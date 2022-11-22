Before Wednesday erupts with 15 pre-US Thanksgiving match-ups, we're treated to an exceptionally light two-game slate Tuesday. The first features a battle of Atlantic Division rivals, both scrambling to remain in the projected playoff conversation, when the struggling Sabres visit the Canadiens in Montreal. The late tilt sees the Rangers visit the Kings in their third of four inter-conference west coast stops, after beating the Sharks 2-1 on Saturday, and losing 3-2 in overtime in Seattle the previous Thursday.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7PM, Centre Bell

Mired in an eight-game losing skid, the Sabres have surrendered 4.75 goals/game over that dreadful, and still growing, stretch. No other NHL team has shown more generosity towards opposing skaters since the beginning of November. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are producing at a reasonable clip, averaging 3.57/contest, and sporting a winning record, since Nov. 5. Along with Montreal's top forward unit of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach (rostered in 23.9% of ESPN.com leagues), another scoring line is also enjoying a fair serving of success of late. Just ensure Mike Hoffman is indeed competing alongside Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher before enlisting the winger on Tuesday. Hoffman sat out Monday's practice after suffering a lower-body injury over the weekend.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings (Rostered in 61.1% of ESPN.com leagues): Centering a scoring line with Viktor Arvidsson and Trevor Moore, Danault has been the Kings' most productive forward these past two weeks, collecting two goals and five assists in six contests. If any unit is to enjoy scoring success against projected New York starter Igor Shesterkin, I like this line's odds the most.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers (2.0%): Tucked in the bottom-six more often than not, the 29-year-old veteran has two goals and three assists in his past five games. So now he's skating on a scoring line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Having spent six years competing for San Jose, the winger's familiarity with the Kings isn't to be disregarded either. I like Goodrow a lot as a sneaky fantasy pick when the Rangers visit L.A.

play 0:40 Barclay Goodrow scores goal vs. Coyotes Barclay Goodrow scores goal vs. Coyotes

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (3.2%): In his first healthy game of 2022-23, Matheson skated nearly 24 minutes, rifled three shots on net, earned four penalty minutes, blocked a pair of shots, and scored a goal. Not too shabby of a season debut at all. Keep Matheson in mind as an under-radar asset in Daily Fantasy play, in particular.

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (99.9%): First of all, New York's No. 1 has yet to lose in regulation on the road this year, rocking a 5-0-1 away from home, along with a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV%. He's also a perfect 2-0 in limited career play against the Kings, boasting an ultra-impressive 1.45 GAA and .962 SV% through that pair. As long as coach Gerard Gallant runs with Shesterkin in the club's first of this mid-week's back-to-back over No. 2 Jaroslav Halak, he's your top play in net on Tuesday.

Bench 'em

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings (26.8%): Only one of two teams to bust through the quarter-season mark, the Kings (and San Jose Sharks) are alone in having already played 21 games. Todd McLellan's squad even admits to feeling a bit tired. The Rangers have yet to win two-straight in November and are exceptionally determined to make that happen in L.A. on this eve. Look to Quick another day.