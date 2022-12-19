Alex Ovechkin watch will stay the top headline when the Washington Capitals are playing until he ties and passes Gordie Howe. How fitting would it be to happen when the Detroit Red Wings visit on Monday?

The Red Wings have been trending above average when it comes to preventing scoring in the past month (in spite of a five-game losing streak), ranking 11th in five-on-five goals against. The Wings have allowed the third-fewest power plays in that span, with the Capitals ranking 28th for how many advantages they've had, so maybe it won't be on the advantage that Ovechkin snipes No. 801.

But it was at even strength that Ovechkin tied Mr. Hockey for most goals with a single franchise -- when he did it earlier this season on Nov. 3 against -- you guessed it -- the Red Wings.

With the stars so aligned, I'm not betting against Ovechkin in this one. In fact, I may even start Conor Sheary in fantasy to try to draft off the two-goal game karma coming Ovechkin's way.

Overall, we have an eight-game Monday slate that is a little heavier than usual. Still, eight games leaves plenty of wiggle room for some additions to lineups. Only the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are taking part of back-to-back sets, with both teams also having games on Tuesday. But since you weren't planning to start any goaltenders from either team on either night, we can gloss over this.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m., Nationwide Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

High-flying offense versus porous defense, we should see some dominance from the Stars here. No one else has allowed more goals per 60 against this season than the Blue Jackets. Other than the obvious Stars, Nils Lundkvist keeps catching my eye as Miro Heiskanen's defense partner. He doesn't always get enough minutes to collect fantasy points through hits and blocked shots, but can come away from matchups like this one with a solid showing. I'm not digging deep on the Blue Jackets for this one; save them for Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

10 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The leagues hottest offense rolls into Vegas, where the home team is ... not sputtering, but hardly the dominant squad we saw in the first four weeks of the season. Injuries will be a big storyline here with Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Mark Stone questionable. In the past month, the Golden Knights sit 20th in goals against per 60 at five-on-five, so expect the usual performance from the Tage Thompson trio here. The Sabres are first in goals per 60 this season and they have the most power-play goals in the NHL in the past month.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks

10:30 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams are in the top half of the league for scoring in the past month at five-on-five and both teams are near the bottom of the league in goals against in that span -- it's a recipe for some scoring from both sides in Vancouver. The one major positive for either side that stands out is the Canucks recent penalty killing. Depending on whether Elias Pettersson and, to a lesser extent, Brock Boeser are still sick, we could see more key minutes from other Canucks. Conor Garland played an expanded role Saturday when they missed the game.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Sam Bennett, C/W, Florida Panthers (69.2%): Aleksander Barkov left the last Panthers game with an apparent injury in the first period. While he's listed as day-to-day, I'm not holding my breath here. Bennett moved up to play with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe last time Barkov was hurt, which was (checks watch) about a week and a half ago. Whether this is a successful play depends on what gives: It's the second-best offense at five-on-five this season versus the best defense in the Boston Bruins.

Reilly Smith, W, Vegas Golden Knights (40.3%): With Jack Eichel and maybe Mark Stone out of this one, let's keep riding the second line like it was 2017-18. Smith has two-goals games in consecutive outings as he and longtime linemates William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault have become the de facto top line.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Jonathan Drouin, W, Montreal Canadiens (0.3%): The Arizona Coyotes are doing some things well in the past month (seventh in five-on-five scoring, for example), but they are still falling short in some places. The big one is the penalty kill. They've given up the most opportunities to opponents in the past month (63) and have allowed the most power-play goals in that span (18). Drouin, meantime, has resumed his role as the power-play quarterback for the Habs on the first unit that features five forwards. Bonus: Drouin is playing with Kirby Dach and rookie Juraj Slafkovsky at even strength, which I quite like on paper.

Conor Sheary, W, Washington Capitals (4.2%): Why not? The stars are aligned for a two-goal Alex Ovechkin showing and, as mentioned, the Wings are good on the kill. So, let's start Ovechkin's even-strength linemate with four points in his past four games. Besides, Sheary is playing for his job with Tom Wilson's return getting closer and closer.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Tyson Barrie, D, Edmonton Oilers (66.4%): Barrie's slow start to the season after a poor showing in 2021-22 has kept him off rosters and still available in a third of leagues. If he's there for you, go ahead and grab him for this matchup as the Oilers will need some power-play goals to overcome the Nashville Predators. You might want to just keep Barrie, too. That slow start and 2021-22 showing are behind him; he's posted 2.3 fantasy points per game in the past month.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jordan Gross, D, Nashville Predators (0.8%): There really isn't much here in deep leagues to mine on defense for this slate. Gross has been, on occasion, getting power-play minutes and he shares the ice with Roman Josi a lot. That's about it. It's a reach.

Jani Hakanpaa, D, Dallas Stars (5.5%)

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren, G, Washington Capitals (10.8%): Assuming Darcy Kuemper is still sidelined, the Caps are likely to keep rolling with Lindgren until they run into a back-to-back set later this week. It's a solid matchup with the 24th-ranked offense of the Red Wings (all strengths), but Lindgren doesn't need great matchups on this current run, as evidenced by his beating of the Leafs on the weekend.

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers (36.2%): I won't lock him in for the win, but this Oilers-Predators matchup feels like a low-scoring affair, as often games with the Predators are. Skinner should have a good showing against the 29th-ranked offense of the Predators (all strengths).

Sam Montembeault or Jake Allen, G, Montreal Canadiens (3.1% or 10.8%): There's a chance this game actually turns into a high-scoring affair, so it smells like a trap. That said, if neither Lindgren nor Skinner are available and you want to roll the dice on a goaltender ... actually, never mind; there's no reason to do that on a Monday in any league. And, as mentioned, the Coyotes are shockingly seventh in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past four weeks.