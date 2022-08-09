Fantasy hockey dynasty ranks: What will the NHL look like in 2027

What do we really know about a player when trying to predict their fantasy hockey production in a season five years from now? I mean, really know about them?

Well, we know their age. We also know what kind of production they have put up in the past. But beyond those two criteria, we don't really know a whole lot.

We can certainly guess a lot.

In January 2018, ESPN asked me to do the first one of these dynasty rankings. While I didn't have nearly the data-driven process behind the rankings back then as I do now, the general approach to finalizing a ranking was the same: Rank each year individually and combine them for a total. At that time, I predicted the following Top-10 for the 2021-22 season:

1.Jack Eichel

2. Patrik Laine

3. Connor McDavid

4. Auston Matthews

5. Aleksander Barkov

6. Leon Draisaitl

7. John Gibson

8. Jonathan Drouin

9. Filip Forsberg

10. Tyler Seguin

My heart was in the right place with Eichel and Laine, while McDavid, Matthews, Barkov, Draisaitl and Forsberg can be considered wins. Seguin is disappointing. Gibson is not a good call, but put him in net for a competitor and he might be. As for Drouin ... well, let me know when you're done laughing.

That means my misses from the top 10 in fantasy scoring for the 2021-22 season, as predicted in January 2018, include Igor Shesterkin, Roman Josi, Jacob Markstrom, Kirill Kaprizov, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar and J.T. Miller. In that particular ranking done four and a half years ago, I guessed than Shesterkin (99), Kaprizov (94) and Makar (97) would be in the top 100, but didn't push them up further than that.

Was that fair? Guessing which current prospects that have never played a game in the league will be the ones to find the right role and opportunity to break out is a tall order. We all knew these players would be can't-miss future NHLers in 2018, but to predict at the time that they would overtake Seguin in 2021-22 was asking a lot. Obviously, things have changed.

I will almost always miss on including unknown commodities in the very top future tiers. That hasn't changed. Do I believe the top 10 players in 2026-27 will include players yet to lace them up in the NHL? Absolutely. Will I likely rank them there now for the purposes of these dynasty ranks? Not likely. There are too many prospects and too many factors at play to pluck one or two prospects from the field and definitively call them the superstars of the league five years from now.

But do some of my favourites from the prospect pool creep a little higher in the rankings? You bet they do. You could see that from where I ranked Shesterkin, Kaprizov and Makar in 2018.

These rankings have evolved a lot since 2018, now relying a lot more on fantasy points and age modifiers to adjust for future scoring. But we still have to account for the untested youngsters that will start to populate fantasy rosters in the coming years in some way.

My favorites at the moment to be major factors in 2026-27 -- despite little to no NHL experience to date -- include David Jiricek, William Eklund, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kent Johnson, Justin Barron, Dylan Guenther, Marco Kasper, Marco Rossi and Alexander Holtz. But there are many others to consider. And you will see these names and the others sprinkled in among the dynasty rankings.

For posterity's sake, my Top-10 for just the 2026-27 season at the moment is:

1. Connor McDavid

2.Auston Matthews

3. Jack Hughes

4. Jack Eichel

5. Nathan MacKinnon

6. Spencer Knight

7. Igor Shesterkin

8. Matthew Tkachuk

9. Leon Draisaitl

10. Mitch Marner

Here's hoping there's isn't a Drouin among them.

Fading stars

When you run down the list of the top 250 players based on fantasy points from 2021-22, it's clear this is a young man's game. Forwards that were age 35 or older and finished among the top 250 players include Alex Ovechkin, Joe Pavelski, Patrice Bergeron, Blake Wheeler and Jeff Carter. Three seasons from now, that age 35 or older list will also include Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Brad Marchand, Anze Kopitar, Mats Zuccarello, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.

Not all players can be like Ovechkin -- obviously -- but not all forwards can age as gracefully as Pavelski and Bergeron have either. Will Crosby, Kopitar and Giroux still be putting up a 2.0 fantasy points per game (FPPG) pace in two years? Five years? Can Kane, Marchand or Zuccarello continue to score 30-plus goals per season in 2024-25 or beyond? The most likely answer for most of them is no.

That is accounted for in these rankings. While I tried not to force retirement upon anyone who could still potentially lace them up, the age modifiers did a lot of the work for me. Fantasy points start drying up quickly for most forwards once they get into their mid-to-late 30s.

