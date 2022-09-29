Arda Öcal's best, funniest 2022-23 fantasy hockey team names

We've come to that special time of year where it's time to step up and get creative. The NHL season is just around the corner but for you, dear fantasy player, the true work has already begun. You, likely sweating profusely with a 17/10 level of stress are spending endless hours...or minutes...staring at your phone or monitor, in an effort to search high and wide for something clever. Because, after all, if you're going to be the best, if you're to embarrass and troll your friends and enemies in your league, you have to look and sound good doing it. But maybe you've hit a creative wall and the best, or even good and funny, team name just isn't coming to you. You're stuck on "Valeri Nichu-shirts-versus-skins" and you know you can do better.
Don't worry, I'm here to help.
For the second year at ESPN, I present to you Arda Ocal's best fantasy hockey team names for 2022.
Assembling the actual team? That's on you to decide on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, (or the rest of the Edmonton Oilers), Patrick Kane, or any other star skater or goalie. But even if your fantasy team stinks more than your hockey equipment after a two hour practice with no pucks, at least you'll have a fantasy team name that's a banger.
Enjoy!
Goalie-themed
Inventing Ilya (Ilya Delvey)
Tristan Jarry Park
Do Juuse what I see?
Forgot about Andrei
On your Markstrom
Marc-Andre McFleury
What about Bobrovsky
Fyre Festerkin
Jack Campbell's Red Lobster
Dude Where's My Carter Hart
Ed Saved By The Belfour
Al(do) Montoya
Manny Emeril Legace
Roberto Luongo Weather Report
Collin Deal or No Delia
WHACHYA GONNA DO, BRODEUR
Bring on the Deadpool and Curtis McElhinneyyyy
Skater themed
Nazem Kadri is a Stanley Cup Champion
Ovi 895
Taylor Kids in the Hall
Nathan MacKinnon finally smiled
Jarome Iginla Weather Report
I don't think you're ready for Pacioretty (my body's too Maxilicious for ya babe)
I don't think you're ready for Cole Perfetti (my body's too Jetsilicious for ya babe)
All the Fialas
Beniers' Veneers
Connor McDave Andreychuk Fletcher
Puttin' on Moritz
Moritz Apple Seider
Staying at Moritz Carleton
Dude Where's Makar
Sauteed Kale Makar
McAvoy Plumbing and Heating
Mark Gio Metro
Big Tappan Zee
Tenacious Zeegras
Everybody Loves Lucas Raymond
Only Owen Power
Owen You've Got The Touch... You've Got The Power
The Rings of Owen Power
Go Go Owen Power Rangers!
Owen Power Play
Owen Power Glove
Owen Now You're Playing with Power
Owen The Power of Love
Owen Power Move
Owen Power Pose
Only Ron Tugnutt
The Ron Tugnutts
Video game themed
Justin Holl of Duty
Holl of Brodie: Muzzone 2.0
Holl Guys
Hilary FortKnight
Spencer FortKnight
Escape from Barkov
Big Hellebuyck Hunter
Super Mario Carter Hart
Breath of the Minnesota Wild
Super Marner-o Bros.
Red Wing Redemption
Kevin KleinCraft
Beck MalenstynCraft
Gil SteinCraft
Grand Theft Otto
Manny MalContra
Versteeg of Legends
(Gill,) Hal-orant
Nintendo Game Boyle (Nintendo Virtual Boyle)
Darren Puppa Troopa
Dansk Dansk Revolution
Tatar Hero
Star Wars themed
The BobbyOrrian
Darth Vladar
Sorokin Skywalker
C3 PTO
Tuomo Ruutu D2
Jar Jar Hockey Rinks
Phil Kessel Run
Kylo Benn
Fennec Shenn
Order #66 Mario Lemieux
Storm Surge Trooper
Guelph Storm Trooper
Episode II Attack of the Rich Clunes
George Lucas Raymond
Cassian Evan-dor Kane
Lando Bogosian
Boba in Nett
Tatoo-In The Crease on ESPN+
Stolarz Wars
The Michigoalian
Miscellaneous
Buffalo Minnesota Wild Detroit Red Wings
Los Angeles Liver Kings
Mike KrushelWyshynski
Dolph Ziegler
Frk Broda
