Fantasy hockey FOMO: Don't miss out on these rising players

As is usually the advice in the early season, we are attacking positive results and trying to ignore negative ones where we can.

Why? Justified FOMO -- that's fear of missing out.

You need to strike a balance with your roster in which you hold onto players like Teuvo Teravainen, Timo Meier, Patrick Kane and Sam Reinhart, while also finding ways to roster players like Shane Pinto, Calen Addison, David Savard, Gabriel Vilardi and Jason Zucker.

First, make sure to utilize your injured reserve where you can. We've had a few injuries start to crop up this week, so get players like Gabriel Landeskog, Aaron Ekblad, Tyler Bertuzzi and Nikolaj Ehlers onto your IR to make some room.

Second, when you trim, try to trim from replacement-level assets with solid baselines, but minimal upside. Players like Mathew Barzal, Ryan O'Reilly, Jaccob Slavin, Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Wheeler and David Perron may be hard to part with in shallower leagues, but they are the kind of player you may be forced to make a hard decision with. Just remember that, given their current output, it's not like other managers in your league will be scrambling to add them. In some cases, you may be able to revisit the decision later when one of the shiny new assets goes cold.

Forward notes

David Pastrnak, W, Boston Bruins (up 22 spots to No. 15): Shooting drives offense. Pastrnak is firing more than six shots per game through six contests. That's a great omen to start a campaign in which the Bruins won't be at full strength until mid-December.

Andrei Svechnikov, W, Carolina Hurricanes (up 31 spots to No. 32): If you track what I like to call "primary fantasy points," Svechnikov is off to one of the better starts to the campaign. Using the default ESPN scoring, but only looking at goals, primary assists, shots, blocked shots and hits, Svechnikov sits seventh with 17.0 fantasy points -- ahead of Pastrnak, Mika Zibanejad and Nathan MacKinnon in that metric.

Andrei Svechnikov completes hat trick to bring Hurricanes closer

Jonathan Huberdeau, W, Calgary Flames (down 11 spots to No. 35): Through five games it doesn't look like the top line for the Flames has much mojo. After Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau were the best line in the NHL last season, Lindholm, Huberdeau and Tyler Toffoli might need a shakeup. They've played almost just over 37 minutes together through five games at five-on-five and the results are: Zero goals for, one goal against, 32 shot attempts for and 37 shot attempts against. The easiest move if coach Darryl Sutter wants a change will be to move Toffoli off the line.

Mats Zuccarello, W, Minnesota Wild (up 51 spots to No. 50): Whatever is going on in the Wild's crease, it hasn't changed how dangerous the team's power play has been. A long as your league has moved past plus/minus, Zuccarello has little downside. He's posting 4.3 fantasy points per game (FPPG).

Valeri Nichushkin, W, Colorado Avalanche (up 85 spots to No. 61): Like Zuccarello, this is all about the special teams. As expected, the Avs second line isn't nearly as good as it was with Nazem Kadri last season. But also as expected, the power play is next level. Nichushkin has a solidified role on the advantage (with five of his 11 points there) and also has helped himself to some shorthanded production (two of his points).

Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils (up 29 spots to No. 108): Among lines with at least 30 minutes together at five-on-five, the trio of Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt ranks second in the NHL for goals per 60 minutes (per MoneyPuck.com).

Gabriel Vilardi, C, Los Angeles Kings (up 63 spots to No. 166): The Kings have rewarded Vilardi's hot start with a spot on the top power-play unit. His line with Quinton Byfield and the now-injured Alex Iafallo is still tops in the league for goals per minute with at least 30 minutes together. Iafallo is still expected to be out for most of the coming week.

Joel Farabee, W, Philadelphia Flyers (new to top 250 at No. 215): Heading into Sunday's game, the Flyers were coming off a breakout game for the top line of Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Farabee. Prior to Sunday, they'd played 25 minutes together over the previous three games at even strength (scoring twice) and another eight minutes together on the power play (also scoring twice).

Joel Farabee tallies goal vs. Predators

Defense notes

Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators (no change at No. 10): It would have been easy to send Josi down the rankings, but I'm hopeful the Predators (en masse) have been just getting a bit of bad luck in recent games. This isn't a team that should be ranked No. 31 in goals per game, so better fortune should be ahead. Josi, for his part, ranks 12th in the league for individual Corsi for per minute, so he's trying.

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres (up 24 spots to No. 34): While it's too soon to buy the Sabres as a playoff-bound squad, it's not too soon to buy into the Dahlin breakout. It was forecasted to be the season Dahlin took a huge step forward and so far, so good. He leads all defensemen in fantasy points and leads the entire NHL in fantasy points per game.

Calen Addison, D, Minnesota Wild (new to top 250 at No. 153): The biggest positive for the Wild through five games is how good their power play has been. Addison sits seventh in the NHL in power-play time per game as the quarterback of the unit.

Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins (new to top 250 at No. 192): Yes, this assumes there are no delays to his Dec. 1 timetable for a return to the Bruins lineup. McAvoy missing 22 games would still be good enough to rank among the top 200 right now.

