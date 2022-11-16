Wednesday's light schedule opens with a tilt between two Atlantic Division teams desperate for a win when the Sabres visit Ottawa. One of Eric Comrie and whoever competes for the Senators - Anton Forsberg or Cam Talbot - is going to emerge with the win after 60 minutes minimum, but not before we likely see a few goals from either side first. The mid-eve special sees a red-hot Blues goalie hoping to extend his win streak in Chicago, before the slate wraps up with Connor McDavid and the Oilers returning home to face the Kings after a rather up-and-down road trip out East.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

Sure, they didn't win, but the Sabres didn't fall to the visiting Canucks without a fight Tuesday, eventually losing 5-4. While Jeff Skinner scored a couple, Alex Tuch tossed in a goal and two assists, and Tage Thompson contributed a pair of helpers. The scene is similarly set for an offensive output 24 hours later, when the Sabres visit Canada's capital. After winning four in a row mid-October, the Senators have since stumbled along at 1-7-1, while allowing an average of 3.89 goals/game. Irritated by their own losing skid, Thompson and Co. are poised to score a few past whoever is starting for Ottawa. Considering Eric Comrie's own generous play in net of late for Buffalo - allowing 13 total goals in his past three contests - we could see a fair bit of scoring from Ottawa as well.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines | Troubleshooting

All times Eastern.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres (26.7%): After scoring nine goals in his first 11 games, the dynamic winger has since been mired in a five-game drought. That arid run might very well end Wednesday - and not only because he scored twice in his first meeting with Ottawa this season. I hesitate to use the less science-based term "due", but considering his quality of play and scoring skills, Olofsson is.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (0.3%): With Evander Kane (wrist) out for months and Kailer Yamamoto (mystery injury) sidelined for now, Foegele is earning a shot alongside Leon Draisaitl in the Oilers' dynamic top six. No major complaints so far, as the 26-year-old winger scored the game-winner - assisted by Draisaitl - in Saturday's 4-2 win in Florida. As long as he keeps a grip on that position, Foegele merits consideration as an off-radar option in deeper ESPN.com leagues and Daily Fantasy play. However, one quick tumble down the lineup - leave him be. It's also worth noting that Jesse Puljujarvi (2.5%) is earning a go, however temporary, on a scoring line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

See also:

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (5.7%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (58.6%): The offensive-defenseman is my favorite underappreciated blue-line asset this fall. Only Rasmus Dahlin and Cale Makar have more power-play points than Edmonton's top-unit anchor. Barrie is enjoying a fruitful November altogether, capping off a run of six assists in six games with a pair of goals, including one with the extra skater, in Flroida on Saturday. The opposing Kings' power play is no great shakes either, ranking 25th in the league.

play 0:38 Tyson Barrie scores on the power play for Oilers Tyson Barrie scores on the power play for Oilers

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (21.5%): Are blocked-shots valued in your league? If so, I've got the guy for you. Ranking fifth in the NHL, McCabe has 20 in six games this month alone. The Blackhawks defender is also good for a pair of hits, the odd shot, and an occasional point. But blocked-shots serve as McCabe's fantasy speciality.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (13.5%): With Thomas Chabot shelved at least a week with a concussion, the Senators need even more from their rookie offensive-defenseman. Sanderson already has seven assists on the season, including four with the extra skater.

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (75.3%): On a roll with three-straight wins - including impressive victories in Vegas and Colorado - St. Louis's No. 1 appears back in a groove after two weeks of inarguably poor play. If he can hold the Golden Knights and Avalanche to only two goals apiece, Binnington should be able to stand similarly tall against a Blackhawks' 31st ranked offense that has been shutout twice in their past four contests. As long as the re-awakening Blues' offense can score on backup Arvid Soderblom - who's admittedly been pretty great this month - the visiting netminder should be able to escape Chicago with a win.

Bench 'em

As a fantasy manager, I'm not going near any netminder engaged in Wednesday's contest between the Atlantic Division's basement-dwelling Sabres and Senators. Not with other options available. Both team defenses have conceded too many goals, too often, of late. Even the game's actual winner may not net you much in the fantasy points department.