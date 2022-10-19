An NHL fantasy slate of a different sort this Wednesday, with only three scheduled contests, including the Blues' second of the season and Winnipeg's third (Nashville, San Jose, and L.A. have already each played five). Talk about your fresh legs. Since most managers in conventional leagues will fill their lineups with whoever's rostered, leaving holes otherwise, the following advice largely applies to Daily Fantasy competitors and those with extreme streaming flexibility. Plus, the usual worrisome goalie chatter.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7:30pm, FLA Live Arena

Goalie Carter Hart has been outstanding - John Tortorella's choice of term! - for the Flyers to start this season. Just flat-out fantastic in three consecutive wins, allowing only two goals in each, and floating a .943 SV%. But Hart probably won't suit up against the Panthers after Tuesday's tilt with Tampa. The gig is likely to fall instead to backup Felix Sandstrom, who's not only coming off an injury sustained in preseason but has all of five NHL career appearances (losses) to his credit. With only three games on tap, your fantasy forwards in Florida could pay out rich dividends.

10pm, Climate Pledge Arena

The Kraken have already allowed 16 goals through four contests, and that includes Martin Jones' stingy performance in surrendering only one versus the Kings. Jones and Philipp Grubauer allowed five each in splitting the other three. A very fresh Blues club scored five in their first and only contest of 2022-23 to date, and could easily replicate that performance in Seattle on Wednesday. Play your favorite fantasy Blues across the board.

8pm, Ball Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Wednesday's premiere tilt features Colorado hosting the visiting Jets. Should he start the first of this week's back-to-back set, Connor Hellebuyck could be in for a rocky ride. Winnipeg's recent history against the Stanley Cup Champs isn't pretty. The four goals allowed by Hellebuyck in Monday's loss to Dallas doesn't exactly instill extra confidence either.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, projected starter Alexandar Georgiev is entering fresh territory in hosting the Jets as Colorado's new No. 1. All elements considered, this could amount to a lively one in Denver, featuring a fair amount of scoring all around. If you also think so, ensure Valeri Nichushkin ins in your Daily Fantasy lineup. The Avs winger is off to a rollicking start with four goals and two assists, including four power-play points, through only three contests.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Andre Burakovsky, LW/RW, Seattle Kraken (66.6%): If Seattle is able to beat projected Blues starter Jordan Binnington, I appreciate the odds of Burakovsky being in on that scoring action. Winger to Matty Beniers, the former Avalanche skaters has registered at least one point in each of the Kraken's quartet of games, four of a total five counting on the power play.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers (5.1%): Centering a top line and power play with Travis Konecny, the veteran has contributed at least one assist in the each of Philadelphia's first three games. Three of those four total points counting with the extra skater. Hayes is always a fun, and valuable fantasy asset, when in a groove. Like he is now.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (57.4%): Anchoring the Blues' top power play, Krug registered his first point with the extra skater in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jackets. First special teams' point of many for Krug this season, I imagine. The Kraken already "lead" the NHL in power-play goals allowed, with seven.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (18.3%): Florida will need even more from Forsling, if Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour - both banged up - aren't able to play. The top-four defender - maybe top-pair/power-play anchor in this particular tilt - has three points on nine shots in his past pair for the Panthers.

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (71.3%): He's fresh and the Kraken's offense isn't especially intimidating. After looking solid in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets, Binnington should easily escape Seattle with his second victory of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers (89.5%): Early morning caveat: If coach Paul Maurice is able to dress more than four of his top-six defenders, I'm siding with Bob - or Spencer Knight, if that's how the Panthers choose to roll - against a Flyers squad coming down from the high of winning in Tampa less than 24 hours earlier. But if Ekblad and/or Montour aren't able to play, I'm re-thinking such goaltending matters in Daily Fantasy competition.

Bench 'em

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (13.3%): Or Martin Jones, if he starts for Seattle instead. See above: Favourable scoring match-ups.