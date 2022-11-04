If you like diving into one hockey game at a time, free from the distractions of rivalling contests happening simultaneously, and adore a little weekday matinee action, this Friday's slate is for you!

First, at 2pm ET, the Global Series puck drops between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland. Fantasy managers from all walks of competition should know that Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen, along with Columbus's Patrik Laine - from Tampere proper - and Joonas Korpisalo all hail from Finland. Like the rest of us, hockey players also enjoy showing off that little extra in front of family, friends, and adoring fans.

Second, and in conclusion, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres at 7pm ET. With Frederik Anderson starting Thursday in Tampa, Antti Raanta projects to play between the pipes for Carolina, while Craig Anderson could start the Sabres in the first of their Friday/Saturday back-to-back. Both backups have played well this season, with Anderson boasting the superior personal numbers: 1.66 GAA and 946 SV%. The home side is the bookmaker's early, clean favorite, even though Buffalo has scored 18 goals in their past three games. So that's interesting.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche

2 p.m., Nokia Arena

Mere weeks after the summer's Johnny Gaudreau-fuelled hype and promise, the Columbus Blue Jackets are a mess to start 2022-23. Through 10, Brad Larsen's club is averaging only 2.60 goals/contest, including a measly four in their past three. They're even worse at keeping the puck out of their own net, dead last in the league as it happens, allowing 4.40/game. Unless Nathan MacKinnon and Co. are truly feeling out of sorts, outside their North American comfort zone - these atypical contests away sometimes do skew a bit weird - this could shortly turn into a scoring bloodbath. In favour of the Avs. Enlist all your fantasy favourites, including MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Cale Makar. Just make sure Valeri Nichushkin is indeed playing beforehand, particularly as a DFS asset. At press time, the productive power forward is still considered a "maybe" after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (58.8%): If Lehkonen, already off to a productive start, doesn't contribute in front of family and friends in his home and native land, where he's considered a real-deal rock star, I'll eat my karvalakki (furry cap in Finnish). Especially since the top-six winger is still skating on Colorado's No. 1 power play.

See also:

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (58.8%)

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres (20.7%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets (7.4%): Don't blame the No. 5 draft pick (2021) for his club's inability to put the puck in the net. With three goals and two assists in his past six, Johnson is doing his bit. Ten games in and only Gaudreau has more points. This kid needs more ice time. Hopefully he'll earn a bump overseas.

See also:

Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets (4.2%)

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (5.9%)

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres (2.0%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (16.3%): While no Brent Burns, Skjei shoots often enough and collects points at a regular rhythm. In well-rounded fantasy fashion, he also blocks shots and throws hits. Unlike Burns, Skjei is widely available for streaming in ESPN.com fantasy leagues and serves as lesser-salaried option in Daily play.

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (projected), Colorado Avalanche (84.4%): The Avalanche's starting netminder might give up one or a pair to Laine and crew, but that could be it. Georgiev has been better than not against more potent offenses from around the league to date.

See also:

Craig Anderson (projected), Buffalo Sabres (11.8%)

Bench 'em

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (51.0%): Unless you're banking on the combination of overseas travel and disrupted routine throwing Colorado's skaters off their game, please don't start Merzlikins on Friday. Considering the No. 1 netminder's wobbly confidence and lackadaisical defensive support out front, it could get ugly fast. If yearning to run with the underdog in net during this Global Series installment, wait until Joonas Korpisalo makes his season debut in Tampere - spitting distance from where the Finn was born.