Goaltender notes

Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars (up 11 spots to No. 16): Goaltender statistics are all over the place with small sample sizes. But Oettinger was projected for big things this season and the early returns suggest he's in the conversation for a top-five nod among the goalies.

Jack Campbell, G, Edmonton Oilers (down 31 spots to No. 79): Through 151 minutes at five-on-five, Campbell isn't making the difference the Oilers hoped he would this season. He's dead on league average, posting a 0.01 goals saved above average (per NaturalStatTrick.com) and sits 31st in the league with a .914 even strength save percentage. What's worse is that Campbell is tied for the league lead with three low-danger goals allowed at five-on-five and has allowed five power-play goals on 23 shots in just 18 minutes of penalty-killing action.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (up 59 spots to No. 130): It's doubtful the wins will continue to be as plentiful as they've come early in the season, but stopping 110 of 113 shots at five-on-five (before Sunday's game, though he is not expected to start) is a telling start to the campaign. While you don't want to overreact with goaltenders like Juuse Saros, Thatcher Demko or Ilya Sorokin that are having tough starts, you absolutely do need to find a way to secure the services of Hart through other roster moves.

Alexandar Georgiev, G, Colorado Avalanche (up 99 spots to No. 150): At five-on-five, the Avs netminder has had zero issues, stopping 83 of 85 shots against. However, the penalty kill looks like a weak spot for the Avs at this stage, with Georgiev surrendering six goals on 22 shots (the same issue is what has hurt Pavel Francouz as well, with three goals against on 10 shots). Thanks to goal support from the offense, the fantasy points are there for Georgiev so far. Maybe things improve when penalty killer Darren Helm returns?

ESPN fantasy hockey top-250 rankings

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (F1)

2. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (F2)

3. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (F3)

4. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G1)

5. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (F4)

6. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (F5)

7. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (F6)

8. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G2)

9. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (F7)

10. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D1)

11. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D2)

12. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (F8)

13. Cale Makar, D, Col (D3)

14. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (F9)

15. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (F10)

16. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G3)

17. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (F11)

18. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Fla (F12)

19. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (F13)

20. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (F14)

21. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (F15)

22. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (F16)

23. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (F17)

24. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (F18)

25. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G4)

26. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (F19)

27. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (F20)

28. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G5)

29. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D4)

30. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (F21)

31. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D5)

32. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (F22)

33. Timo Meier, RW, SJ (F23)

34. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D6)

35. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Cgy (F24)

36. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G6)

37. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (F25)

38. J.T. Miller, C, Van (F26)

39. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D7)

40. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (F27)

41. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (F28)

42. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, StL (F29)

43. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (F30)

44. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G7)

45. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (F31)

46. John Tavares, C, Tor (F32)

47. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (F33)

48. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (F34)

49. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D8)

50. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Min (F35)

51. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D9)

52. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (F36)

53. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G8)

54. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D10)

55. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D11)

56. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (F37)

57. William Nylander, RW, Tor (F38)

58. Brent Burns, D, Car (D12)

59. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (F39)

60. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bos (F40)

61. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (F41)

62. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G9)

63. Evander Kane, LW, Edm (F42)

64. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Cgy (F43)

65. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (F44)

66. Frederik Andersen, G, Car (G10)

67. Nazem Kadri, C, Cgy (F45)

68. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D13)

69. Josh Norris, C, Ott (F46)

70. Patrick Kane, RW, Chi (F47)

71. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (F48)

72. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (F49)

73. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (F50)

74. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D14)

75. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (F51)

76. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (F52)

77. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D15)

78. Troy Terry, C, Ana (F53)

79. Jack Campbell, G, Edm (G11)

80. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (F54)

81. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D16)

82. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (F55)

83. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D17)

84. Logan Thompson, G, Vgk (G12)

85. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D18)

86. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Col (F56)

87. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (F57)

88. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (F58)

89. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (F59)

90. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D19)

91. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (F60)

92. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (F61)

93. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D20)

94. Michael Bunting, LW, Tor (F62)

95. Jordan Binnington, G, StL (G13)

96. Zach Werenski, D, Cls (D21)

97. Robert Thomas, C, StL (F63)

98. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vgk (F64)

99. Mason Marchment, LW, Dal (F65)

100. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (F66)

101. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (F67)

102. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (F68)

103. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (F69)

104. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (F70)

105. Mark Stone, RW, Vgk (F71)

106. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D22)

107. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Ari (D23)

108. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (F72)

109. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (F73)

110. Bo Horvat, C, Van (F74)

111. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dal (F75)

112. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (F76)

113. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G14)

114. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (F77)

115. Tyler Seguin, C, Dal (F78)

116. David Perron, RW, Det (F79)

117. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (F80)

118. Cole Caufield, RW, Mon (F81)

119. Bryan Rust, RW, Pit (F82)

120. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (F83)

121. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Cgy (D24)

122. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (F84)

123. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (F85)

124. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D25)

