, TB (F9)

15. Mikko Rantanen, F, COL (F10)

16. Elias Lindholm, F, CGY (F11)

17. J.T. Miller, F, VAN (F12)

18. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH (F13)

19. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR (F14)

20. Matthew Tkachuk, F, CGY (F15)

21. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G3)

22. Kyle Connor, F, WPG (F16)

23. Johnny Gaudreau, F, CGY (F17)

24. Sidney Crosby, F, PIT (F18)

25. David Pastrnak, F, BOS (F19)

26. Darcy Kuemper, G, COL (G4)

27. Jonathan Huberdeau, F, FLA (F20)

28. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D4)

29. Timo Meier, F, SJ (F21)

30. Brad Marchand, F, BOS (F22)

31. Patrick Kane, F, CHI (F23)

32. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G5)

33. Jack Hughes, F, NJ (F24)

34. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D5)

35. Tristan Jarry, G, PIT (G6)

36. Evgeni Malkin, F, PIT (F25)

37. Chris Kreider, F, NYR (F26)

38. Frederik Andersen, G, CAR (G7)

39. Juuse Saros, G, NSH (G8)

40. Jason Robertson, F, DAL (F27)

41. Matt Duchene, F, NSH (F28)

42. Joe Pavelski, F, DAL (F29)

43. Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR (F30)

44. Vladimir Tarasenko, F, STL (F31)

45. Steven Stamkos, F, TB (F32)

46. Mats Zuccarello, F, MIN (F33)

47. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS (D6)

48. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, FLA (G9)

49. Brock Nelson, F, NYI (F34)

50. Alex DeBrincat, F, CHI (F35)

51. Bryan Rust, F, PIT (F36)

52. Artemi Panarin, F, NYR (F37)

53. Moritz Seider, D, DET (D7)

54. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS (G10)

55. Brayden Point, F, TB (F38)

56. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT (F39)

57. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA (F40)

58. Jake Guentzel, F, PIT (F41)

59. Josh Norris, F, OTT (F42)

60. Patrik Laine, F, CLS (F43)

61. Claude Giroux, F, FLA (F44)

62. John Carlson, D, WSH (D8)

63. Evander Kane, F, EDM (F45)

64. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR (F46)

65. Seth Jones, D, CHI (D9)

66. Patrice Bergeron, F, BOS (F47)

67. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG (F48)

68. Nazem Kadri, F, COL (F49)

69. Rasmus Andersson, D, CGY (D10)

70. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL (G11)

71. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D11)

72. Kris Letang, D, PIT (D12)

73. John Tavares, F, TOR (F50)

74. Blake Wheeler, F, WPG (F51)

75. Roope Hintz, F, DAL (F52)

76. Clayton Keller, F, ARI (F53)

77. Jesper Bratt, F, NJ (F54)

78. MacKenzie Weegar, D, FLA (D13)

79. Brent Burns, D, SJ (D14)

80. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D15)

81. Kevin Fiala, F, MIN (F55)

82. Darnell Nurse, D, EDM (D16)

83. Nico Hischier, F, NJ (F56)

84. Dylan Larkin, F, DET (F57)

85. Nick Suzuki, F, MON (F58)

86. Tomas Hertl, F, SJ (F59)

87. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D17)

88. Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL (F60)

89. Jack Eichel, F, VGS (F61)

90. Logan Couture, F, SJ (F62)

91. Drake Batherson, F, OTT (F63)

92. Zach Werenski, D, CLS (D18)

93. David Perron, F, STL (F64)

94. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, MIN (G12)

95. Anders Lee, F, NYI (F65)

96. Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGS (D19)

97. Cam Talbot, G, MIN (G13)

98. Brayden Schenn, F, STL (F66)

99. Nick Schmaltz, F, ARI (F67)

100. Anze Kopitar, F, LA (F68)

101. Andrew Copp, F, NYR (F69)

102. Boone Jenner, F, CLS (F70)

103. Matthew Boldy, F, MIN (F71)

104. Devon Toews, D, COL (D20)

105. Teuvo Teravainen, F, CAR (F72)

106. Thatcher Demko, G, VAN (G14)

107. Dylan Strome, F, CHI (F73)

108. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D21)

109. Justin Faulk, D, STL (D22)

110. Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG (G15)

111. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN (F74)

112. Mark Giordano, D, TOR (D23)

113. John Klingberg, D, DAL (D24)

114. Tage Thompson, F, BUF (F75)

115. Jared Spurgeon, D, MIN (D25)

116. Jordan Kyrou, F, STL (F76)

117. Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG (F77)

118. Bo Horvat, F, VAN (F78)

119. Colton Parayko, D, STL (D26)

120. Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WPG (F79)

121. Esa Lindell, D, DAL (D27)

122. Tyler Bertuzzi, F, DET (F80)

123. William Nylander, F, TOR (F81)

124. Andrew Mangiapane, F, CGY (F82)

125. Tony DeAngelo, D, CAR (D28)

126. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, ARI (D29)

127. Ryan Hartman, F, MIN (F83)

128. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, PHI (D30)

129. Sam Bennett, F, FLA (F84)

130. Evgeny Kuznetsov, F, WSH (F85)

131. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN (F86)

132. Ville Husso, G, STL (G16)

133. Tyler Toffoli, F, CGY (F87)

134. Jamie Benn, F, DAL (F88)

135. Zach Hyman, F, EDM (F89)

136. Anthony Duclair, F, FLA (F90)

137. Cam Atkinson, F, PHI (F91)

138. Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, CLS (F92)

