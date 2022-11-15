Tuesday's nine-game slate features a few juicy early-season re-matches, including a vengeance-filled John Tortorella making his second trip to his former coaching grounds in Columbus. After losing to the Blue Jackets last week, the Flyers are likely to feel a little extra motivated in visit No. 2.

Other highlights include the Devils looking to make it 10-straight in Montreal, Matt Murray's first healthy appearance for the Maple Leafs since the season opener against his old crew in Pittsburgh, and a battle of two struggling first-class netminders, who are both coming off recent dominant showings for their respective clubs, when the Wild visit the Predators. On paper, the anticipated clash between Marc-Andre Fleury and Juuse Saros appears delectably low-scoring for those of us who appreciate such defensive battles.

Also, not a single team engaged in Tuesday's action played the previous evening. So we should see a good number of top 'tenders and fresh legs altogether.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Bell Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

On a nine-game win streak, the Devils aren't just barely edging their competition 1-0 or 2-1. They're scoring goals. Plenty of them. Rolling along at 3.67/game this season, they're averaging 4.43/contest in their past seven outings. That's good for top of the league. Lindy Ruff's crew is also shooting a lot. Montreal's starting netminder -- be it Jake Allen or Sam Montembeault -- should be busy in what portends to be a spirited affair in la belle province on Tuesday. Ensure all of your finest fantasy assets from New Jersey are active, including former Canadien Tomas Tatar (rostered in 4.0% of ESPN.com leagues), who has nine points in his past seven games.

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Canucks defense hasn't had much fun this road trip, allowing 17 goals through stops in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and Boston. I like the Sabres to add a few more to that running total before Bruce Boudreau's team (still) heads back home. Buffalo was on an impressively productive run before skidding off track of late. This meeting feels like a re-set for Tage Thompson -- who hasn't had any issue scoring as an individual -- and the rest.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nino Niederreiter, Nashville Predators (Rostered in 46.6% of ESPN.com leagues): Having played for the Wild earlier in his career, the 30-year-old forward would undoubtedly enjoy potting one or more past his former team. This presents as an ideal occasion to snap out of his current (mini) dry spell. Like every other player on the planet, Niederreiter is at his most productive when he frequently shoots the puck (duh). I'd wager he unleashes a good few on net Tuesday night.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (3.2%): One of this Tuesday's outside-the-box forwards has averaged 2.3 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard leagues in his past five contests, including Saturday's dud of a showing against the Blues. In addition to contributing to the scoresheet, Roy is also good for a couple of hits and the odd blocked-shot. Despite winning two-straight, projected Sharks starter James Reimer is beatable enough. He surrendered four to the Golden Knights at their last meeting (Oct. 25).

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (22.1%): The Detroit defender is on a nice little roll with a goal and three assists, including a primary power-play helper, on 17 shots, in his past four games. Hronek and the rest of the Red Wings are forecast to relish a rather productive evening altogether against the league's worst defense in Anaheim.

Goalies

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (46.3%): It's tempting, isn't it? How fitting would it be for the ex-Penguin to rise from the injured ashes and dominate his former team in the place he called hockey home for six years? Not for the fantasy weak of heart, this backing falls more in line with managers who love the storybook narrative and feel Murray is due a break. For what it's worth, the 28-year-old was superb, stopping 42 of 43 shots, in his one appearance against Pittsburgh as member of the Senators last season.

Carter Hart (projected), Philadlephia Flyers (82.2%): If he starts as anticipated, Philly's No. 1 probably doesn't lose in Columbus twice in the space of a week. The home side's offense isn't strong enough - especially without an injured Patrik Laine - to pull off that trick against one of the league's better netminders. The added incentive of winning/fear of losing this one for current/former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella should also provide all Flyers with a bonus kick in the pants.

See also:

Ville Husso (projected), Detroit Red Wings (77.0%)

Bench 'em

John Gibson (projected), Anaheim Ducks (55.6%): It's been ugly. The Ducks' starting netminder has a 4.47 GAA and .888 SV% on the season. He's won only two of 11 starts. Yet a good number of ESPN.com fantasy managers are still putting their faith and trust in Gibson on the daily - believing a turnaround is due, I suppose? Well, he gave up five goals the last time Anaheim played the Red Wings (Oct. 23). So maybe shelve the wishful faith/trust for at least one more game.