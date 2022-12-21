Fun fact: Vegas has won only once at home in nearly a month, and that was against the struggling Flyers. We'll see if the nearly-unbeatable road squad - still without top center Jack Eichel - can get back to pleasing their own ticket-buying fans against the visiting Coyotes.

Wednesday's seven-contest slate also includes the Devils looking to snap a six-game winless streak in Florida, Tampa seeking to rebound off Tuesday's loss in Toronto against the struggling Red Wings, and Nashville hoping to make it two-straight after not scoring nearly enough in December. The Predators are visiting Chicago, which bodes well for Filip Forsberg et al.

Wednesday's objective pièce de resistance) involves the always dangerous Oilers visiting the Central-leading Stars. Armed with his shiny new extension, Stuart Skinner will do his darndest to out-'tend an ember-hot Jake Oettinger. With a little help from his superstar friends out front, of course.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., FLA Live Arena

The holiday break can't arrive soon enough for Lindy Ruff's charges (#firelindy is trending on social media once more), who earned a single point in their past half-dozen outings. Stumbling through that six-game losing streak (once in OT), New Jersey surrendered an average of 4.00 goals/contest. That wades well into dark Blackhawks/Ducks/Canucks territory.

In fact, the Devils gave up four to the opposing Panthers (including an empty-netter) just four days ago. Coming off playing a period of relief in Carolina the previous evening - in which he allowed a goal on seven shots - Mackenzie Blackwood is tapped to make his first start since suffering a knee injury in early November. Bit of rust in play, perhaps?

However, considering Florida's similar recent record of also allowing too many goals, we could see a fair amount of scoring from both sides in this meeting. Case in point: Monday's 7-3 loss to Boston. While I like Sergei Bobrovsky's chances of earning his second-straight victory within the week against the reeling Devils, anything near a shutout feels like too much too ask.

10 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Winners of five-straight, Kirill Kaprizov and Co. are currently steamrolling the competition. Even before finding their present groove, Minnesota amassed nine goals against the Ducks through two games. This could get ugly for AHL call-up Lukas Dostal and the rest of Anaheim's defense in a hurry. Play your fantasy Wild. Play all of them.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nino Niederreiter, Nashville Predators (37.7%): The opposing Blackhawks allowed a grand total of 22 goals in their past four games. No calculator needed to determine that works out to 5.5/contest. If the Predators' offense - including their second-line winger - can't continue to turn matters around (Monday's overtime win versus the Oilers was promising) against this stumbling and fumbling side in Chicago then I just don't know.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers (0.8%): If Aleksander Barkov - listed day-to-day - is once again unable to play, Luostarinen could be again called upon to center a scoring line with Sam Reinhart and Verhaeghe. The 24-year-old Finn earned an assist in each of his past two games in filling that plum role. He also registered four shots against the Devils on Saturday.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (69.2%): The puck-moving defenseman has 11 assists in his past seven games, including nine with the extra skater. Nine. I don't care how well Oettinger is playing between the pipes for the Stars, those sparkling offensive numbers can't be disregarded.

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (49.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (14.7%)

Ian Cole, Tampa Bay Lightning (5.1%)

Goalies

Brian Elliott (projected), Tampa Bay Lightning (1.6%): The last time the Red Wings won was against the Lightning on Dec. 6, when Ville Husso was beyond superb. But it's difficult to see them pull off that neat upset trick twice in a row. Having lost six games since (once in OT), Detroit will be in tough against an ornery - and otherwise sizzling - Lightning squad coming off Tuesday's rare loss in Toronto. Plus, Tampa's backup has been better than solid this month, boasting two stingy wins versus the Blue Jackets and Predators.

Alexandar Georgiev (projected), Colorado Avalanche (90.9%)

Juuse Saros (projected), Nashville Predators (90.4%)

Marc-Andre Fleury (projected), Minnesota Wild (63.6%)

Bench 'em

Logan Thompson (projected), Vegas Golden Knights (91.2%): The Golden Knights' No. 1 hasn't won at home since Nov. 23. Maybe he snaps that unsuccessful streak against the visiting Coyotes this Wednesday. Maybe not. If deciding between different top-tier fantasy netminders on this occasion, I'm going with the other guy over Thompson.