The goals are again plentiful, to start 2022-23. By my count, Monday's 18 teams combined for a total of 68, averaging out to 7.6/contest. Fun. But that also suggests there's extra pressure on NHL fantasy managers to tap such rewarding productivity from the right skaters and select netminders least lightly to get lit up. Tuesday's slate provides ample opportunities for both, including three seemingly lopsided match-ups ahead of the evening's headliner between the similarly undefeated Flames and Golden Knights in Calgary.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

9:30pm, Bridgestone Arena, Watch live on ESPN

Look for the Predators to get back on track against an L.A. team coming down from Monday's impressive back-and-forth, overtime win in Detroit. Nashville is much better than their recent pair of consecutive losses to Dallas, and red-hot goalie Jake Oettinger, indicates. This skilled group has now had sufficient time since Saturday's loss to iron out the kinks and find fresh inspiration. Coming off a routine-altering trip overseas also no longer jives as an excuse and they know it. Forward Filip Forsberg and friends appear in solid position to put up some impressive numbers against the travelling Kings.

7:30pm, UBS Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

After scoring seven goals against the wobbly Ducks on Saturday, the Islanders are fully capable of wreaking near-similar offensive havoc versus the visiting Sharks. While another septuple might be a bit much for which to ask, Lane Lambert's offense stands an excellent chance at potting a handful against San Jose's collective, which has surrendered 14 goals through four games already.

7pm, Prudential Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Anaheim's current trip through the Tri-State area isn't going that great. After surrendering seven goals to the Islanders Saturday, and another six to the Rangers on Monday, the deflated Ducks are scheduled to visit the Devils Tuesday. Such a quick turnaround doesn't allow ample time for Anaheim's work-in-progress team defense to improve much. Enlist all your favorite fantasy Devils - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, defenseman Dougie Hamilton - out front of the net. Troy Terry and Co. can score too. I like the "O" in the O/U in this match-up.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jack Roslovic, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (51.3%): Hoping to get something going against the visiting Canucks, the Jackets coaching staff is bumping Roslovic to the club's top power play, joining Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, and Zach Werenski. The promotion could be just what the 25-year-old center needs to rev back up after a ho-hum start to 2022-23.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, Boston Bruins (8.3%): He's feeling fine, apparently. After sitting out Saturday's contest versus the Coyotes, DeBrusk returned with gusto Monday, potting a pair and adding an assist (plus-four) against the not unformidable Panthers. Rostered in only eight percent of ESPN.com fantasy leagues, the top-line winger/power-play asset also qualifies as a value forward in DFS competition versus Ottawa.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders (49.5%): Through games one and two, the Islanders' new defender has 14 blocked-shots and six hits, in averaging the second most-on-ice minutes. This is why Lou and crew traded for the ex-Canadien at the draft. Romanov is must-roster in any fantasy hockey league that richly rewards such categories. That goes for DFS play too.

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (63.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (14.3%): The future blue-line star earned his first career point on Saturday, pitching in a power-play assist in Ottawa's eventual 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The first of many for the 20-year-old, guaranteed. Skating in the top-four, Sanderson is worth a fantasy roll of the dice - particularly in Daily competition - against the visiting Bruins, who are playing their second game in as many evenings.

Michael Stone, Calgary Flames, (2.4%)

Sean Durzi, Los Angeles Kings (10.9%)

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (71.3%): Hear me out. Someone has to win Tuesday's tete-a-tete between the equally winless Canucks and Jackets, so I'll take the home side against a travelling Vancouver crew that's coming off Monday's crushing 6-4 loss to Washington. The Canucks were up 4-2 in that contest before relinquishing four third-period goals to a fed-up Alex Ovechkin and Co. Projected to start, Merzlikins - who was solid through 50 minutes of Saturday's loss to the Blues - and the Jackets earn their first "W" of 2022-23 on Tuesday. Probably.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (6.5%): This is my favorite fantasy wild card selection of the day. Not only was Skinner superb in relief of Jack Campbell versus the Flames on Saturday, stopping all 31 shots faced, but Edmonton's backup is also poised to benefit from playing a Buffalo team that's scored only five goals against actual netminders to date. While the ever-improving Sabres will be competitive often this season, I'm still all over Edmonton's designated starter at home on Tuesday.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (98.7%)

Bench 'em

San Jose Sharks: If your fantasy lineup for Tuesday requires some decision-making between a member of the winless and thus far unproductive Sharks and another near equal scoring asset, perhaps side with the latter. The road contest versus Sorokin (projected) and the Islanders presents as a tough one for San Jose's skaters, embarking on a four-game swing though New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (27.7%): The Lightning aren't the Canucks and Devils, who share partial responsibility for the Flyers' 2-0 start to the season. Not to take anything anyway from John Tortorella's charges - who were particularly impressive in Saturday's come-from-behind victory against Vancouver - but the Stanley Cup regulars are next-tier in comparison. Plus, the Lightning are finally home after launching 2022-23 on the road, including two tough stops in New York and Pittsburgh.