This particular NHL slate has more opportunities for stream starts than most, thanks to more back-to-back sets than you would typically see on a Monday.

Of the 12 total teams playing, five of them play again on Tuesday and one of them just played on Sunday. If you can read the tea leaves just right, it's a chance for some goaltending stats off the free-agent pile. The Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators will play again Tuesday, while the St. Louis Blues are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden

This game feels of particular importance for both clubs. The Devils are coming off their worst showing since October and need to show that a one-game blip will happen and can be shaken off. The Rangers are winners of three straight since a mid-game line shuffle against the St. Louis Blues last Monday that has thrust Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko into the spotlight. Skating with Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers two draft lottery prizes helped win the games against the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights last week before they had a less-impressive showing in what was still a win on Friday against the Colorado Avalanche. Coach Gerald Gallant's favorite tool this season has been the blender he keeps throwing his forwards into and the team needs the combinations to stick at some point. A strong showing from the youthful wingers against the division-leading Devils would go a long way.

For their part, the Devils trio of Jack Hughes, Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer should have extra motivation after having their worst showing together. They allowed three of the six goals as New Jersey was beaten 6-4 by the New York Islanders on Friday.

Anaheim Ducks at Ottawa Senators

7:30 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

The Senators rank 30th and the Ducks rank 31st when it comes to goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five during the past four weeks. So why expect a little offense here? The Senators are one off the league lead in power-play goals for the past month and no one has allowed more power-play goals than the Ducks this season. Hopefully the teams can stick to the script, with the Ducks allowing Alex DeBrincat to continue his power-play-fueled tear. You can consider Shane Pinto for a start, as he's doing some damage at even strength now, too.

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild

8 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, Watch live on ESPN+

This matchup easily has the most average goals between the two clubs involved on the slate (goals for per 60 and against per 60 from both sides). The Oilers do a lot of the heavy lifting here, sitting fifth in goals for per 60 and 22nd in goals against per 60. It was a 5-2 victory for the Oilers in this same matchup on Friday, with Edmonton potting three power-play goals.

Kailer Yamamoto has played three games since an injury break and has posted three points in that span on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. While Stuart Skinner has been better in the crease, he's started four in a row and this is the start of a back-to-back set, so we could get a Jack Campbell sighting here.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Bryan Rust, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (60.3%): Yes, it's been a slow start to the campaign for Rust, but he's coming around. He's been dropped a lot of places, which is a calculated, but risky move. If you still see him on free-agent wires, note he has two goals and five assists in his past four games.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Sam Steel, C/W, Minnesota Wild (0.4%): Here's hoping the Wild can pull off a better performance at home than they did Friday in Edmonton. Steel will be a key part of that as he continues his run as the top-line center for Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins (83.8%): Dropped in many leagues after the second stroke of his career, Letang shocked most of us by returning to the ice after only five games off (for context, he missed more than two months the first time). By no means is he widely available, but it's worth checking your league's free-agent pool in case injured-reserve overuse forced someone to drop him.

Tyson Barrie, D, Edmonton Oilers (58.8%): As goes the Oilers power play, so goes Barrie's fantasy success. The Oilers power play is doing pretty good lately, so, naturally, Barrie is too.

Noah Hanifin, D, Calgary Flames (65.9%)

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues (58.1%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Nils Lundkvist, D, Dallas Stars (0.8%): He's really starting to find a groove as the first-pairing partner for Miro Heiskanen. He has three points in three games since resuming the assignment after a stint in the press box.

See also:

Goalies

Anton Forsberg or Cam Talbot, G, Ottawa Senators (10.0% or 52.1%): The Sens have been doing a straight rotation for the past five games, so in theory this is Forsberg's turn in the crease. But either way, you'll want to start on of them here, as this should be a gimme against the Ducks.

Thomas Greiss, G, St. Louis Blues (1.3%): After Jordan Binnington started Sunday, Greiss should get a turn here. The Predators rank 28th in the league in five-by-five scoring, so Greiss just needs his offense to pull out the win here for a stream start to be worth it.

Dan Vladar, G, Calgary Flames (7.0%): He's been starting more of the Flames contests of late and winning them (or at least battling for points) when he does. Logic would suggest the Flames need to go back to Jacob Markstrom here, especially against a beatable opponent in the Habs. But if coach Darryl Sutter, who marches to his own drum beat, goes back to Vladar, it's a nice stream start to take advantage of. Besides, if Markstrom is your goaltender for fantasy, you probably need to consider handcuffing him with Vladar at this stage.

Akira Schmid, G, New Jersey Devils (4.5%): He'll get a start here against the Rangers or against the Stars on Tuesday. He's been lights out in starts this season and we can forgive the two tallies he surrendered in relief of Vitek Vanecek on Friday.

Scott Wedgewood, G, Dallas Stars (1.8%): This isn't to say it's a good idea to start Wedgewood against the Penguins if the Stars opt to reserve Jake Oettinger for the Devils on Tuesday. But it could be an option, nonetheless. Wedgewood has stepped up when called upon, so if asked it wouldn't be a shock to see him pull out a win in Pittsburgh here.

Bench 'em

Kirby Dach, C/W, Montreal Canadiens (14.5%): The magic has been fading for Dach on the top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. In fact, it's faded enough that Josh Anderson seems to have replaced him in the role for the time being. There's no reason to skate Dach on your roster if he's not on this top trio.