Changing of the rear-guard

Defensemen, especially ones with an offense-first mentality, have the ability to maintain their production a little later into their 30s. But there is a solid crop of early-30s defenders at the moment that could go one of two ways in the ensuing years.

Josi, Hedman, Kris Letang, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jared Spurgeon, Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson will all sail past their age 35 season by the time these dynasty ranks are done with them in 2026-27. While some will hang on and continue contributing a la Brent Burns or Mark Giordano, most will cede ice time and roles to the next generation. This suggests we should have a bumper crop of emerging blueliners in the next three to five years.

Opportunity will play a role in exactly who emerges, but there is plenty of talent to consider that will be 25 or younger five years from now. Aside from the obvious Moritz Seider, I have ranked Owen Power, Justin Barron, David Jiricek, Bowen Byram, Jake Sanderson, Jamie Drysdale, Brandt Clarke, Luke Hughes and Pavel Mintyukov favorably in the 2026-27 season.

Goaltending futures

We have to take a leap of faith with goaltending sometimes. Typically, however, it takes a goaltender until their mid-20s to really catch on as a starter. And, typically, they start to fall off at the age of 35.

That said, there are seemingly more exceptions than adherences to the rules these days.

Luckily, we are fresh into a new group of young netminders that should be able to hold down the forts for their respective teams for a few years to come. Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin and Connor Hellebuyck, plus Gibson, Juuse Saros, Thatcher Demko and Tristan Jarry are all young enough now that the typical goaltending cliff won't be impending even five years from now.

Even still, I've taken a leap of faith with some others. I still believe Knight and Carter Hart have next-level stuff to show us and I think the opportunity will be there for Knight (as Sergei Bobrovsky ages up) and for Hart (as the Flyers impressive prospect pool starts clicking in three to five years). I also think the table is set perfectly for Jesper Wallstedt to be the next big thing in the crease in a couple years' time, especially if he gets a season to learn as the backup for Marc-Andre Fleury. While I also like Yaroslav Askarov and Dustin Wolf a lot, their path to prime time is a little murkier with Saros and the older-than-you-think-but-not-quite-that-old Markstrom in front of them.

Fantasy hockey dynasty rankings, next five seasons

1. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (F1)

2. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (F2)

3. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G1)

4. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (F3)

5. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (F4)

6. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (F5)

7. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (F6)

8. Cale Makar, D, Col (D1)

9. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (F7)

10. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (F8)

11. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (F9)

12. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (F10)

13. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G2)

14. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Cgy (F11)

15. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D2)

16. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G3)

17. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D3)

18. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G4)

19. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D4)

20. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (F12)

21. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (F13)

22. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Fla (F14)

23. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (F15)

24. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (F16)

25. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (F17)

26. J.T. Miller, C, Van (F18)

27. Timo Meier, RW, SJ (F19)

28. Spencer Knight, G, Fla (G5)

29. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D5)

30. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (F20)

31. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (F21)

32. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (F22)

33. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (F23)

34. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (F24)

35. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D6)

36. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G6)

37. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (F25)

38. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (F26)

39. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (F27)

40. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (F28)

41. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (F29)

42. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (F30)

43. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D7)

44. Josh Norris, C, Ott (F31)

45. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Col (F32)

46. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (F33)

47. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D8)

48. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D9)

49. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (F34)

50. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (F35)

51. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D10)

52. Mark Stone, RW, Vgk (F36)

53. John Gibson, G, Ana (G7)

54. Zach Werenski, D, Cls (D11)

55. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G8)

56. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G9)

57. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (F37)

58. John Tavares, C, Tor (F38)

59. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G10)

60. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D12)

61. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (F39)

62. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (F40)

63. Robert Thomas, C, StL (F41)

64. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Det (F42)

65. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (F43)

66. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (F44)

67. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D13)

68. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (F45)

69. William Nylander, RW, Tor (F46)

70. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (F47)

71. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (F48)

72. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D14)

73. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D15)

74. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D16)

75. Jack Campbell, G, Edm (G11)

76. Lucas Raymond, LW, Det (F49)

77. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (F50)

78. Bo Horvat, C, Van (F51)

79. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR (F52)

80. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (F53)

81. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (F54)

82. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G12)

83. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (F55)

84. Michael Bunting, LW, Tor (F56)

85. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D17)

86. Evan Bouchard, D, Edm (D18)

87. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D19)

88. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D20)

89. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Cls (F57)

90. Owen Power, D, Buf (D21)

91. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (F58)

92. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (F59)

93. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D22)

94. Sean Couturier, C, Phi (F60)

95. Marco Rossi, C, Min (F61)

96. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D23)

97. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (F62)

98. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (F63)

99. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, StL (F64)

100. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Fla (D24)

101. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (F65)

102. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (F66)

103. Troy Terry, C, Ana (F67)

104. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G13)

105. Devon Toews, D, Col (D25)

106. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (F68)

107. Cole Perfetti, C, Wpg (F69)

108. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D26)

109. Anton Lundell, C, Fla (F70)

110. Brayden Point, C, TB (F71)

111. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (F72)

112. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (F73)

113. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (F74)

114. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Wsh (F75)

115. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D27)

116. Kent Johnson, C, Cls (F76)

117. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (F77)

118. John Klingberg, D, Dal (D28)

119. Evander Kane, LW, Edm (F78)

120. Ryan Hartman, RW, Min (F79)

121. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D29)

122. Timothy Liljegren, D, Tor (D30)

123. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (F80)

124. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ari (D31)

125. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (F81)

126. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (F82)

127. Ryan Johansen, C, Nsh (F83)

128. Tanner Jeannot, LW, Nsh (F84)

129. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Cgy (F85)

130. Phillip Danault, C, LA (F86)

131. Jordan Binnington, G, StL (G14)

132. Ryan Strome, C, Ana (F87)

133. Jamie Drysdale, D, Ana (D32)

134. Cole Caufield, RW, Mon (F88)

135. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D33)

136. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (F89)

137. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (F90)

138. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (F91)

139. Andre Burakovsky, LW, Col (F92)

140. Vladislav Gavrikov, D, Cls (D34)

141. Justin Barron, D, Mon (D35)

142. Scott Perunovich, D, StL (D36)

143. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Mon (F93)

144. David Jiricek, D, Cls (D37)

145. Jeremy Swayman, G, Bos (G15)

146. Shane Wright, C, Sea (F94)

147. Nazem Kadri, C, Col (F95)

148. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (F96)

149. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D38)

150. Esa Lindell, D, Dal (D39)

151. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (F97)

152. Anthony Duclair, LW, Fla (F98)

153. Nick Schmaltz, C, Ari (F99)

154. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D40)

155. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (F100)

156. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D41)

157. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D42)

158. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Ari (D43)

159. Dylan Strome, C, Wsh (F101)

160. Andrew Mangiapane, LW, Cgy (F102)

161. Bryan Rust, RW, Pit (F103)

162. Vasily Podkolzin, RW, Van (F104)

163. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D44)

164. Matt Dumba, D, Min (D45)

165. Matt Murray, G, Tor (G16)

166. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D46)

167. Alexander Holtz, RW, NJ (F105)

168. Dysin Mayo, D, Ari (D47)

169. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (F106)

170. Mikael Granlund, LW, Nsh (F107)

171. Tyler Seguin, C, Dal (F108)

172. Nino Niederreiter, RW, Nsh (F109)

173. Thomas Bordeleau, C, SJ (F110)

174. Vince Dunn, D, Sea (D48)

175. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Nsh (F111)

176. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (F112)

177. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D49)

178. Jack Roslovic, C, Cls (F113)

179. Peyton Krebs, C, Buf (F114)

180. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D50)

181. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NYI (F115)

182. Joel Farabee, LW, Phi (F116)

183. Alexander Romanov, D, NYI (D51)

184. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (F117)

185. Jonas Brodin, D, Min (D52)

186. Ivan Barbashev, C, StL (F118)

187. Jaccob Slavin, D, Car (D53)

188. Ryan Graves, D, NJ (D54)

189. Noah Hanifin, D, Cgy (D55)

190. Andrew Copp, C, Det (F119)

191. Ryan Ellis, D, Phi (D56)

192. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D57)

193. Cal Petersen, G, LA (G17)

194. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (F120)

195. Taylor Hall, LW, Bos (F121)

196. Elvis Merzlikins, G, Cls (G18)

197. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (F122)

198. Calvin de Haan, D, Chi (D58)

199. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (F123)

200. Bobby Brink, RW, Phi (F124)

201. Mario Ferraro, D, SJ (D59)

202. Nicholas Robertson, LW, Tor (F125)

203. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Car (F126)

204. Vitali Kravtsov, LW, NYR (F127)

205. Philipp Grubauer, G, Sea (G19)

206. Travis Sanheim, D, Phi (D60)

207. Pavel Zacha, C, Bos (F128)

208. Frank Vatrano, LW, Ana (F129)

209. Connor Murphy, D, Chi (D61)

210. Barrett Hayton, C, Ari (F130)

211. Mason McTavish, C, Ana (F131)

212. Cam York, D, Phi (D62)

213. Dmitry Orlov, D, Wsh (D63)

214. Ville Husso, G, Det (G20)

215. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G21)

