It's a possession nightmare or dream as the New Jersey Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. How does a game like this play out? The Hurricanes are No. 1 in Corsi for per 60 in the NHL this season (five-on-five) and the Devils are No. 2. As for Corsi against per 60, well, the Hurricanes are No. 1 and the Devils are No. 2.

So both teams are the best possession teams in the NHL. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

I had to go back to the 2016-17 season for the last time the same two teams lead in Corsi for and Corsi against. It was the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings. They met on Feb. 23, 2017. It was a 4-1 win by the Bruins, but it's notable that only one of the five goals came at even strength (two power play and two empty net).

So, best guess? Low-scoring affair between two teams that like to dominate the puck with the power play making the difference. But with the Hurricanes possibly missing their best forward (Sebastian Aho still day-to-day), really we have to give the edge to the Devils here.

Elsewhere on an eight-game slate, coach John Tortorella's current team takes on his most-recent former and the Freeway Face-Off gets its first iteration of the season in Southern California.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are coming off games on Monday (Daniil Tarasov and Jordan Binnington started, and both played well), while the Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils will all play again on Wednesday.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Twenty percent of the Blue Jackets wins this season have come against the Flyers, so it's not insignificant that they hold a winning record in this matchup. The catch is that Joonas Korpisalo won both of those games, but is on the sidelines. With Daniil Tarasov starting Monday, it's likely Elvis Merzlikins in the crease on the second half of the back-to-back -- and he has the worst mark in goals saved above expected in the NHL this season (-18.0, per MoneyPuck). Maybe the Blue Jackets decide to let Tarasov ride despite the back-to-back?

The mercurial Flyers, meantime, coughed up six goals in their last outing on Saturday. The big news here is the injury to Boone Jenner that will keep him out four weeks with a healing thumb. Exciting rookie Kent Johnson was immediately pushed into the top-line center role he was speculated for before the season, between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. They did OK as a unit in a tougher matchup against the Stars, but came out on the wrong side of the Corsi battle on the night at 43.8%. That said, Johnson played more than 20 minutes, was on the ice for the pulled goalie push at the end and even managed to score the Blue Jackets only goal of the night with 15 seconds left to spoil the Stars shutout.

I'm keenly interested if a) Johnson gets more rope on this line in this game and b) if he does more with the opportunity.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken

10 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Watching the Blues and Vancouver Canucks as I type this, I'm suddenly less enthused by this game being highlighted as a potential game of goals. Why is it here? The Blues are 13th and the Kraken are third in five-by-five scoring per 60 in the past month, while the Blues are 25th and the Kraken are 22nd in goals against per 60. Higher scoring and higher goals against usually spell more goals, but this Blues and Canucks matchup on Monday had an even higher suggested total.

The Blues are just an enigma this season -- alternating between getting lit up by their opponents and eking out tight wins. They seem to be on a run of victories at the moment, so depending on the outcome of this Monday game, I may shy away from going too deep on the Kraken for fantasy lineups.

UPDATE: OK, still liking both teams now after the Blues found their offense after the first period on Monday. Even though they played less than three minutes together at five-on-five, it's notable that Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas combined for two goals. We'll see if that connection stays together Tuesday. Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle are both intriguing from the Kraken side.

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

This matchup takes on a different feeling depending on which combination of goaltenders we get. Lukas Dostal has won two straight for the Anaheim Ducks as an upstart AHL call-up, while Pheonix Copley has won two straight for the Kings as an upstart AHL call-up. Meanwhile, John Gibson and Jonathan Quick have the 10th-worst and fifth-worst marks in goals saved above expected this season (-5.4 and -11.1). So we could get the two upstarts on a roll or the two vets in the mire -- or a combination of the two.

The Ducks, despite Dostal's recent efforts, remain a good bet to cough up goals, so consider giving Adrian Kempe a start if he's been sitting on your bench, while Drew Doughty and Sean Durzi should be in lineups. On the other side, check your bench for John Klingberg as he has three goals in two games for the Ducks; Ahem, that would be three of his four goals for the season, so no fault of yours if he's been benched.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Alexis Lafreniere, W, New York Rangers (18.3%): Check on Filip Chytil's status after he left Sunday's game in the second period with an injury. Why? In less than five minutes of action, the prospect line with Chytil, Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko potted two tallies. They have three in the past three games.

Ivan Barbashev, C/W, St. Louis Blues (11.9%): This is just a way to buy access to the top power-play unit against a team that's allowed 15 power-play goals in the past month.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Alexander Holtz, W, New Jersey Devils (0.6%): He was getting chief power-play time on Saturday and was sitting in Ovechkin's office as the Devils were pressing with the goalie pulled -- showing the Devils are looking to let Holtz start unleashing his shot.

Danton Heinen, C/W, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.1%): With Jason Zucker still out, Heinen skates with Evgeni Malkin in the top six.

Karson Kuhlman, C/W, Winnipeg Jets (0.0%): Opportunity knocks after the waiver claim from the Kraken joined the Jets right as Blake Wheeler hits the shelf. Kuhlman gets to roll with Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti on the top line.

Calle Jarnkrok, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (0.5%): Assuming he returns from injury here, Jarnkrok will be needed on the second line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner after the Leafs traded away Denis Malgin, who was spotted there most recently.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

John Klingberg, D, Anaheim Ducks (58.4%): As mentioned already, Klingberg has three goals in two games and is -- hopefully and finally -- heating up for the Ducks.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Marcus Bjork, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.5%): The Flyers are middle-of-the-pack on the penalty kill this season, so it's far from a sure thing. But Bjork will be the one on the blue line whenever the Jackets get a chance on the advantage.

Alexander Edler, D, Los Angeles Kings (0.7%)

K'Andre Miller, D New York Rangers (13.8%)

Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks (17.7%)

Goalies

Cam Talbot, G, Ottawa Senators (53.6%): Can he out-duel Connor Hellebuyck? It's a tall order. But with the way the Senators power play has been firing on all cylinders (most opportunities per game in the past month and second-most goals), combined with the injuries to the Jets top six, it's possible.

Pheonix Copley or Jonathan Quick, G, Los Angeles Kings (0.6% or 19.9%): When the rubber hits the road, the Ducks allow way too many goals. Especially if this is Copley continuing his streak, I like the Kings for the W.

Bench 'em

Rasmus Sandin, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (11.9%): Just a head's up if you've been running with Sandin since Morgan Rielly was hurt: The Leafs have started opting for a five-forward power play with Michael Bunting involved rather than use Sandin of late.