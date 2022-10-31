A light, three-game slate for a Monday. None of the teams played Sunday, while the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings also have games on Tuesday.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams are coming off wins that were preceded by multiple loses. The Red Wings have a balanced road record, while the Sabres have a balanced home record. This is to say, this one looks pretty even on paper. The Wings, of course, are without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana still, which has caused some changes through the depth chart. At last outing, it was Lucas Raymond and Adam Erne orbiting Dylan Larkin. We also saw a different looks from the Sabres in their last period of play on Saturday as Kyle Okposo was elevated to the first line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, and the result was two goals by the trio to tie the game. Best guess as of Monday morning for the crease wold be Alex Nedeljkovic and Eric Comrie, but only because we saw each team's other netminder on Saturday.

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

7 p.m., PNC Arena

With the Capitals hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, there's no lesser matchup to be had in this back-to-back set, so it's unclear when, or if, we'd see Charlie Lindgren get a start. The Capitals are still shorthanded on offense and still trying to find the combination that can spark Alex Ovechkin to single-handedly win them some games. Keep an eye on the Hurricanes forward deployment, as the team swapped places for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho, putting Aho with Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas for the latter half of Saturday's overtime win, while Kotkaniemi finished with Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Pavel Buchnevich, W, St. Louis Blues (83.2%): Rostered in too many leagues to be worth highlighting here normally, Buchnevich is worthy of a quick spotlight because he returned from his five-game absence on Saturday. Get him back into everyday lineups, as his usual spot with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko was kept warm for him. The Thomas and Tarasenko connection has been on the ice for five of the 10 even-strength goals by the Blues this season.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Kyle Okposo, W, Buffalo Sabres (0.9%): As mentioned, when the Sabres were trailing the Blackhawks on Saturday, Okposo replaced Alex Tuch on the top line for the third period. He proceeded to assist two goals that sent the game to overtime for the Sabres win. It may not be enough for Okposo to carry on with the roll, but if the Sabres take a peek at the analytics they might keep him there: The trio had 12 shot attempts for and one against in just over four minutes together.

Adam Erne, W, Detroit Red Wings (0.2%): Speaking of elevated third-line wingers that play with a physical edge, Erne played Saturday's game with Larkin and Raymond, adding a chance for offense to his hit-fueled fantasy profile that already bordered on relevant. With added ice time and talented linemates, he's worth using for matchups like this.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Dmitry Orlov, D, Washington Capitals (18.9%): John Carlson is banged up and, if he doesn't suit up, Orlov will be given a ton of power-play minutes. Orlov already collects enough hits and blocked shots to be on the fantasy bubble, so this added role makes him a strong play.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Olli Maatta, D, Detroit Red Wings (8.8%): Diving in front of enough pucks to help drive an average of 2.0 fantasy points per game, Maatta has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy.

Goalies

Eric Comrie, G, Buffalo Sabres (13.0%): Thanks to some key goaltending this season, the Sabres remain a top-10 team in minimizing goals allowed. This matchup is hard to gauge, but whether it's Comrie or Craig Anderson that gets the nod, they are certainly an option for a fantasy start here off the free-agent wire. But it feels like a decision that should be restricted to fantasy managers who punted goaltending at the draft and are streaming the roster spots. I wouldn't reach too far to get a goaltender in action on this slate.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Detroit Red Wings (0.1%): Again, if your desperate for those goaltending starts on this slate and foresee this one going the Red Wings way, Nedeljkovic is likely due a start after two consecutive Ville Husso outings.

Bench 'em

Charlie Lindgren, G, Washington Capitals (0.9%): You may be tempted by the free-agent goaltender option if Lindgren gets the nod here, but the Hurricanes remain one of the scarier teams for possession and are liable to go off for 40 shots in any game. It feels to risky even though Lindgren has been matching Darcy Kuemper for fantasy points per game to date.

Jonathan Quick, G, Los Angeles Kings (20.1%): Another potentially risky option, Quick is due a turn in the crease either Monday or Tuesday in the Kings set. But he's allowing too many goals so far this season to come out with a positive fantasy score.