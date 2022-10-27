Twenty teams are in action for this Thursday slate. The Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues are in action again following Edmonton's 3-1 win on Wednesday, with the Oilers in Chicago and the Blues in Nashville. The Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets are starting back-to-back sets, as they will also play on Friday.

More than one team will be playing their first or second game after making some line changes, so there are several options to choose from when targeting opportune plays.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Watch live on ESPN+

These squads battled to a 4-3 outcome in Florida's favor on Oct. 19. Make sure Brandon Montour remains locked in lineups as the Panthers power-play quarterback with Aaron Ekblad sidelined. With James van Riemsdyk out for a while for the Flyers, Scott Laughton should take over some power-play duties. Owen Tippett might be healthy enough for his season debut against his former club and did get some practice time in on the top Flyers PP unit as well.

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Center, Watch live on ESPN+

This could get out of hand with two clubs that don't lack for scoring. Both the Senators (second) and Wild (fifth) are among the top five in the NHL for goals per game at this stage. Certainly most of the key offensive options should be on the table and shying away from the goaltending seems like the move. Frederick Gaudreau replaced Ryan Hartman on the top line for the Wild's last outing and should be there again. Derick Brassard will get a long look as the Senators second-line center now that Josh Norris is down until February.

play 0:52 Derick Brassard nets goal vs. Stars Derick Brassard nets goal vs. Stars

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins

7 p.m., TD Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

No, Brad Marchand won't be in the lineup, but the news that he practiced and will be back well ahead of schedule is welcome in the fantasy realm (unless you have Pavel Zacha on your roster). These two teams have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season (per Covers.com), so expect some scoring here. Dominik Kubalik has four consecutive multi-point effort since being elevated to the top line following Tyler Bertuzzi's injury. David Perron practiced with Kubalik and Dylan Larkin this week, pushing Lucas Raymond down the depth chart. Jeremy Swayman likely gets the start, which is arguably his first this season as the clear-cut backup following three consecutive Linus Ullmark wins. It's Ville Husso's turn for the Red Wings rotation.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dominik Kubalik, W, Detroit Red Wings (40.0%): So long as he keeps getting top-line minutes, Kubalik will be a solid play, even if he cools off and stops potting multiple points per game (four games running now). The Bruins are likely to got with Swayman in the crease, which is less formidable for the Red Wings than Ullmark would have been given the season stats so far.

Brayden Schenn, C/W, St. Louis Blues (60.8%): Forced to condense their offense to just two lines with Brandon Saad and Pvel Buchnevich sideline, the Blues look a lot friendlier for fantasy in this compacted depth chart. Schenn, of course, gets a ton of top power-play time and was skating with Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas in Wednesday's game.

Zach Hyman, W, Edmonton Oilers (68.9%): Looking for a spark, the Oilers moved Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins up to Connor McDavid's wings for the past couple of games. The result for Hyman has been consecutive multi-point outings.

Gabriel Vilardi, C, Los Angeles Kings (32.4%): With Viktor Arvidsson sick on Tuesday, Vilardi added a second-line role to his top power-play assignment. If Arvidsson is still out Thursday, look for more elevated Vilardi contributions.

See also:

David Perron, W, Detroit Red Wings (73.9%)

Dylan Strome, C/W, Washington Capitals (26.0%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Alexander Kerfoot, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (5.3%): Looking for a way to wake up the top line, Kerfoot replaced Michael Bunting at practice alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Evgeny Svechnikov, W, San Jose Sharks (0.1%): Speaking of top-line shakeups for this Leafs versus Sharks affair, San Jose has similarly foreshadowed a swap. Andrei's older brother has been a bright spot among the Sharks bottom six this season, and it looks like he'll get a chance to shine with Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl here.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers (16.2%): He's playing big minutes with Aaron Ekblad sidelined and should be an everyday roster consideration until Ekblad returns.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Nils Lundkvist, D, Dallas Stars (1.4%): With Miro Heiskanen questionable to play, it's Lundkvist getting the power-play chances on the blue line.

See also:

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Boston Bruins (4.2%)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Vancouver Canucks (12.0%)

Goalies

Martin Jones, G, Seattle Kraken (1.4%): Stuck in the starter's role for the time being, the visiting Canucks are far from a formidable foe. That said, there is some risk here as the Canucks have made some drastic line changes and are increasingly desperate for some kind of victory. But until they can show, it's reasonable to go against them when the matchup presents itself.

Erik Kallgren, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.3%): Confirmed for the start against the Sharks already, this is about as plum as a matchup can be for a backup goaltender. Of course, I think we said that last time before Kallgren faced the Arizona Coyotes. But this really should be a streamable fantasy matchup and a free win from your free-agent pool.

Bench 'em

Michael Bunting, W, Toronto Maple Leafs (86.7%): This also goes for Ryan Hartman, Evander Kane, Alex Barabanov or any other top-line winger that is being shifted down on what seems like a night when coaches decided to play Musical Wings (like chairs... but wings... never mind) with their depth charts. I'm sure we'll see Bunting back eventually and Kane's consolation prize is Leon Draisaitl, but I do worry for Hartman, who requires an attachment to Kirill Kaprizov to have fantasy value.