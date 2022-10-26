It's extremely difficult for any netminder to string two shutouts together, never mind against the same team. Yet Jordan Binnington will try to do just that, hosting the Oilers, after stopping all 23 shots faced in Edmonton on the weekend. For their part, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid - who's "fine", according to coach Jay Woodcroft, after slamming into the net on Monday - and Darnell Nurse will do their darndest in ensuring that doesn't happen. With Jack Campbell - who allowed only one goal himself in Saturday's 2-0 loss - prognosticated to start for the Oilers, fantasy managers may not see a ton of scoring in this particular match.

Puck drop in St. Louis shortly follows the start of Rangers vs. Islanders, where one New York team is guaranteed to snap a three-game losing streak. Wednesday's mini slate then wraps up with the Lightning looking to rebound off Monday's 4-2 loss in L.A. in visiting a not-very-good Ducks team.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7:30 p.m., UBS Arena

First of all, the projected starting netminder for the opposition hasn't been good versus his old team. Since moving on in 2018, Jaroslav Halak is 0-2-2 with a .825 SV% and 5.62 GAA against the Islanders. The veteran backup also hasn't been too terrific in limited play this season, posting a 4.03 GAA and .852 SV% through two games. The Rangers, who haven't won since beating the Ducks over a week ago, are coming off a tough shootout loss to the visiting Avalanche the previous evening.

Meanwhile, Isles coach Lane Lambert is said to be pleased with the "progress" his team is making after dumping three straight of their own. I'm not suggesting the home side at UBS Arena demolishes their guests from cross-town, or even win the game, but the arithmetic suggests we'll see some goals from Mathew Barzal and Co. in this one.

10 p.m., Honda Center

Even Vancouver sports a healthier goal differential this disastrous campaign (-12) than the Ducks (-14). Only Arizona and Minnesota have allowed more goals/game on average, and the Wild is expected to separate themselves from that company shortly. The Lightning should feel extra ornery after losing a very winnable game in Los Angeles the previous evening. The oddsmakers project Tampa as the healthy favorite (-145) in this one and so do I.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders (40.1%): The Islanders captain is still scoring, even as his side is losing games. Lee has four goals on 14 shots in his past quartet of contests. The top-six winger and power-play asset leads his club with seven points overall to date.

play 0:44 Anders Lee capitalizes on the power play for 2nd goal Anders Lee capitalizes on the power play for 2nd goal

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Anthony Beauvillier, LW/RW, New York Islanders (1.7%): Monday's practice suggests Beauvillier is back in the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch - coach's decision - on Sunday. He also appears to be skating on a top-six line with Lee and Brock Nelson. The combo of extra motivation and opportunity should appeal to managers interested in a fantasy wildcard for Wednesday. Beauvillier also scored in his last appearance, Saturday's loss to Tampa.

See also:

Brandon Hagel, LW/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (6.1%)

Ryan McLeod, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers (0.5%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (55.1%): The Oilers' penalty kill needs work, humming along at a mediocre 74.1% success rate. Anchoring the Blues' top power play, Krug potted the only goal past Campbell on Saturday. The St. Louis defender also needs to put forth a better effort after Monday's weak performance against the Jets.

Goalies

Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay Lightning (2.8%): Elliott is coming off a solid enough 32-save win against the Islanders on Saturday. The opposing Ducks have scored all of four total goals in their past three games. I'll side with Tampa's backup in this one, should he sub in for Andrei Vasilevskiy as anticipated.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (96.3%): Sorokin is a much better netminder than his two most recent losses imply. He was also near perfect in his only appearance versus the Rangers last year, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 victory on Mar. 17. As mentioned, one of the two tumbling New York squads has to win this game, and the Rangers are playing their second in as many nights. So.

Bench 'em