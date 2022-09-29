        <
        >

          Arda Öcal's best, funniest 2022-23 fantasy hockey team names

          Fans everywhere are looking for the best fantasy hockey team names for 2022-23. (Pictured: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA) Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
          9:00 AM ET

          We've come to that special time of year where it's time to step up and get creative. The NHL season is just around the corner but for you, dear fantasy player, the true work has already begun. You, likely sweating profusely with a 17/10 level of stress are spending endless hours...or minutes...staring at your phone or monitor, in an effort to search high and wide for something clever. Because, after all, if you're going to be the best, if you're to embarrass and troll your friends and enemies in your league, you have to look and sound good doing it. ﻿ But maybe you've hit a creative wall and the best, or even good and funny, team name just isn't coming to you. You're stuck on "Valeri Nichu-shirts-versus-skins" and you know you can do better.

          Don't worry, I'm here to help.

          For the second year at ESPN, I present to you Arda Ocal's best fantasy hockey team names for 2022.

          Assembling the actual team? That's on you﻿ to decide on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, (or the rest of the Edmonton Oilers), Patrick Kane, or any other star skater or goalie. But even if your fantasy team stinks more than your hockey equipment after a two hour practice with no pucks, at least you'll have a fantasy team name that's a banger.

          Enjoy!

          Goalie-themed

          • Inventing Ilya (Ilya Delvey)

          • Tristan Jarry Park

          • Do Juuse what I see?

          • Forgot about Andrei

          • On your Markstrom

          • Marc-Andre McFleury

          • What about Bobrovsky

          • Fyre Festerkin

          • Jack Campbell's Red Lobster

          • Dude Where's My Carter Hart

          • Ed Saved By The Belfour

          • Al(do) Montoya

          • Manny Emeril Legace

          • Roberto Luongo Weather Report

          • Collin Deal or No Delia

          • WHACHYA GONNA DO, BRODEUR

          • Bring on the Deadpool and Curtis McElhinneyyyy

          Skater themed

          • Nazem Kadri is a Stanley Cup Champion

          • Ovi 895

          • Taylor Kids in the Hall

          • Nathan MacKinnon finally smiled

          • Jarome Iginla Weather Report

          • I don't think you're ready for Pacioretty (my body's too Maxilicious for ya babe)

          • I don't think you're ready for Cole Perfetti (my body's too Jetsilicious for ya babe)

          • All the Fialas

          • Beniers' Veneers

          • Connor McDave Andreychuk Fletcher

          • Puttin' on Moritz

          • Moritz Apple Seider

          • Staying at Moritz Carleton

          • Dude Where's Makar

          • Sauteed Kale Makar

          • McAvoy Plumbing and Heating

          • Mark Gio Metro

          • Big Tappan Zee

          • Tenacious Zeegras

          • Everybody Loves Lucas Raymond

          play
          0:54

          EA Sports cover athlete Trevor Zegras on whether he's workshopping new highlight-reel moves

          Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras, an EA Sports cover athlete, tells ESPN's Greg Wyshynski whether he's workshopping any highlight reel worthy moves for the 2022-23 NHL season.

          Only Owen Power

          • Owen You've Got The Touch... You've Got The Power

          • The Rings of Owen Power

          • Go Go Owen Power Rangers!

          • Owen Power Play

          • Owen Power Glove

          • Owen Now You're Playing with Power

          • Owen The Power of Love

          • Owen Power Move

          • Owen Power Pose

          Sign up for free today and be the commissioner of your very own ESPN Fantasy Hockey league! Set the rules, invite your friends, and battle it out all season long.

          Only Ron Tugnutt

          • The Ron Tugnutts

          Video game themed

          • Justin Holl of Duty

          • Holl of Brodie: Muzzone 2.0

          • Holl Guys

          • Hilary FortKnight

          • Spencer FortKnight

          • Escape from Barkov

          • Big Hellebuyck Hunter

          • Super Mario Carter Hart

          • Breath of the Minnesota Wild

          • Super Marner-o Bros.

          • Red Wing Redemption

          • Kevin KleinCraft

          • Beck MalenstynCraft

          • Gil SteinCraft

          • Grand Theft Otto

          • Manny MalContra

          • Versteeg of Legends

          • (Gill,) Hal-orant

          • Nintendo Game Boyle (Nintendo Virtual Boyle)

          • Darren Puppa Troopa

          • Dansk Dansk Revolution

          • Tatar Hero

          Star Wars themed

          • The BobbyOrrian

          • Darth Vladar

          • Sorokin Skywalker

          • C3 PTO

          • Tuomo Ruutu D2

          • Jar Jar Hockey Rinks

          • Phil Kessel Run

          • Kylo Benn

          • Fennec Shenn

          • Order #66 Mario Lemieux

          • Storm Surge Trooper

          • Guelph Storm Trooper

          • Episode II Attack of the Rich Clunes

          • George Lucas Raymond

          • Cassian Evan-dor Kane

          • Lando Bogosian

          • Boba in Nett

          • Tatoo-In The Crease on ESPN+

          • Stolarz Wars

          • The Michigoalian

          Miscellaneous

          • Buffalo Minnesota Wild Detroit Red Wings

          • Los Angeles Liver Kings

          • Mike KrushelWyshynski

          • Dolph Ziegler

          • Frk Broda

          Ready to play? Sign up for free at ESPN!