Sandwiched between Thursday's heavy slate and Saturday's 13-game schedule, Friday's light docket features only three contests, involving five teams from the West. The evening's two heavy home favorites, the Wild (vs Blackhawks) and Flames (vs. Blues), didn't compete Thursday and won't play again until Sunday. Food for fantasy thought if you favor fresh legs, free from lookahead distractions.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

8 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Earning a singular victory in the past month, the Blackhawks are stumbling badly. Not only is the 1-12-1 record a league-worst, so is their average of 4.35 goals-allowed/game. Climbing the Central table, Kirill Kaprizov and Co. are scoring and winning. Settled at home all week, the Wild are rested and, as mentioned, don't play again until Sunday. Projected Chicago starter Petr Mrazek was flat-out awful in his last outing, surrendering seven goals to the Capitals. This Friday night tilt in Minnesota has the makings of being similarly tough on the visitors.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (8.8%): The third-line center is on a heater. Competing alongside Blake Coleman and Adam Ruzicka at even-strength, and with Dillon Dube on the power play, Backlund scored a goal with the extra skater in Wednesday's squeaky shootout loss to the Canucks. Shooting the puck a ton of late, the veteran has seven assists and one goal in his past seven games. Get the most out of the 33-year-old until his fantasy value fizzles out once more.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (40.9%): Back in action after losing nearly a week to an upper-body injury, the puck-moving defenseman is averaging fours shots/game in his return. He's also anchoring the Blues' top power play. Less productive than usual to launch 2022-23, Krug will inevitably start to put up more points with regularity. He hasn't averaged 0.64 points/game through his decade-plus career by accident. Even if the veteran D-man doesn't score against the Flames, his shots on net and those blocked should add up to a reasonable enough fantasy haul.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (20.9%): The Blackhawks defender shoots on net and blocks opposing shots often enough to serve as a valuable asset in leagues that reward both categories. A steady commodity all season long, McCabe has averaged 2.3 fantasy points/contest his past eight games in ESPN.com standard competition.

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka (projected), Arizona Coyotes (19.0%): The Coyotes' No. 1 likes playing in Tempe. Yet to lose in regulation at Mullett Arena, Vejmelka boasts a 3-0-1 record and .921 SV% in the comfortable confines of his cozy home. Plus, he pitched a 24-save shutout the last time Arizona and New York met on Nov. 10. Just make sure coach André Tourigny isn't reserving his top guy for Saturday's battle with the Sabres and starting Connor Ingram instead against the visiting Islanders. Which is entirely possible.

Dan Vladar (projected), Calgary Flames (5.5%)

Marc-Andre Fleury (projected), Minnesota Wild (62.5%)

Bench 'em

Thomas Greiss (projected), St. Louis Blues (19.0%): The Blues' backup hasn't played well enough this season - .899 SV% and 3.69 GAA - to merit fantasy consideration against any quality side in the NHL. Plus, losers of three-straight in overtime, the opposing Flames are due a clean victory in regulation. Should Greiss get the go-ahead instead of Jordan Binnington, who played Thursday, I'm giving him a fantasy pass.