125. Logan Couture, C, SJ (F86)

126. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D26)

127. Devon Toews, D, Col (D27)

128. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (F87)

129. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D28)

130. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G15)

131. David Krejci, C, Bos (F88)

132. Alec Martinez, D, Vgk (D29)

133. Mikael Granlund, LW, Nsh (F89)

134. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (F90)

135. Brayden Point, C, TB (F91)

136. Jeff Petry, D, Pit (D30)

137. John Klingberg, D, Ana (D31)

138. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D32)

139. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G16)

140. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (F92)

141. Blake Wheeler, RW, Wpg (F93)

142. Claude Giroux, LW, Ott (F94)

143. Alexander Romanov, D, NYI (D33)

144. Ville Husso, G, Det (G17)

145. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D34)

146. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D35)

147. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (F95)

148. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D36)

149. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Wsh (F96)

150. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G18)

151. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D37)

152. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (F97)

153. Calen Addison, D, Min (D38)

154. Taylor Hall, LW, Bos (F98)

155. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G19)

156. Martin Necas, C, Car (F99)

157. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D39)

158. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D40)

159. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Sea (F100)

160. Ryan Hartman, RW, Min (F101)

161. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (F102)

162. Andre Burakovsky, LW, Sea (F103)

163. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (F104)

164. David Savard, D, Mon (D41)

165. Anton Forsberg, G, Ott (G20)

166. Gabriel Vilardi, C, LA (F105)

167. Nino Niederreiter, RW, Nsh (F106)

168. Ryan O'Reilly, C, StL (F107)

169. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (F108)

170. Kevin Hayes, C, Phi (F109)

171. Anton Lundell, C, Fla (F110)

172. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (F111)

173. Phillip Danault, C, LA (F112)

174. Andrew Mangiapane, LW, Cgy (F113)

175. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D42)

176. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D43)

177. Marcus Foligno, LW, Min (F114)

178. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (F115)

179. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (F116)

180. Seth Jarvis, C, Car (F117)

181. Evan Bouchard, D, Edm (D44)

182. Victor Olofsson, RW, Buf (F118)

183. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D45)

184. Lucas Raymond, LW, Det (F119)

185. Eric Comrie, G, Buf (G21)

186. Ben Chiarot, D, Det (D46)

187. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Det (F120)

188. Kaapo Kakko, RW, NYR (F121)

189. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (F122)

190. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D47)

191. Casey Mittelstadt, C, Buf (F123)

192. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D48)

193. Ryan Strome, C, Ana (F124)

194. Andrew Copp, C, Det (F125)

195. Jaccob Slavin, D, Car (D49)

196. Torey Krug, D, StL (D50)

197. Linus Ullmark, G, Bos (G22)

198. Matt Roy, D, LA (D51)

199. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, NJ (G23)

200. Dominik Kubalik, LW, Det (F126)

201. Hampus Lindholm, D, Bos (D52)

202. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D53)

203. Jason Zucker, LW, Pit (F127)

204. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (F128)

205. Jake Allen, G, Mon (G24)

206. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (F129)

207. Phil Kessel, RW, Vgk (F130)

208. Tyson Barrie, D, Edm (D54)

209. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (F131)

210. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D55)

211. Luke Kunin, C, SJ (F132)

212. John Gibson, G, Ana (G25)

213. Anthony Mantha, RW, Wsh (F133)

214. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D56)

215. Joel Farabee, LW, Phi (F134)

216. T.J. Oshie, RW, Wsh (F135)

217. Radko Gudas, D, Fla (D57)

218. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (F136)

219. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Car (F137)

220. Connor Murphy, D, Chi (D58)

221. Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Van (F138)

222. Matt Grzelcyk, D, Bos (D59)

223. Tyler Motte, C, Ott (F139)

224. Shane Pinto, C, Ott (F140)

225. Filip Chytil, RW, NYR (F141)

226. Matt Dumba, D, Min (D60)

227. Brandon Tanev, LW, Sea (F142)

228. Mario Ferraro, D, SJ (D61)

229. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D62)

230. Michael Rasmussen, C, Det (F143)

231. Dmitry Orlov, D, Wsh (D63)

232. Jonathan Toews, C, Chi (F144)

233. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ari (D64)

234. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, NYI (F145)

235. Ryan McDonagh, D, Nsh (D65)

236. Dawson Mercer, C, NJ (F146)

237. Arthur Kaliyev, RW, LA (F147)

238. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D66)

239. Jaden Schwartz, LW, Sea (F148)

240. Alexander Holtz, RW, NJ (F149)

241. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D67)

242. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Nsh (F150)

243. Nick Ritchie, LW, Ari (F151)

244. Tyler Johnson, C, Chi (F152)

245. Reilly Smith, RW, Vgk (F153)

246. Tanner Jeannot, LW, Nsh (F154)

247. Frank Vatrano, LW, Ana (F155)

248. Nicholas Robertson, LW, Tor (F156)

249. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (F157)

250. Justin Schultz, D, Sea (D68)

Just missed