Wednesday's sparse, yet intriguing, slate features the 63rd regular-season chapter of one of the NHL's most storied rivalries when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Sid versus Ovi is always special, regardless of how their respective teams are managing - which doesn't happen to be all that well in either case at present. Winless since Oct. 22, the Penguins sit one notch up from the Metropolitan's basement while the Capitals haven't fared much better. There's definitely an air of desperation in this tilt, where I expect the best from both teams to show up. Crosby's record against the Capitals - 84 points including 28 goals and 56 assists - is formidable indeed

Elsewhere, we're in for the Hurricanes' first visit to the Matthew Tkachuk-less (suspended) Panthers in Florida. Fresh legs feature in this contest as both teams have been idle since Sunday. On the flip side, two traveling clubs are playing their second of back-to-back sets when the Canucks land in Montreal. The only late game pits the Wild against the Ducks in Anaheim. More below on why we might expect a fair bit of scoring in that event.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7:30 p.m., Bell Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

Two tired defenses meet in Montreal on Wednesday when the Canucks, off Tuesday's 6-4 win in Ottawa, visit with the Canadiens, themselves victorious in Detroit the previous evening. We could see a few goals from both sides in this tilt as Sam Montembeault takes the crease across from Thatcher Demko. Vancouver in particular has been producing up a storm of late, potting 17 in their past three games, including a pair of empty-netters. Fatigue on offense isn't a factor; Bruce Boudreau's club scored five goals on the Penguins in the second chapter of their previous back-to-back on Oct. 28.

10 p.m., Honda Center

The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson (0-3-0, 3.93 GAA, .878 SV%) in their second game in as many nights in California. The Ducks are projected to counter with John Gibson (2-7-1, 4.52 GAA, .887%) who has struggled all season to keep the puck out of his own net. The math hardly adds up to anything near a shutout. Play your favorite fantasy skaters from both sides.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals (31.8%): As a fantasy manager, I'm all over the No. 1 power-play forward against Pittsburgh's 26th-ranked penalty kill. Strome scored at even-strength and with the extra skater in Monday's 5-4 win against the Oilers. He also pitched in an assist with the man advantage. Seven of Strome's 12 points on the year have counted on the power play. Only Ovechkin has more.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Max Comtois, Anaheim Ducks (18.7%): Competing on a scoring line with Ryan Strome and Troy Terry, the feisty winger has three goals in four games. A recent promotion to the Ducks' top power play should result in Comtois' first point with the extra skater soon enough. This is my favorite off-radar fantasy play of the day.

play 0:47 Max Comtois nets goal vs. Canucks Max Comtois nets goal vs. Canucks

See also:

Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins (6.5%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (53.2%): The Montreal defender is a relentless shot-blocking apparatus. Only Alec Martinez of the Golden Knights has thrown himself in front of fired pucks more often this season. Unlike Martinez - this year, anyway - Savard is also prone to contribute the odd assist. If your fantasy league rewards such defensive influence, consider sliding him into your lineup Wednesday against the Canucks. Three to four blocked-shots and a helper could be in order.

See also:

Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers (64.2%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Calen Addison, Minnesota Wild (13.9%): Anaheim's penalty kill stinks (63.3%). Look for the Wild's young power-play anchor to rediscover his special teams' scoring mojo against the Ducks on Wednesday.

See also:

Ethan Bear, Vancouver Canucks (0.7%)

Erik Gustafsson, Washington Capitals (1.1%)

Goalies

Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes (11.8%): Carolina's No. 2 is loosely projected to start in place of a banged-up Frederik Andersen against the Panthers after the latter "did something" in practice Tuesday. If that's how it rolls out, I like Raanta as a streaming option or DFS asset in Sunrise. Historically solid when turned to in these situations, the 33-year-old veteran has also been impressive when called upon in limited action this campaign.

Bench 'em

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (93.4%): A better goalie than his recent record - 0-3-1, 4.73 GAA and .867 SV% - suggests, Jarry is going to snap out of his current funk at some point. But I'm not trusting him in any fantasy sphere until he does.