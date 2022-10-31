Highlights from Tuesday's 12-game schedule include the Florida Panthers' first trip to the snug setting of Mullett Arena in Arizona, the initial meeting between Igor Shesterkin's Rangers and Carter Hart's Flyers, and the Oilers hosting Juuse Saros - who looks much more like his trophy-contending self of late - in Edmonton. This frenetic slate also includes five inter-conference match-ups, including Marc-Andre Fleury's second meeting with the treasured team of his youth, the Montreal Canadiens. Who he beat last round.

Tuesday's projected ultimate contest, airing on ESPN, features one of the NHL's greatest, travelling back to Pittsburgh after an inarguably dreadful road trip. Sidney Crosby's Penguins can hardly wait for the comforts of home after stumbling and bumbling in winless fashion through Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and ultimately Seattle. Now they have to host the league-leading Bruins. Tough task, but know that the Penguins were perfect at home before heading out west, while Boston (also flawless in their own digs) are 2-1-0 on the road. And the Pens - including Jake Guentzel - are healthy again. An intriguing match-up indeed, for fantasy managers and hockey fans alike.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

10 p.m., Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

"We should take it and enjoy it," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said about their first visit to Mullett Arena. "It should be a great intimate atmosphere in a smaller building. Every single one of these guys grew up and had great games in those kind of buildings. I think we're all looking forward to it." That should go for invested fantasy managers as well. Coming off Saturday's five-goal peppering of the Senators (including an empty-netter), Florida's scoring skaters could be in for another productive outing. Ranking 31st in goals-allowed/game with 4.38, the Coyotes have yet to win in their chummy new digs.

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Averaging 4.25 goals/game, the Golden Knights are 3-1-0 on the road this fall. The banged up Capitals are coming off a deflating shootout loss to Carolina on Monday. We could easily see the visitors pot a few past Washington backup Charlie Lindgren in D.C. on Tuesday.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights (Rostered in 64.7% of ESPN.com leagues): Sticking with the theme of Vegas likely pitching in a few in Washington on Tuesday, the former Capital tops my list of mid-tier fantasy forwards scoring against his former team. Competing on a No. 1 line and power play with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, Stephenson has four goals in his past six contests.

Gabriel Vilardi, Los Angeles Kings (49.1%): The 23-year-old scores every game. Nearly, anyway. Vilardi - now skating on the Kings' No. 1 line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe - already has eight goals on the year and one in each of his last four contests. Plus another five assists altogether. That's 13 points in 11 games total for the 11th overall draft pick (2017). Beyond ensuring he's active in your ESPN.com conventional fantasy league against backup goalie Scott Wedgwood and the Stars, Vilardi sports appeal in other forms of wagering competition.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers (18.7%): I like Hayes to sashay back on productive track after failing to register a point, for only the second time this season, against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Filling in at center on the Flyers' top line, the veteran has a goal and nine assists through only eight games. The extra motivation of competing against his former team in New York won't hurt either.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers (32.3%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (1.7%): The rookie registered more than one shot on net for the first time in his NHL career against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Anchoring the Senators' second power play with company such as Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto - who has scored in six of his past seven outings - Sanderson also earned an assist with the extra skater. Becoming more comfortable game by game, the 20-year-old future defensive star could be worth a roll of the fantasy dice against the state's other NHL team in Tampa on Tuesday.

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (66.5%): The Wild starting netminder was near-perfect against the Canadiens in their last meeting, all of a week ago, stopping 26 of 27 shots for the 3-1 victory. While he's not playing this one in front of family and friends near his hometown, being back in Minnesota can't serve as that big a disadvantage. After a doddering start, the veteran has also won four of his past five. He merits the fantasy start in this tilt.

Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks (1.3%): The Ducks are running the second worst power play (7.7%) while the Sharks' penalty kill is ranked 3rd overall (93.8%). Anaheim has averaged 1.67 goals/contest since Oct. 18, and that includes Sunday's unexpected 4-3 overtime win against the Maple Leafs. Before joining San Jose late last season, Kahkonen was a perfect 5-0-0 versus the Ducks. The former Wild netminder sports outside-the-box appeal in fantasy competition on Tuesday.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (97.5%)

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights (78.4%)

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (25.6%)

Bench 'em

Did you know that no goaltender, who has faced the Oilers more than four times, has posted a stingier save percentage against Edmonton than Juuse Saros (.943%) since the Predators netminder entered the league in 2016? Nashville's No. 1 has also looked much stronger his past two starts, versus the Capitals and Blues. Of course you're going to roll out McDavid, Draisaitl, Kane etc. as usual, but perhaps turn to supporting cast members from other teams to round out your lineup this particular Tuesday. As has been his career-long habit, Saros might only allow a couple to the Oilers on this occasion.

