2022-23 Fantasy hockey draft guide: Rankings, picks and more

The puck drops soon on the 2022-23 NHL season, and with it comes another season of ESPN's fantasy hockey game. Play one of our many game modes, from head-to-head points to Roto as well as single-season live drafts, keeper leagues, and more.

Once the season starts, your friends here are ESPN will support you with daily lineup advice, and weekly look-ins at the need-to-know trends around the NHL.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to follow in order to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Need to keep up with your players? First, you can track the action on our industry-leading fantasy app, available now on the App Store and Google Play. But wait, there's more! ESPN+ subscribers can watch every out-of-market game this season, and even multiple games on one screen, to keep track of your roster.

Sign up for free, or practice with some mock drafts today!.

Position previews: Centers | Wingers | Defensemen | Goalies

Rankings central: 2022-23 draft rankings | Five-year dynasty rankings | Projections | Most added and dropped | Player rater

Breakout picks: Forwards | Defensemen

Goalie talk: Situations to watch | Depth chart

Offseason recap: 2022 NHL free agency fantasy reactions | 2022 NHL Draft fantasy reactions

Plant my flag: Greg Wyshynski's cheat sheet

How to play, and win, like a pro!

Which type of league is right for you?

Single category specialists

Best candidates to bounce back this season

Top picks - Rookies and sophomores

Sign up for free today and be the commissioner of your very own ESPN Fantasy Hockey league! Set the rules, invite your friends, and battle it out all season long.

Point-league stat stuffers

Best fantasy hockey team names

Unanswered questions heading into NHL training camps

Ready to play? Sign up for free at ESPN!