216. Robin Lehner, G, Vgk (G22)

217. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G23)

218. Pavel Francouz, G, Col (G24)

219. Kirby Dach, C, Mon (F132)

220. Anthony Mantha, RW, Wsh (F133)

221. Yegor Sharangovich, C, NJ (F134)

222. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D64)

223. Connor Brown, RW, Ott (F135)

224. Ty Smith, D, Pit (D65)

225. Kaapo Kakko, RW, NYR (F136)

226. Conor Garland, RW, Van (F137)

227. Torey Krug, D, StL (D66)

228. Alex Iafallo, LW, LA (F138)

229. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (F139)

230. Trevor Moore, LW, LA (F140)

231. Adam Pelech, D, NYI (D67)

232. Brandon Tanev, LW, Sea (F141)

233. Jack Quinn, RW, Buf (F142)

234. Shane Pinto, C, Ott (F143)

235. Ondrej Palat, LW, NJ (F144)

236. Jacob Middleton, D, Min (D68)

#N/A 238. Artem Zub, D, Ott (D69)

239. Brett Pesce, D, Car (D70)

240. Max Domi, C, Chi (F146)

241. Eric Comrie, G, Buf (G25)

242. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vgk (F147)

243. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Car (G26)

244. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D71)

245. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, NYI (F148)

246. Jaycob Megna, D, SJ (D72)

247. Anthony Cirelli, C, TB (F149)

248. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G27)

249. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (F150)

250. Mason Marchment, LW, Dal (F151)

251. Vitek Vanecek, G, NJ (G28)

252. Jake McCabe, D, Chi (D73)

253. Zach Whitecloud, D, Vgk (D74)

254. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (F152)

255. Cole Sillinger, C, Cls (F153)

256. Ryan O'Reilly, C, StL (F154)

257. Josh Anderson, RW, Mon (F155)

258. Anton Forsberg, G, Ott (G29)

259. Marco Kasper, C, Det (F156)

260. Cody Ceci, D, Edm (D75)

261. Tyler Motte, C, NYR (F157)

262. Ondrej Kase, RW, Car (F158)

263. Christopher Tanev, D, Cgy (D76)

264. Luke Kunin, C, SJ (F159)

265. Sean Walker, D, LA (D77)

266. Matt Roy, D, LA (D78)

267. Filip Hronek, D, Det (D79)

268. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (F160)

269. Brendan Gallagher, RW, Mon (F161)

270. Morgan Geekie, C, Sea (F162)

271. William Eklund, LW, SJ (F163)

272. Adam Henrique, C, Ana (F164)

273. Brady Skjei, D, Car (D80)

274. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D81)

275. Victor Olofsson, RW, Buf (F165)

276. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D82)

277. Nate Schmidt, D, Wpg (D83)

278. Tyson Barrie, D, Edm (D84)

279. Oliver Kylington, D, Cgy (D85)

280. Ben Chiarot, D, Det (D86)

281. Christian Dvorak, LW, Mon (F166)

282. Samuel Girard, D, Col (D87)

283. Patrick Kane, RW, Chi (F167)

284. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (F168)

285. Nikita Zaitsev, D, Ott (D88)

286. Lukas Reichel, LW, Chi (F169)

287. Dominik Kubalik, LW, Det (F170)

288. Ryan Lindgren, D, NYR (D89)

289. Joel Edmundson, D, Mon (D90)

290. Brian Dumoulin, D, Pit (D91)

291. Conor Sheary, LW, Wsh (F171)

292. Nicholas Paul, C, TB (F172)

293. Ilya Mikheyev, RW, Van (F173)

294. Mike Matheson, D, Mon (D92)

295. Brandon Saad, LW, StL (F174)

296. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (F175)

297. Lawson Crouse, LW, Ari (F176)

298. Andreas Athanasiou, LW, Chi (F177)

#N/A 300. Jamie Benn, LW, Dal (F179)

301. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D93)

302. Adam Boqvist, D, Cls (D94)

303. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Van (D95)

304. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (F180)

305. Blake Coleman, LW, Cgy (F181)

306. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D96)

307. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D97)

308. Reilly Smith, RW, Vgk (F182)

309. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Col (F183)

