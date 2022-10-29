Saturday opens with the goaltending matchup of the early season, pitting the reigning Vezina winner from New York against the hottest goalie du jour in Dallas. Perhaps we shouldn't expect a ton of scoring when Igor Shesterkin meets up with Jake Oettinger early in Texas.

The meat of Saturday's schedule sandwich features intriguing interleague meetings between the Blackhawks and Sabres -- in which we might expect more dents on the scoresheet -- the Avalanche paying the Islanders a visit, and the Wild making a stop in Detroit. Alex Ovechkin and crew are traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, where once again Filip Forsberg will painfully remind the Capitals what they gave up for Martin Erat and Michael Latta almost a decade ago.

Saturday's 12-game program wraps with the second 2022-23 chapter of the Battle of Alberta, this time in Calgary. Top-tier fantasy forwards Connor McDavid -- fresh off Thursday's hat trick -- and Nazem Kadri are looking to again score against their provincial rivals, as they both did exactly two weeks ago in Edmonton.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m. Saturday, Crypto.com Arena

The Kings don't have the defense, beginning with their goaltending, to adequately fend off Toronto's dynamic offense. While uncharacteristically listless to start this campaign, the Leafs' best appear on the cusp of finally breaking out. Betcha Auston Matthews scores at least one in Los Angeles, after snapping his five-game goalless streak on Thursday in San Jose. Linemate Mitchell Marner could also be in for a fruitful meeting after enjoying his first multipoint outing of this young season. On paper, this contest is a mismatch, favoring Toronto's most productive scorers.

7 p.m. Saturday, Little Caesars Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

After their first two impressive games of the season, the Red Wings have allowed an average of 4.20 goals/game in the subsequent five. That's including a stingy 5-1 win over the lowly Ducks. Getting their act together after a wobbly start, the Wild are 3-0-1 in their past four. They'll score in Detroit on Saturday night, pleasing loyal managers in all fantasy arenas.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Gabriel Vilardi, F, Los Angeles Kings (39.2%): Raise your hand if you had the 23-year-old, who spent most of last season in the AHL, leading the Kings in scoring a couple of days before Halloween. Anyone? While Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala have a combined two goals on the season, Vilardi has six. Plus another four assists. Until he cools off for a stretch, the 11th overall draft pick (2017) needs to be in the fantasy mix each and every game.

Jared McCann, F, Seattle Kraken (42.7%): It's been a long and eventful road trip for Pittsburgh. The former Penguins player -- who has scored in four straight for Seattle, along with pitching in two assists -- would love to send his ex-team home with a loss, helped by his own efforts in putting the puck in the net. Considering his current hot run, I like McCann's chances at doing just that.

Deep league/daily fantasy value forwards

Max Domi, F, Chicago Blackhawks (9.6%): Chicago's top center (this still strikes weird nearly three weeks in) has three goals and three assists in his past four contests, including three points with the extra skater. Competing alongside Patrick Kane certainly has its advantages. The Blackhawks are having a lot of productive fun these days, the ex-Coyote/Canadien/Jacket included.

Shane Pinto, F, Ottawa Senators (5.4%): If the Ottawa youngster can score on teams such as Dallas, Boston and Toronto, he can certainly do the same on the Aaron Ekblad-less Panthers. Pinto scored in five straight before failing to jam one past Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday.

play 0:55 Shane Pinto scores goal for Senators Shane Pinto scores goal for Senators

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (71.6%): If anyone in San Jose is going to enjoy much of a productive night against Andrei Vasilevskiy and the visiting Lightning, I'll put my proverbial cash on Victor Hedman's old buddy. On a Sharks side that ranks dead last in offense, Karlsson is on a heater with nine points in eight consecutive games. He's doing his bit, production-wise, anyway.

Deep league/daily fantasy value defensemen

Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken (9.5%): Seattle's top power-play anchor has three points of a total five with the extra skater this year. The Kraken's effective, and rested, special teams unit goes head-to-head with Pittsburgh's 28th-ranked penalty kill only 24 hours after the Penguins play in Vancouver, B.C. Plus, backup Carey DeSmith -- not Tristan Jarry -- should be in line for the Pens' start.

Goalies

Carter Hart, Philadlephia Flyers (70.0%): The No. 1 for the Flyers is my upset special of the weekend. Hart has been flat-out fantastic to launch 2022-23, rocking a 5-0-0 record and .947 SV%. The (still only) 24-year-old is also stomping all other NHL goaltending competition in goals saved above expected (thank you, Evolving Hockey). I'm willing to roll the fantasy dice on his rested pads and burgeoning confidence against a traveling Carolina team playing its second game in as many nights.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (64.6%): I'm not suggesting the wheels are coming right off in Detroit, but it seems the lug nuts are starting to loosen. The Flower is back in blossoming form after an ultra-sluggish launch to 2022-23. To me, that adds up to a comfortable W for the Wild's No. 1. Just make sure Fleury is indeed starting Saturday, as Minnesota plays Sunday as well.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (83.9%): In the battle of No. 1 versus backup, I'll side with Georgiev over Isles' second banana Semyon Varlamov. Matters being equal with both teams playing the previous evening, why settle for second best? Especially when the visitors are also better at putting the puck in the opposing net, especially if forward Valeri Nichushkin returns to play.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (99.9%)

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (72.2%)

Bench 'em

Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres (9.8%): I'm wary of relying on Saturday's projected starter for Buffalo in any fantasy format against a team that has scored 22 goals on actual goaltenders (plus one empty-netter) in its past five games, four of them wins. That's with full respect to Anderson's sparkling personal numbers through his other two starts. Chicago's offense is blistering hot at present. Should Eric Comrie take the 'tending reigns instead Saturday evening, don't play him either.

Sunday's favorable scoring matchups

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

7 p.m. Sunday, United Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Expect goals aplenty from both sides when the road-weary Wild visit the Blackhawks, also traveling and playing their second game in as many days.

8 p.m. Sunday, Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

After facing the Stars in Dallas, the Rangers should have an easier time of it in Arizona, where the Coyotes will be coming down from their high of finally playing Game 1 at their new (temporary) home.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks

8 p.m. Sunday, Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Fatigue shouldn't be a big factor. Even after facing L.A. the previous evening, the Leafs should have enough energy to pot a few against one of the weakest defenses in the league.