A packed 12-game slate with plenty of high-scoring possibilities. There are also some big advantages when you look at the underlying numbers for some games, such as the Boston Bruins at home to the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. But those matchups don't even top the list of overall scoring possibilities, as there are some games with an even larger expected goals total.

As far as back-to-back sets go, the Montreal Canadiens played Wednesday and had Sam Montembeault in the crease, so we'll see Jake Allen here. The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks also play Friday, with Arvid Soderblom already confirmed for the Blackhawks, per The Athletic. The Blues net is a little more unpredictable as they just came off a back-to-back set in which they rode Jordan Binnington for both games and he's coming off a shutout.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., FLA Live Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams are middling when it comes to preventing goals, and with Spencer Knight earning a clean bill of health, he's a good bet to start for the home side. The Panthers offense continues to rake, sporting the second-most goals per 60 at five-on-five and third-most in the last month, with the Penguins ranking seventh and ninth by those same measurements.

But you can take away the Panthers usual advantage on the power play, as the Penguins are locked down on the kill. They've only allowed three power-play goals in the past month and have minimized opponents to just 38 chances (fourth-fewest in that span). For their part, no one has allowed more opponent power plays in the past month than the Panthers and they've only been OK on the kill, so make sure the usual suspects from Pittsburgh are in your lineup. Also consider Danton Heinen, who will sub in for an injured Jason Zucker in the top six. If the Panthers are missing Carter Verhaghe (ill) and Anton Lundell (upper body), they'll be shortening the depth chart for the forwards and you'll want to bench anyone not playing with Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov on the top line (it's likely to be Sam Reinhart).

7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

We're looking squarely at one side to make sure the offense is up in this one, so the puck's on your stick, Lightning. They come in sporting the second-most power-play goals over the past month and sport the fifth-most goals per 60 in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets, well, they've allowed the second-most goals per 60, the most goals per 60 at five-on-five and will give up a pretty significant Corsi advantage to the home team. If Mikhail Sergachev's exit from Tuesday's game after blocking a shot is serious, then -- and this feels weird to say -- you'll want to start Victor Hedman. Sigh, what a topsy-turvy world.

Nicholas Paul, Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel should all be fair game if you are short forwards for whatever reason. My overconfidence in the Lightning here reminds me of something ... What could it be?

9 p.m., Ball Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

There's nowhere to hide from this Sabres offense: No. 1 in the NHL in five-on-five scoring for the past four weeks, they also have the most power-play opportunities and power-play goals during that same span. The Avs, solid as they can be defensively at times, won't be able to stop the goals on both fronts (five-on-five and power play). In fact, would it be poor form of me to suggest that the Sabres have the edge in this one going up against a Nathan MacKinnon-less Avs? Probably, but I'll say it anyway. Expect goals from both sides, avoid the goaltenders and make sure the fourth-forwards from the advantage are in deeper lineups (Dylan Cozens and J.T. Compher; they both had multi-point games when the teams met Dec. 1).

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers

9 p.m., Rogers Place, Watch live on ESPN+

Here's where I'd look for the most goals on Thursday. The Blues are 13th in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month and the Oilers rank right behind them at 14th. The biggest mismatch here is the Oilers power play against a pedestrian Blues penalty kill. Despite allowing only 38 opponent power plays in the past four weeks, the Blues have given up 14 power-play goals (17 is the most in the NHL). That puts their kill only slightly ahead of the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings for the worst percentage going back a month.

The Oilers 15 power-play goals in that span is fifth-best in the league. Pavel Buchnevich is slated to return for this one on a newly formed line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn. The Oilers, until further notice, are still stacking the depth chart so you don't need to go any deeper than Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins when activating forwards.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Brayden Schenn, C/W, St. Louis Blues (49.4%): We should get some scoring here in the Blues-Oilers matchup and Schenn has an opportunity on a fresh line with Tarasenko and Buchnevich.

See also:

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (41.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

J.T. Compher, W/C, Colorado Avalanche (5.1%): Still a mainstay on the Avs advantage thanks to the injuries. He scored two goals and two helpers when they played the Sabres on Dec. 1.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (99.7%): Yes, he's universally on rosters, but his 1.6 fantasy points per game for the past month suggests he might be on benches. Maybe start him for this one, as Sergachev will be questionable following his exit from Tuesday's game.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Cam York, D, Philadelphia Flyers (0.6%): You shouldn't be looking this deep for a defenseman on a 24-team slate, but if you insist on a deep-league dive, York has been patrolling the blue line for the Flyers advantage. If the Flyers do get some goals against the Devils, they will probably come on the power play.

Goalies

Jake Allen, G, Montreal Canadiens (10.8%): It's tempting, right? The Anaheim Ducks are in Montreal to continue their Canadian team goaltender charity drive, having stopped in Ottawa and Toronto to hand out shutouts to Cam Talbot and Ilya Samsonov. Do they have another in their sack for Allen? With the Habs sitting 30th in goals against per 60 at five-on-five for the past month, I'm thinking not. Allen should still get you the win here, but it may not be as clean as we might hope.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes (24.6%): Speaking of shutouts, Kochetkov has himself a tidy, two-game shutout streak on the line at home against the Kraken. He'll be relying on his teammates to help keep what is a pretty dangerous Seattle offense at bay -- the Kraken rank fourth in goals per 60 at five-on-five for the past month. I wouldn't bank on another shutout, but the W should be achievable.

Arvid Soderblom, G, Chicago Blackhawks (0.3%): Wait, wait, wait! Hold on! Hear me out! I know, what's the point of this speculation on a night with 24 NHL teams in action. This is light-slate, bush league stuff. I get it. It's fallacy to chase the early-confirmed starters just because they are confirmed, and that's not what this is. The Golden Knights, for what they've done this season, only rank 23rd in five-on-five scoring for the past month and will be missing Jack Eichel, Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. I don't have a league that it makes sense to take this chance personally, but I'm just throwing it out there as a not-completely-off-the-rails possibility. For what it's worth, Soderblom isn't a pushover, he just plays for a bad team. His even-strength save percentage is better than Jake Oettinger and Vitek Vanecek.

Brian Elliott, G, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.2%): Andrei Vasilevskiy is the likely starter here. But if the Bolts decide this matchup is beneath their starter, Elliott hasn't lost since his first game of the season and the matchup here is juicy.

Bench 'em

Alexandar Georgiev, G, Colorado Avalanche (90.8%): Georgiev or Pavel Francouz. Whomever the Avs start, I don't think you want them in your fantasy lineup. The Sabres are honestly that scary on offense.

Philadelphia Flyers: If the Devils play their overwhelming possession game and this Flyers squad doesn't have something extra in coach John Tortorella's bag of tricks, this is going to be a heavily one-sided affair. It's the second-place team in goals percentage and first-place team in expected goals percentage (the Devils), up against the team ranked 27th and 29th in those categories, per Evolving Hockey.

Charlie Lindgren, G, Washington Capitals (9.0%): The Stars should put an end to this run of fantasy success for Lindgren. Revisit whether Darcy Kuemper is still hurt next week, but get Lindgren to the bench for this game and the one on Saturday against Toronto.