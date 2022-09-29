Arda Öcal's best, funniest 2022-23 fantasy hockey team names

We've come to that special time of year where it's time to step up and get creative. The NHL season is just around the corner but for you, dear fantasy player, the true work has already begun. You, likely sweating profusely with a 17/10 level of stress are spending endless hours...or minutes...staring at your phone or monitor, in an effort to search high and wide for something clever. Because, after all, if you're going to be the best, if you're to embarrass and troll your friends and enemies in your league, you have to look and sound good doing it. ﻿ But maybe you've hit a creative wall and the best, or even good and funny, team name just isn't coming to you. You're stuck on "Valeri Nichu-shirts-versus-skins" and you know you can do better.

Don't worry, I'm here to help.

For the second year at ESPN, I present to you Arda Ocal's best fantasy hockey team names for 2022.

Assembling the actual team? That's on you﻿ to decide on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, (or the rest of the Edmonton Oilers), Patrick Kane, or any other star skater or goalie. But even if your fantasy team stinks more than your hockey equipment after a two hour practice with no pucks, at least you'll have a fantasy team name that's a banger.

Enjoy!

Goalie-themed

Inventing Ilya (Ilya Delvey)

Tristan Jarry Park

Do Juuse what I see?

Forgot about Andrei

On your Markstrom

Marc-Andre McFleury

What about Bobrovsky

Fyre Festerkin

Jack Campbell's Red Lobster

Dude Where's My Carter Hart

Ed Saved By The Belfour

Al(do) Montoya

Manny Emeril Legace

Roberto Luongo Weather Report

Collin Deal or No Delia

WHACHYA GONNA DO, BRODEUR

Bring on the Deadpool and Curtis McElhinneyyyy

Skater themed

Nazem Kadri is a Stanley Cup Champion

Ovi 895

Taylor Kids in the Hall

Nathan MacKinnon finally smiled

Jarome Iginla Weather Report

I don't think you're ready for Pacioretty (my body's too Maxilicious for ya babe)

I don't think you're ready for Cole Perfetti (my body's too Jetsilicious for ya babe)

All the Fialas

Beniers' Veneers

Connor McDave Andreychuk Fletcher

Puttin' on Moritz

Moritz Apple Seider

Staying at Moritz Carleton

Dude Where's Makar

Sauteed Kale Makar

McAvoy Plumbing and Heating

Mark Gio Metro

Big Tappan Zee

Tenacious Zeegras

Everybody Loves Lucas Raymond

Only Owen Power

Owen You've Got The Touch... You've Got The Power

The Rings of Owen Power

Go Go Owen Power Rangers!

Owen Power Play

Owen Power Glove

Owen Now You're Playing with Power

Owen The Power of Love

Owen Power Move

Owen Power Pose

Only Ron Tugnutt

The Ron Tugnutts

Video game themed

Justin Holl of Duty

Holl of Brodie: Muzzone 2.0

Holl Guys

Hilary FortKnight

Spencer FortKnight

Escape from Barkov

Big Hellebuyck Hunter

Super Mario Carter Hart

Breath of the Minnesota Wild

Super Marner-o Bros.

Red Wing Redemption

Kevin KleinCraft

Beck MalenstynCraft

Gil SteinCraft

Grand Theft Otto

Manny MalContra

Versteeg of Legends

(Gill,) Hal-orant

Nintendo Game Boyle (Nintendo Virtual Boyle)

Darren Puppa Troopa

Dansk Dansk Revolution

Tatar Hero

Star Wars themed

The BobbyOrrian

Darth Vladar

Sorokin Skywalker

C3 PTO

Tuomo Ruutu D2

Jar Jar Hockey Rinks

Phil Kessel Run

Kylo Benn

Fennec Shenn

Order #66 Mario Lemieux

Storm Surge Trooper

Guelph Storm Trooper

Episode II Attack of the Rich Clunes

George Lucas Raymond

Cassian Evan-dor Kane

Lando Bogosian

Boba in Nett

Tatoo-In The Crease on ESPN+

Stolarz Wars

The Michigoalian

Miscellaneous

Buffalo Minnesota Wild Detroit Red Wings

Los Angeles Liver Kings

Mike KrushelWyshynski

Dolph Ziegler

Frk Broda

