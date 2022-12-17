Saturday's 13-game docket features several key contests, including the Canadiens welcoming coach Martin St. Louis' former Tampa team to Montreal for the first time this season. The Habs face a tough challenge in battling the sizzling Lightning and a well-rested Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes. Tampa's No. 1 has appeared his best self of late. Elsewhere, the Devils are looking to right their ship against the Panthers, while Vegas hosts an intriguing late matchup with the visiting Islanders. No word yet on whether Jack Eichel will be ready to return after sitting out with a minor injury.

But all eyes will be on the much anticipated contest between the Maple Leafs and Capitals in Washington. While Mitch Marner's point streak is over, Alex Ovechkin continues to chase Gordie Howe's goal record. If offered the Leafs' net against his former club, Ilya Samsonov should feel extra inspired to ensure Ovi waits at least one more game before celebrating No. 801. That one is going to be a lot of fun.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

1 p.m., TD Garden

The last time the Bruins and Blue Jackets met (Oct. 28), Linus Ullmark pitched a 30-save shutout and Boston scored four, including a shorty. Since then, the B's have piled up the wins while Columbus has allowed 4.05 goals/game. Beyond the most popular assets, mid-tier commodities like David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk sport extra fantasy appeal in what portends to be a lopsided afternoon affair at 100 Legends Way.

4 p.m., Rogers Place, Watch live on ESPN+

This Saturday afternoon in Edmonton, the No. 1 ranked power play is facing the second-worst penalty kill in the league. No team has allowed more goals/game altogether than the porous Ducks. Inexperienced rookie Lukas Dostal is again loosely expected to start for Anaheim, while John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz remain injured. With Edmonton's big four - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman - firing on all cylinders, this one could get messy fast.

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Don't look now, but the Canucks are scoring some goals and winning some hockey games. I like Vancouver's offense to put a few past David Rittich if - big if here - coach Rick Bowness decides to run with his backup on Saturday, saving Connor Hellebuyck for Sunday's match in Seattle. Less so, if Hellebuyck starts Saturday, then Rittich gets the nod Sunday.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Rostered in 59.0% of ESPN.com leagues): The Sabres' second-line center is sizzling, boasting seven goals and 13 assists in his past 13 games. Competing on a dynamic unit with rookie Jack Quinn (6.5%), Cozens appears in excellent position to score against a Coyotes squad playing its second game in as many nights. He's a point/game player and fantasy managers should get accustomed to that reality.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (2.9%): The Rangers are rolling, in part because of improved production from the young forward. Since recovering from a minor lower-body injury, Chytil has three goals and an assist on 12 shots through four games. I like the odds of him adding to that total when the Rangers visit the Flyers on Saturday.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Daniil Miromanov, Vegas Golden Knights (0.5%): With both Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo out of the lineup, Miromanov is enjoying a more prominent role - including power-play time - with the Knights. The 25-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal and added three assists in just his past pair of contests. If you want to pad your Daily Fantasy roster with a way-off-radar defenseman, the AHL call-up is your guy.

Goalies

Anton Forsberg (projected), Ottawa Senators (10.0%): The opposing Red Wings aren't scoring much these days, with only four goals to show for their past four contests. Supposing Cam Talbot gets the start against his ex-team in Minnesota on Sunday, Forsberg could be a rewarding fantasy play against a Detroit side that's likely to be without Dylan Larkin (hand) once more. The Senators' backup has been okay to great through three appearances this month.

Spencer Knight (projected), Florida Panthers (51.2%)

Craig Anderson (projected), Buffalo Sabres (8.7%)

Bench 'em

Semyon Varlamov (projected), New York Islanders (10.1%): Winners of only two of their past seven, the Islanders are playing their second road game in as many eves when they visit the Golden Knights on Saturday. With Ilya Sorokin playing in Arizona on Friday, Varlamov would likely be in line for the start in Vegas. There's a good gaggle of other fringe netminders I would prefer to side with on this particular occasion. The Knights are scoring again and New York's No. 2 was a little shaky in his two most recent starts.

