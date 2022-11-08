Tuesday's busy 11-game schedule opens with the New York Rangers looking for revenge after dropping this season's first match with the New York Islanders 3-0. However, No. 1 Igor Shesterkin is projected to earn the start this time around versus Islanders backup Semyon Varlamov -- a full flip from last game's Jaroslav Halak/Ilya Sorokin goaltending contest.

The surging Toronto Maple Leafs are also endeavouring to serve their best chilled dish of vengeance in squaring up their season series with the visiting Vegas Golden Knights after dropping the first 3-1. That tilt might end up a slightly less productive affair if both Erik Kallgren and Logan Thompson are at their best. The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping to get back on scoring track against a visiting St. Louis Blues team that can't seem to keep the puck out of their own net. Or win a game, for that matter.

Hockey Night in Manitoba features the Dallas Stars -- who have scored 18 goals in their past three games -- battling a rock-solid Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets. Something's got to give there. Looking to build off a recent win in Vancouver, Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators will do their best to end the Seattle Kraken's win streak at four.

To wrap matters up, the Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings. The last time these two sides met, they combined for 13 goals in a hectic 7-6 Kings victory. But Marc-Andre Fleury appears much more settled these days.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Don't look now, but the most productive team in the league is about to test the 30th ranked defense. In fact, the Sabres' 4.08 goals/game peg nearly slides perfectly into the Coyotes' 4.09 goals-allowed hole. While Arizona has been a little stingier of late, Buffalo's skaters will feel a little extra jazzed after losing two-straight over the weekend. Ensure your scoring Sabres are in Tuesday's lineup and keep a view of the blue line. If Rasmus Dahlin is to miss a second game with an upper-body injury, rookie Owen Power is expected to again play a more prolific role. Power earned two assists, including one with the extra skater, while logging more than 28 minutes in Tampa on Saturday.

7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, TNT

A sizzling-hot Nikita Kucherov and crew faces a travelling Oilers team bouncing directly off a 5-4 loss to the Capitals in D.C on Monday. Projected Edmonton starter Jack Campbell has struggled badly of late, allowing 15 total goals in his last three games. Enlist all of your Lightning fantasy assets, from Kucherov on through valuable wild cards Nicholas Paul and Brandon Hagel.

Midtier fantasy forwards

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Rostered in 47.8% of ESPN.com leagues): The Canucks are 3-1-1 since Oct. 27, due in no small part to Kuzmenko's six goals and three assists over that stretch. I like the ex-KHLer's chances of whacking one past Cam Talbot, who's projected to start only his second game for the Senators.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Fabian Zetterlund, New Jersey Devils (0.4%): Skating on a top-six line with Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar, Zetterlund scored a first period goal against the Flames Saturday -- assisted by Hischier and Tatar -- before potting the overtime winner. Not bad for such a fantasy outlier. Plus that was against Jacob Markstrom, who's statistically tougher to beat than Tuesday's projected starter in Dan Vladar.

Midtier fantasy defensemen

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (54.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jordan Gross, Nashville Predators (0.7%): Called up from Milwaukee just last week, Gross scored twice -- his first NHL goals -- on four shots in his second game with the big club. The AHL regular is also partnering Roman Josi at even-strength, which hardly hurts. As far as outlying fantasy assets go, they don't fall much further outside the box than the 27-year-old. But the off-radar potential remains attractive.

Goalies

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (37.6%): The Devils are winners of six in a row, and nine of their past 10, in part because of Vanecek's solid play in net. Losers of five straight, the Flames undoubtedly feel frustrated and worn out after Monday's dispiriting overtime loss to the Islanders. Vanecek just beat Calgary in Alberta on Saturday, stopping all but three of 30 shots. While Darryl Sutter's charges are going to gather themselves together soon enough, Tuesday's tilt in Newark favors the home netminder.

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings (76.0%): The Wings' top netminder is looking to extend his current win streak to four games, having allowed a total of only two goals through his last three contests. Husso pitched a 29-save shutout against the visiting Canadiens at their last meeting on Oct. 14, in opening Detroit's regular season.

Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars (7.5%): It's hard to argue with three straight wins and an accompanying .935 SV%/2.00 GAA combo. Particularly against the Jets' middle-of-the-road offense. I'm all over riding Wedgewood as an outlying fantasy asset until he tumbles off the rails. If the Stars can tap a couple/few past an equally confident Connor Hellebuyck, I like Dallas' backup to escape Winnipeg with his fourth consecutive victory.

Bench 'em

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (76.0%): An irritated Connor McDavid, along with the rest of the Oilers -- who have lost three straight for the first time this season -- makes me nervous. While I'm not usually on board with benching one of the league's best in Tampa Bay, this Tuesday is an exception. Particularly if you have other quality fantasy goaltending options to roll out instead.