139. Rickard Rakell, F, PIT (F93)

140. Jeff Petry, D, MON (D31)

141. Tanner Jeannot, F, NSH (F94)

142. Alex Tuch, F, BUF (F95)

143. Ben Chiarot, D, FLA (D32)

144. Jakub Vrana, F, DET (F96)

145. Michael Bunting, F, TOR (F97)

146. Tom Wilson, F, WSH (F98)

147. Torey Krug, D, STL (D33)

148. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF (D34)

149. Jonathan Marchessault, F, VGS (F99)

150. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA (F100)

151. Robert Thomas, F, STL (F101)

152. Tyson Barrie, D, EDM (D35)

153. Morgan Rielly, D, TOR (D36)

154. Joshua Morrissey, D, WPG (D37)

155. Cole Caufield, F, MON (F102)

156. Lucas Raymond, F, DET (F103)

157. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL (D38)

158. T.J. Oshie, F, WSH (F104)

159. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D39)

160. Jaccob Slavin, D, CAR (D40)

161. Vincent Trocheck, F, CAR (F105)

162. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN (D41)

163. Connor Brown, F, OTT (F106)

164. Tyler Seguin, F, DAL (F107)

165. Max Pacioretty, F, VGS (F108)

166. Jack Campbell, G, TOR (G17)

167. Ryan Johansen, F, NSH (F109)

168. Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL (F110)

169. Kailer Yamamoto, F, EDM (F111)

170. Taylor Hall, F, BOS (F112)

171. Tim Stutzle, F, OTT (F113)

172. Ryan McDonagh, D, TB (D42)

173. Jakob Chychrun, D, ARI (D43)

174. Adam Henrique, F, ANA (F114)

175. Calvin de Haan, D, CHI (D44)

176. Adam Pelech, D, NYI (D45)

177. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM (F115)

178. Mathew Barzal, F, NYI (F116)

179. Anton Lundell, F, FLA (F117)

180. Jonas Brodin, D, MIN (D46)

181. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D47)

182. Kyle Palmieri, F, NYI (F118)

183. Mathew Dumba, D, MIN (D48)

184. Viktor Arvidsson, F, LA (F119)

185. Vladislav Gavrikov, D, CLS (D49)

186. Mason Marchment, F, FLA (F120)

187. Yegor Sharangovich, F, NJ (F121)

188. Marcus Foligno, F, MIN (F122)

189. Jeff Skinner, F, BUF (F123)

190. Alex Killorn, F, TB (F124)

191. Christopher Tanev, D, CGY (D50)

192. Trevor Zegras, F, ANA (F125)

193. Anthony Cirelli, F, TB (F126)

194. Lawson Crouse, F, ARI (F127)

195. Vince Dunn, D, SEA (D51)

196. Ivan Barbashev, F, STL (F128)

197. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, F, NYI (F129)

198. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM (D52)

199. Jared McCann, F, SEA (F130)

200. Luke Schenn, D, TB (D53)

201. Frank Vatrano, F, NYR (F131)

202. Ivan Provorov, D, PHI (D54)

203. Neal Pionk, D, WPG (D55)

204. Anthony Mantha, F, WSH (F132)

205. Scott Mayfield, D, NYI (D56)

206. Ryan O'Reilly, F, STL (F133)

207. Travis Konecny, F, PHI (F134)

208. Radko Gudas, D, FLA (D57)

209. Cam Fowler, D, ANA (D58)

210. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D59)

211. Artem Zub, D, OTT (D60)

212. Alexander Kerfoot, F, TOR (F135)

213. Troy Terry, F, ANA (F136)

214. Shea Theodore, D, VGS (D61)

215. Craig Smith, F, BOS (F137)

216. Joel Farabee, F, PHI (F138)

217. Travis Hamonic, D, OTT (D62)

218. Ryan Graves, D, NJ (D63)

219. Brett Pesce, D, CAR (D64)

220. Mikael Granlund, F, NSH (F139)

221. Travis Sanheim, D, PHI (D65)

222. Erik Johnson, D, COL (D66)

223. Phillip Danault, F, LA (F140)

224. Daniel Sprong, F, SEA (F141)

225. James Reimer, G, SJ (G18)

226. Brock Boeser, F, VAN (F142)

227. Noah Hanifin, D, CGY (D67)

228. Zach Parise, F, NYI (F143)

229. Justin Braun, D, NYR (D68)

230. Adam Boqvist, D, CLS (D69)

231. Adrian Kempe, F, LA (F144)

232. Erik Haula, F, BOS (F145)

233. Dysin Mayo, D, ARI (D70)

234. Jake DeBrusk, F, BOS (F146)

235. Jakub Voracek, F, CLS (F147)

236. Anton Forsberg, G, OTT (G19)

237. Robin Lehner, G, VGS (G20)

238. Alexander Romanov, D, MON (D71)

239. Josh Anderson, F, MON (F148)

240. Ondrej Kase, F, TOR (F149)

241. Kevin Hayes, F, PHI (F150)

242. Hampus Lindholm, D, BOS (D72)

243. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL (F151)

244. Charlie Coyle, F, BOS (F152)

245. Matthew Beniers, F, SEA (F153)

246. Yanni Gourde, F, SEA (F154)

247. Ilya Mikheyev, F, TOR (F155)

248. Gustav Nyquist, F, CLS (F156)

249. Evgenii Dadonov, F, ANA (F157)

250. Evan Rodrigues, F, PIT (F158)