310. Yanni Gourde, LW, Sea (F184)

311. Scott Mayfield, D, NYI (D98)

312. Tom Wilson, RW, Wsh (F185)

313. Jakub Vrana, C, Det (F186)

314. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (F187)

315. Alex Newhook, C, Col (F188)

316. Andrew Peeke, D, Cls (D99)

317. Alexander Kerfoot, C, Tor (F189)

318. Dawson Mercer, C, NJ (F190)

319. Evan Rodrigues, C, Pit (F191)

320. Filip Chytil, RW, NYR (F192)

321. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Min (G30)

322. Erik Gudbranson, D, Cls (D100)

323. Brenden Dillon, D, Wpg (D101)

324. J.T. Compher, RW, Col (F193)

325. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D102)

326. Cam Fowler, D, Ana (D103)

327. Arthur Kaliyev, RW, LA (F194)

328. Jani Hakanpaa, D, Dal (D104)

329. Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Edm (F195)

330. Josh Manson, D, Col (D105)

331. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (F196)

332. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (F197)

333. Jordan Eberle, RW, Sea (F198)

334. Jack Studnicka, C, Bos (F199)

335. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edm (F200)

336. Hendrix Lapierre, C, Wsh (F201)

337. Brandt Clarke, D, LA (D106)

338. Morgan Frost, C, Phi (F202)

339. Scott Laughton, C, Phi (F203)

340. Logan Couture, C, SJ (F204)

341. William Karlsson, C, Vgk (F205)

342. Justin Holl, D, Tor (D107)

343. Quinton Byfield, C, LA (F206)

344. Garnet Hathaway, RW, Wsh (F207)

345. David Savard, D, Mon (D108)

346. Jakob Pelletier, LW, Cgy (F208)

347. Dante Fabbro, D, Nsh (D109)

348. Pius Suter, C, Det (F209)

349. Tyler Myers, D, Van (D110)

350. Jamie Oleksiak, D, Sea (D111)

351. Marcus Foligno, LW, Min (F210)

352. Adam Lowry, C, Wpg (F211)

353. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (F212)

354. Carson Soucy, D, Sea (D112)

355. Jordan Greenway, LW, Min (F213)

356. Connor McMichael, C, Wsh (F214)

357. Derek Forbort, D, Bos (D113)

358. Riley Stillman, D, Chi (D114)

359. Seth Jarvis, C, Car (F215)

360. Dylan Guenther, RW, Ari (F216)

361. Mattias Ekholm, D, Nsh (D115)

362. Robert Hagg, D, Fla (D116)

363. Philip Tomasino, C, Nsh (F217)

364. Dylan Holloway, C, Edm (F218)

365. Jake Muzzin, D, Tor (D117)

366. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (F219)

367. Justin Schultz, D, Wsh (D118)

368. Denis Gurianov, LW, Dal (F220)

369. Colin White, C, Fla (F221)

370. Barclay Goodrow, RW, NYR (F222)

371. Alex Wennberg, C, Sea (F223)

372. Nicolas Hague, D, Vgk (D119)

373. Michael Rasmussen, C, Det (F224)

374. Martin Necas, C, Car (F225)

375. Charlie Coyle, C, Bos (F226)

376. Tanner Pearson, LW, Van (F227)

377. Sean Kuraly, C, Cls (F228)

378. Erik Haula, LW, NJ (F229)

379. Dustin Wolf, G, Cgy (G31)

380. Zach Sanford, LW, Nsh (F230)

381. Jonathan Dahlen, RW, SJ (F231)

382. Casey Mittelstadt, C, Buf (F232)

383. Aatu Raty, C, NYI (F233)

384. Travis Hamonic, D, Ott (D120)

385. Haydn Fleury, D, TB (D121)

386. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G32)

387. Petr Mrazek, G, Chi (G33)

388. Niko Mikkola, D, StL (D122)

389. Nikita Zadorov, D, Cgy (D123)

390. Colin Miller, D, Dal (D124)

391. Nick Ritchie, LW, Ari (F234)

392. Erik Cernak, D, TB (D125)

393. Anthony Beauvillier, LW, NYI (F235)

394. Luke Hughes, D, NJ (D126)

395. Jake Bean, D, Cls (D127)

396. Adin Hill, G, SJ (G34)

397. Teddy Blueger, C, Pit (F236)

398. Brandon Carlo, D, Bos (D128)

399. P.K. Subban, D, NJ (D129)

400. Olli Maatta, D, Det (D129)

